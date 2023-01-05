GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Within just over two weeks, the Green Bay Police Department arrested 24 people during the national Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday campaign. The campaign, which ran from Dec. 16 to Jan. 1, lead to 24 suspected operating while intoxicated -- or OWI -- arrests. A third of those arrests were made on New Year's Eve/Day.

