GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Gymnastics Team will be taking on three different opponents this Friday at 6:45 pm. They are Ball State, Lindenwood and West Virginia. All gymnastic events will be at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center on 6:45 pm Friday, if Gymnastics aren’t your thing, UF’s Men’s Basketball will be hosting Georgia on Saturday at 1 pm at Learfield. Women’s basketball will be also be playing Georgia at 12 pm on Sunday, also at Learfield.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO