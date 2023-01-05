Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Notre Dame hockey beats Bay Port in overtime
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The Notre Dame boys hockey team defeated Bay Port 2-1 in overtime Friday night. Bay Port took a 1-0 lead in the second period on a goal by Will Lyons. That score held until late in the third period. With eight seconds to play, Notre Dame's Mason...
Fox11online.com
Ripon athletic director, men's basketball coach to make move to Carthage
RIPON (WLUK) -- Ripon College's athletic director and men's basketball coach is finishing his days as a Ripon Hawk and beginning his time as a Carthage College Firebird. After coaching the rest of the basketball season, Ryan Kane will head to Kenosha to become Carthage's next athletic director on April 1.
Fox11online.com
Fond du Lac hands Kaukauna first loss of season
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- The Fond du Lac girls basketball team entered Thursday's showdown with undefeated Kaukauna on a four-game winning streak, but during that winning streak the Cardinals did not face a team of the Galloping Ghosts' caliber. So, if the Cardinals could push the streak to five games, it...
Fox11online.com
Neenah outplays Oshkosh North in FVA showdown
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Two boys basketball teams with designs on winning the Fox Valley Association title met Friday night and it didn't take long to see why Neenah has yet to lose in league play. The Rockets jumped to a 16-6 lead and outplayed Oshkosh North throughout in an impressive...
Fox11online.com
Shannon, Hawkins lead Illini past No. 14 Badgers, 79-69
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 24 points and Coleman Hawkins made six 3s and scored 20 points to lead Illinois to a 79-69 win over No. 14 Wisconsin on Saturday. Chucky Hepburn scored 22 points and Steven Crowl added 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in...
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Brillion, New London, Fond du Lac and Little Chute post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thursday in High School Game Time, Brillion beat Chilton in girls basketball, while New London topped Menasha and Fond du Lac knocked off Kaukauna. In boys basketball, Little Chute stayed perfect with a win over Luxemburg-Casco. Click the video for highlights.
Fox11online.com
Team River Runner Green Bay helping area veterans one paddle at a time
(WLUK) -- Team River Runner Green Bay is putting area veterans first. The Green Bay chapter of a national organization is helping introduce veterans and their families to the healing power of paddle sports. Team River Runner says it believes that every wounded and disabled veteran deserves the opportunity to...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay Boat Show coming to Resch Expo
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A Green Bay area event is hoping to make some waves in the midst of winter. The Green Bay Boat Show is set for Feb. 17-19 at the Resch Expo. The event brings together dealers and exhibitors from across the state to offer exclusive show pricing on 2023 boats, including personal watercraft, docks and lifts.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay alum to make Broadway debut in Sweeney Todd revival
NEW YORK (WLUK) -- A Green Bay graduate will soon be making his Broadway debut. Felix Torrez-Ponce, a 2018 graduate of Southwest High School, has been cast as an ensemble member in the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. While in high school, Torrez-Ponce was...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay looks for artists willing to think outside the box with new public art project
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay is thinking outside the box, as the city looks to make even some of its most mundane objects a bit more beautiful. The Green Bay Public Arts Commission announced Thursday that it is seeking artists of all kinds for utility box artwork. All experienced...
Fox11online.com
'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign leads to 2 dozen arrests in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Within just over two weeks, the Green Bay Police Department arrested 24 people during the national Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday campaign. The campaign, which ran from Dec. 16 to Jan. 1, lead to 24 suspected operating while intoxicated -- or OWI -- arrests. A third of those arrests were made on New Year's Eve/Day.
Fox11online.com
Winter offers breathtaking scene at Fonferek's Glen
LEDGEVIEW (WLUK) -- A Brown County park offers a beautiful backdrop all year round. Fonferek's Glen in the town of Ledgeview welcomes people to enjoy the winter months on its 75 acres of nature reserve. Visitors can trek along a 30-foot waterfall, dolomite cliffs, and stone archway, which are part...
Fox11online.com
COMMENTARY: Making A Difference over the holidays; hymn singalong coming up
Greetings, everyone. Thank you for watching and happy new year. I am pleased to be able to share with you more inspiring acts of kindness that are encouraging and making a positive difference. Last month, I referenced the De Pere Christian Outreach Christmas store. It was a partnership of the...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay to look at future of Ashland Avenue overpass
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- City and state leaders are at the start of the process which could result in the removal of the Ashland Avenue overpass and open 30 acres for development – although any decisions and construction are years away. Located just south of Mason Street, the Ashland...
Fox11online.com
48-year-old Kewaunee man may face 6th OWI offense
KEWAUNEE COUNTY (WLUK) -- A 48-year-old Kewaunee man may be facing his sixth OWI offense. The man was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday on County Road AB at Cherneyville Road. The trooper approached the vehicle and noted signs of impairment, arresting the man....
Fox11online.com
Become certified in CPR through Center for Childhood Safety class
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- If learning a life-saving skill is one of your New Years resolutions, an area non-profit has a way. The Center for Childhood Safety in Ashwaubenon released its 2023 schedule of CPR classes. CPR is an emergency lifesaving procedure that is conducted when the heart stops beating. Immediate...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin leaders revisit possible passenger rail train line
(WLUK) -- Local leaders are joining forces in an effort to bring Amtrak services to Northeast Wisconsin. Area mayors sent a letter, outlining their interest, to the Federal Railroad Administration. “What we’ve done now as a group of communities is raised our hands and said we’re interested and we’d like...
Fox11online.com
Food solutions company acquires Menominee, Mich. grocery wholesaler
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- Great Lakes Foods, an independent grocery wholesaler in Menominee, Mich. has been acquired by food solutions company SpartanNash. SpartanNash announced the acquisition Friday morning, saying the move represented its commitment to optimizing its supply chain, driving growth and serving its customers. The integration of the two...
Fox11online.com
Two Rivers wraps up its 123rd Christmas Bird Count
TWO RIVERS (WLUK) -- A citizen science project designed to see how many birds there are across most of the Western Hemisphere wrapped up Thursday. For the past 23 days, the 123rd Christmas Bird Count has taken place. "It is a cool count -- because I am not a bird...
Fox11online.com
EMTs, school officials on importance of CPR training following Hamlin's cardiac arrest
In the wake of Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse, many are beginning to see the importance of CPR. “Our external education department has been fairly busy fielding calls," Gold Cross Ambulance Operations Director Nick Romenesko said. Romenesko said they’ve been receiving more calls about training. He said the importance of...
