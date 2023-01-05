Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
WCJB
Countryside Christian’s Meleaya Granger signs her NLI with Trinity Baptist
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a day of celebration at Countryside Christian School. As girls basketball player standout Meleaya Granger signed her national letter of intent. She will play at Trinity Baptist College, a Division II program in Jacksonville, Florida. Something you do not see at these events, as...
WCJB
Former Gator WR Trent Whittemore transferring to UCF
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It is a fact that Trent Whittemore has been a main stay in the Gainesville area. However, the former Gator is transferring to the University of Central Florida. Whittemore played football at Buchholz high school and started his college football career at the University of Florida.
WCJB
New ‘Jimmy Carnes Track’ unveiled at the Alachua County sports & event center
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -People gathered at the Alachua County sports and event center for the unveiling of a new track to honor the university of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes. The 220-meter track was constructed in Italy and then shipped to Gainesville just in time for the track...
Castleton historic outing propels Gators past Bulldogs
GAINESVILLE — Georgia guard Kario Oquendo made a move toward the basket, twisting and turning his body through traffic in order to give himself the highest percentage look at a 2-point bucket in the waning stage of the second half. But as quickly as the Bulldogs’ 2021-22 leading scorer...
WCJB
Weekend Planner: 1/6/22
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Gymnastics Team will be taking on three different opponents this Friday at 6:45 pm. They are Ball State, Lindenwood and West Virginia. All gymnastic events will be at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center on 6:45 pm Friday, if Gymnastics aren’t your thing, UF’s Men’s Basketball will be hosting Georgia on Saturday at 1 pm at Learfield. Women’s basketball will be also be playing Georgia at 12 pm on Sunday, also at Learfield.
WCJB
Gator gymnastics team posts highest opening night score in program history
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a memorable Friday night at the O’Connell Center. The Gator gymnastics team jump started their 2023 season in front of a sold out crowd. Florida grabbed its first victory with a score of 197.750 for the team’s highest opening night score in program history, topping West Virginia, Ball State, and Lindenwood University.
floridagators.com
Will Palmer Joins Florida Gators Coaching Staff
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida Gators Track and Field has hired Will Palmer as Associate Head Coach for Cross Country and Assistant Track and Field Coach, as announced by Head Coach Mike Holloway today. Palmer comes to Florida from Alabama where he spent the last five years working with the distance...
WCJB
Florida women flattened by Arkansas in SEC matchup, 102-74
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (WCJB) -Last Sunday against Texas A&M, the Gator women’s basketball team gave up 48 points all game in a road victory. Florida followed it up by allowing 48 points in the first half Thursday night against Arkansas in an eventual 102-74 defeat to the Razorbacks. Florida falls...
Swamp247 Podcast: Florida transfer visitor preview, recruiting breakdown
On this episode of the Swamp247 Podcast, Blake Alderman and I break down Florida's expected transfer visitors, most of whom are expected on Florida's campus on Jan. 6. Here are the five uncomitted prospects expected to visit:. — South Carolina edge Gilber Edmond: Edmond is expected to spend just one...
WCJB
2 vehicles collided on 2000 block of East Silver Springs
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 SUVs crashed on East Silver Springs Boulevard, blocking both lanes and damaging power lines. On the night of January 7th, Ocala Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to an accident on the 2000 block of East Silver Springs Boulevard. They arrived to find the wreckage of...
WCJB
Santa Fe College and College of Central Florida among colleges getting state funding for nursing
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College and the College of Central Florida are two colleges among those getting state funding for nursing education. The colleges are splitting $19 million in state funding for nursing education and health care partnerships. The award will be provided through a program designed to...
‘Prayed endlessly for her family:’ Family reacts to Mathews Bridge accident
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax continues to follow a story that happened on the Mathews Bridge early Tuesday morning. A 20-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being hit by a car changing a flat tire. Now the woman who was a passenger in the car that hit her is sharing her side of the story.
10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Jacksonville, Fl. - Many people might be surprised to know that Jacksonville, not Miami, is actually the largest city in Florida. Furthermore, the Jacksonville area is home to a fast-growing economy and strong job market supported by several key industries like advanced manufacturing, biomedical and health, financial services, IT and innovation, and transportation and logistics.
WCJB
2022 Weather In Review
NORTH CENTRAL FLORIDA, (WCJB) - It all started in January. Warm temperatures in the 80s to ring in the new year but then by the end of the month, a cold snap left many of us with temperatures well below average for several days. Moderate temperatures and above-average rainfall were...
Tornadoes confirmed after strong storms reach Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia on Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two tornadoes were confirmed to have touchdown in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Wednesday’s storms were part of a large storm system that moved from the Rockies to the east coast beginning on Sunday, Jan. 1. On the warm side of the storm, there...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua County to host MLK Day celebrations
With Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaching, Alachua County will present several events around the community to honor his legacy. Some locations where the local events will take place include Daysprings Baptist Church, Downtown Gainesville, Bo Diddley Plaza, MLK Memorial Gardens, and Citizens Field. The following is a list of...
WCJB
Speakers from Gainesville and Ocala will take the stage at TEDXGainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This year’s theme is Roots. The event will be held Saturday, January 7th from 4 to 10 pm at the Wooly. Speakers from Gainesville, Ocala as well as National speakers will take the stage. Tickets are still available and if sold out before show day...
Independent Florida Alligator
Library West temporarily closed due to water damage
Library West will remain closed into the beginning of the Spring semester after a break in the water line caused an estimated 60,000 gallons of water to flood the library’s first, second and third floors for several hours, according to a UF press release. Damaged areas will be closed indefinitely past Jan. 9.
WCJB
“What’s up” with K-Country 1/6
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Talking about all the great North Central Florida events to start off the year and unintentionally matching with our clothes. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-Country!
Noted Ocala attorney dies
Family members, friends and colleagues of one of Marion County’s most preeminent land use and development attorneys are mourning his passing last month. Attorney Steven H. Gray, a former partner in the Ocala law firm of Gray, Ackerman & Haines, P.A., founded in 2008, died Dec. 23 at his home. He was 72.
