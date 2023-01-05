ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, WV

Prep Basketball: Wyoming East escapes upset bid from PikeView

By Rusty Udy
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1afXvt_0k3zjwiv00

Gallery by Heather Belcher

The final game Wednesday night in the New River CTC Tournament appeared to be a one-sided affair.

Class AA No. 9 Wyoming East (5-1) squared off against PikeView (3-5) who was missing a pair of key players and was coming off a game Tuesday against Independence.

The game was far from one-sided.

Playing with high energy all night, PikeView forced the Warriors into an overtime battle before falling just short, 53-50.

“We started in a huge hole, but we won the little battles along the way to get the lead. We just haven’t been in some close game situations this year, so it was just one of those things for us,” PikeView head coach Colton Thompson said. “It was a good experience and some growing pains for us, but the effort was definitely there tonight.”

Early on it looked like it would be an easy win for Wyoming East which scored the first 10 points of the game and led by nine after the first period.

However, quietly lost in the lead East built was the fact that Warrior standout Garrett Mitchell picked up his second foul midway through the opening quarter and did not return until the second half.

At first it didn’t seem to matter when the Warriors ran out to a 21-8 lead on a basket from Jacob Howard with 4:50 to play until halftime.

When Jackson Danielson picked up his second foul midway through the second quarter, things started to go stale for Wyoming East.

PikeView held the Warriors without a point for nearly 10 minutes. Over that span, the 13-point deficit for the Panthers turned into a six-point lead.

“It was sloppy, but a win is a win and we found a way to pull through. We didn’t score the ball well tonight,” Wyoming East head coach Derek Brooks said. “We got in foul trouble there with Garrett and then Jackson in the middle of the second quarter. Then we couldn’t score at all. It is tough to win ball games like that, but they fought through it and got the W.”

Mitchell snapped the scoreless drought with 3:02 left in the third quarter, but it was a dogfight the rest of the way.

A floater from Peyton Greer pushed the lead back to six points for the Panthers before East started to find success in the lane.

The Warriors ended the third quarter on a 7-0 run to lead 30-29.

“We did a good job holding them (scoreless) for that long, but we knew eventually the dam was going to break and we would have to survive it and be prepared to answer when it came,” Thompson said.

Four times the lead changed in the final quarter, but with 1:25 to play, East appeared in control. Penetration from Cole Lambert and a kick to Mitchell resulted in a 3-ball that gave the Warriors a 41-37 lead.

The Panthers kept coming and tied the game on back-to-back tough angle runners from Nathan Riffe and David Thomas to send the game to an extra stanza.

With the game tied 43-43 early in the overtime session, two straight scores from Howard and a pair of free-throws from Mitchell gave East a six-point lead which it kept the rest of the way.

Howard was big for East Wednesday scoring 15 points, grabbing seven rebounds along with three steals.

“We had have it from him tonight or we go home with a (loss),” Brooks said. “He finished well around the rim for us. That is great numbers for him and I am glad to see him have a good game.”

Mitchell ended with 17 points in just 23 minutes of action, while Danielson scored 11 and had eight rebounds.

The unsung hero of the night for the Warriors was Dacoda Cooper off the bench.

“I thought Dacoda Cooper played a big part in the overtime and especially in the fourth quarter and second half really,” Brooks said. “He handled the pressure well and he attacked it. He also made good passes.”

With PikeView harassing ball-handlers all over the floor, Cooper was a game-saver for East.

“We had to have that from him. We were a little stagnate in that zone press. We would get in the middle and kick it back out where they could pressure us again,” Brooks said. “We needed to turn and attack like we teach. If we get the ball in the middle of that zone, we should have a layup every time.”

Greer led the Panthers with 14 points, while Riffe and Zayden Neely added 10 points each. The Panthers had four players with four or more rebounds and three players with four assists on the night.

“We had a pretty good gap over Christmas before we played Indy and we played deep in practice,” Thompson explained. “Some of the guys that didn’t get in tonight are going to get in (Thursday) night. There is growth all over the program.”

Thursday night PikeView is back inside the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center where it will play its third game in as many nights. Waiting for the Panthers will be Class AAAA Beckley for an 8:30 p.m. clash.

Wyoming East will play again in the New River CTC Saturday when it battles Oak Hill at 3:15 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GVzxz_0k3zjwiv00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lootpress

Prep Basketball: Olson and Tigers notch first win at Brushfork in battle of No. 1s

Bluefield – The brand new court at the Brushfork Armory wasn’t the only change in the building Saturday. Sporting an 0-6 record at the venue dating back to his first season in 2016-17, Shady Spring head coach Ronnie Olson led his team to their first win there against the host Bluefield, notching a 48-34 victory against the Class AA No. 1 Beavers Saturday evening in the Lil Tony Memorial Classic.
BLUEFIELD, WV
Lootpress

Prep Basketball: Tigers pull off comeback in battle of No. 1 squads

Beckley – The price was worth the admission for a matchup of teams with championship pedigrees and title aspirations. Class AAA No. 1 Shady Spring overcame and 11-point first-half deficit to defeat Class A No. 1 James Monroe 55-52 Friday night in the New River CTC Invitational at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Brushfork Armory boasts new basketball court

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Brand new floors were installed for players to compete on at the Brushfork Armory. Bluefield High School Principal, Mike Collins is excited about the new court and even took part in the overall design. “When we were told we would get a new floor, I was actually given the opportunity to design […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Local martial arts dojo teaches women self defense techniques

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local martial arts dojo is teaching women how to protect themselves. Family Martial Arts in Beckley offers the Women Empowered Self Defense program, which teaches Gracie Jiu-Jitsu techniques. The dojo taught the program for the past several years. Jason Wilcox is the owner and lead instructor at Family. He said […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Electric school bus pilot program starts in McDowell, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — McDowell, Raleigh and Wyoming County School Districts along with GreenPower Motor Company announced the start of the third round of their electric school bus pilot programs today, January 6, 2023. GreenPower Type D BEAST school buses and a smaller GreenPower Type A Nano BEAST school bus will be deployed in McDowell, Raleigh and Wyoming Counties along […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

Technical Training Courses Coming To Southern West Virginia

The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority is teaming up with West Virginia University’s Industrial Extension Program to bring technical training courses to the state's southern region. The classes will be offered to business owners, employees, and individuals in the counties represented by NRGRDA. They include Summers, Nicholas, Fayette,...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Virginia Mercury

Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline

By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team?  MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

New Year’s Day 1953: Hank Williams Sr. dies in West Virginia

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On New Year’s Day 69 years ago in 1953, one of the most famous country singers in America would take their last breath in West Virginia. Hank Williams Sr. who was one of the most popular artists at the time was on his way to a New Year’s concert in Canton, Ohio. He was scheduled to perform in Charleston, WV the day before but had to cancel due to an ice storm.
OAK HILL, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy