University of Idaho killings suspect arrives in Moscow to face charges

 3 days ago
MOSCOW, IDAHO — The man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death has now been extradited from Pennsylvania.

A plane carrying 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger touched down at Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport in eastern Washington at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He is accused of stabbing Kaylee Gonvalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin to death at a rental home near the University of Idaho campus in Moscow, Idaho on Nov. 13.

Soon after the plane landed, the former Washington State University Ph.D. student was seen walking out of the plane in handcuffs with authorities by his side after a more than 2,000-mile journey.

Kohberger was then driven across state lines into Idaho, where he was booked into the Latah County Jail.

His journey there was set in motion at a brief hearing in a Pennsylvania courtroom on Tuesday when he agreed not to fight extradition.

Authorities had remained tight-lipped since last Friday, when Kohberger was arrested at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania. However, they did share new body camera video on Wednesday.

>> Family of suspect in University of Idaho murders pledges support, to ‘seek the truth’

The video, released by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department in Indiana, shows Kohberger and his father driving back to Pennsylvania from Washington.

They had been pulled over by Indiana State Police twice, both times for following too closely.

Troopers said no information available at the time would’ve identified Kohberger as a murder suspect.

Investigators in Moscow said they are still working to identify a motive and find the weapon used in the killings.

More details about the case are expected to be revealed once a probable cause affidavit, which details what led up to Kohberger’s arrest, is unsealed.

That document has yet to be released, but it is expected to be unsealed soon now that Kohberger has arrived back in Idaho.

He could appear in Latah County Magistrate Court to hear the charges against him as soon as Thursday morning.

