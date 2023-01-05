ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

localsportsjournal.com

Third-quarter surge pushes Muskegon to victory over Reeths-Puffer

The visiting Muskegon Big Reds broke opened a tight game on Friday night with a big push in the third quarter. Muskegon led 20-15 at the half, but a 19-5 run in the third quarter pushed Coach Keith Guy’s team to a 51-26 victory over the Rockets. The game was the OK-Green opener for both teams.
MUSKEGON, MI
WZZM 13

Calvin University hires Trent Figg to be first football coach

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trent Figg – an offensive analyst with the University of Oregon football program - has been hired as the first head coach in Calvin University football history. A press conference to introduce Figg to the Calvin and West Michigan community is scheduled for the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Muskegon, MI

See the beautiful lakes, historic establishments, and brilliant art collections in Muskegon, Michigan. Established in 1837, the settlement was a popular provider for the growing lumber industry. This allowed the city to thrive and enticed more travelers to reside in the area. You’ll find a great variety of vacation-worthy spots...
MUSKEGON, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Corewell’s planned Grand Rapids HQ is more than just a new office

Corewell Health’s new Center for Transformation and Innovation may have started out as a traditional office building, but the pandemic has changed the way the health system plans to use the real estate on a daily basis. More than two years before merging with Beaumont to become Corewell, Spectrum...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Empty factory building along Muskegon lakefront set to go from eyesore to apartments

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A massive eyesore along Muskegon's lakefront is set to receive a facelift after being sold last month. The Shaw-Walker property opened in 1899, and the factory at one point expanded to one million square feet. Parkland Properties out of Grand Rapids completed the purchase of the building on Dec. 22, and plans to spend $220 million dollars in the renovation.
MUSKEGON, MI

