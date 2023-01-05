ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, FL

WCJB

Former Gator WR Trent Whittemore transferring to UCF

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It is a fact that Trent Whittemore has been a main stay in the Gainesville area. However, the former Gator is transferring to the University of Central Florida. Whittemore played football at Buchholz high school and started his college football career at the University of Florida.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Castleton historic outing propels Gators past Bulldogs

GAINESVILLE — Georgia guard Kario Oquendo made a move toward the basket, twisting and turning his body through traffic in order to give himself the highest percentage look at a 2-point bucket in the waning stage of the second half. But as quickly as the Bulldogs’ 2021-22 leading scorer...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Weekend Planner: 1/6/22

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Gymnastics Team will be taking on three different opponents this Friday at 6:45 pm. They are Ball State, Lindenwood and West Virginia. All gymnastic events will be at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center on 6:45 pm Friday, if Gymnastics aren’t your thing, UF’s Men’s Basketball will be hosting Georgia on Saturday at 1 pm at Learfield. Women’s basketball will be also be playing Georgia at 12 pm on Sunday, also at Learfield.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gator gymnastics team posts highest opening night score in program history

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a memorable Friday night at the O’Connell Center. The Gator gymnastics team jump started their 2023 season in front of a sold out crowd. Florida grabbed its first victory with a score of 197.750 for the team’s highest opening night score in program history, topping West Virginia, Ball State, and Lindenwood University.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Will Palmer Joins Florida Gators Coaching Staff

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida Gators Track and Field has hired Will Palmer as Associate Head Coach for Cross Country and Assistant Track and Field Coach, as announced by Head Coach Mike Holloway today. Palmer comes to Florida from Alabama where he spent the last five years working with the distance...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Florida women flattened by Arkansas in SEC matchup, 102-74

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (WCJB) -Last Sunday against Texas A&M, the Gator women’s basketball team gave up 48 points all game in a road victory. Florida followed it up by allowing 48 points in the first half Thursday night against Arkansas in an eventual 102-74 defeat to the Razorbacks. Florida falls...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

2 vehicles collided on 2000 block of East Silver Springs

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 SUVs crashed on East Silver Springs Boulevard, blocking both lanes and damaging power lines. On the night of January 7th, Ocala Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to an accident on the 2000 block of East Silver Springs Boulevard. They arrived to find the wreckage of...
OCALA, FL
Evan Crosby

10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Jacksonville, Fl. - Many people might be surprised to know that Jacksonville, not Miami, is actually the largest city in Florida. Furthermore, the Jacksonville area is home to a fast-growing economy and strong job market supported by several key industries like advanced manufacturing, biomedical and health, financial services, IT and innovation, and transportation and logistics.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

2022 Weather In Review

NORTH CENTRAL FLORIDA, (WCJB) - It all started in January. Warm temperatures in the 80s to ring in the new year but then by the end of the month, a cold snap left many of us with temperatures well below average for several days.       Moderate temperatures and above-average rainfall were...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua County to host MLK Day celebrations

With Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaching, Alachua County will present several events around the community to honor his legacy. Some locations where the local events will take place include Daysprings Baptist Church, Downtown Gainesville, Bo Diddley Plaza, MLK Memorial Gardens, and Citizens Field. The following is a list of...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Library West temporarily closed due to water damage

Library West will remain closed into the beginning of the Spring semester after a break in the water line caused an estimated 60,000 gallons of water to flood the library’s first, second and third floors for several hours, according to a UF press release. Damaged areas will be closed indefinitely past Jan. 9.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

“What’s up” with K-Country 1/6

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Talking about all the great North Central Florida events to start off the year and unintentionally matching with our clothes. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-Country!
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

Noted Ocala attorney dies

Family members, friends and colleagues of one of Marion County’s most preeminent land use and development attorneys are mourning his passing last month. Attorney Steven H. Gray, a former partner in the Ocala law firm of Gray, Ackerman & Haines, P.A., founded in 2008, died Dec. 23 at his home. He was 72.
OCALA, FL

