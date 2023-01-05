Read full article on original website
Third-quarter surge pushes Muskegon to victory over Reeths-Puffer
The visiting Muskegon Big Reds broke opened a tight game on Friday night with a big push in the third quarter. Muskegon led 20-15 at the half, but a 19-5 run in the third quarter pushed Coach Keith Guy’s team to a 51-26 victory over the Rockets. The game was the OK-Green opener for both teams.
Calvin names head coach of first football team
Calvin University has chosen a leader for its first football team ever.
WZZM 13
Calvin University hires Trent Figg to be first football coach
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trent Figg – an offensive analyst with the University of Oregon football program - has been hired as the first head coach in Calvin University football history. A press conference to introduce Figg to the Calvin and West Michigan community is scheduled for the...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Muskegon, MI
See the beautiful lakes, historic establishments, and brilliant art collections in Muskegon, Michigan. Established in 1837, the settlement was a popular provider for the growing lumber industry. This allowed the city to thrive and enticed more travelers to reside in the area. You’ll find a great variety of vacation-worthy spots...
This Michigan City Was Just Named America’s Snowiest…Again
Snowfall is no joke in the state of Michigan especially the farther north you go. Once you make it across the Mackinac Bridge, you will genuinely experience more snow than you ever have in your entire life. If you happen to live north of the bridge, well then, it's just another day in the Upper Peninsula.
This Michigan City Has Only Had 5 Minutes Of Sunshine This Month
The last mostly sunny day was on December 4, 2022.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Ravenna Pub’s flavorful burgers are ‘prepared fresh and grilled to perfection’
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI - Ravenna Pub has been a staple in Muskegon County since it was first known as a small town bar in the prohibition era. Paulette Deyoung took ownership of the bar, located at 12436 Stafford Rd. in Ravenna, in 2001 and transformed it into the pub now known for its fresh burgers, steaks, wings and more.
Wanted man arrested after chase through 2 Northern Michigan counties
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – A wanted man was arrested after he led police on a chase through two Northern Michigan counties. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post arrested the 29-year-old male on Jan. 5. Troopers say the chase began at approximately 9:20 a.m. when they tried to conduct a traffic stop on Mackinaw Trail in Wexford County.
State trooper injured after multiple vehicle crash in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan state trooper is left injured after a multiple vehicle crash on I-196 near Lake Michigan Drive Friday evening. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 in Grand Rapids. It is unclear what led to the incident, but 13 ON YOUR SIDE reports that at least two cars are involved.
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in Michigan
A highly-anticipated new restaurant recently opened in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the highly-anticipated new restaurant Tia Juana officially opened its doors to the public in Grand Rapids, according to a post on their Facebook page.
Egg-straordinary price hike: Michigan left scrambling for affordable eggs
The price of a dozen large eggs keeps getting more expensive in Michigan because of recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza
WZZM 13
Hamburger Mikey's fundraiser this Saturday
For the next three months you can expect to see people dancing at the corner of Western and 4th in Muskegon. It's all to raise money to support our food pantries.
WZZM 13
Inventory not a problem at this year’s Camper, Travel and RV Show
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan’s largest RV and family vacation show runs January 12-15 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. There will be a dozen dealers on hand, offering more than 200 lines. Among them, Veurink’s RV Center on South Division in Grand Rapids. Matt Veurink joined...
City of Kentwood needs help finding a Yeti on the loose
KENTWOOD, Mich. — The City of Kentwood Parks and Recreation Department is warning that there have been rumors of a Yeti in the area. They are asking families to grab a flashlight and head out to East Paris Nature Park for the Flashlight Yeti Hunt 3.0 on Friday, Jan. 27.
Why have eggs been so expensive lately?
The price of a dozen eggs has skyrocketed as avian influenza and inflation impact the supply chain.
What’s being built there in Wyoming? A wholesale distributor has big plans
WYOMING, MI — A West Michigan wholesale grocery distribution company is nearly doubling in size. H.T. Hackney, at 1180 58th St. SW, in Wyoming, is in the middle of an almost 115,000-square-foot expansion.
MSP Arrests Driver After 18-Minute Car Chase in Wexford County
Michigan State Police troopers from the Cadillac Post arrested a 29-year-old man on a felony warrant after an 18-minute car chase. Around 9:20 a.m. Thursday, troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a man with a known felony warrant on Mackinaw Trail in Wexford County. The driver did not...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Corewell’s planned Grand Rapids HQ is more than just a new office
Corewell Health’s new Center for Transformation and Innovation may have started out as a traditional office building, but the pandemic has changed the way the health system plans to use the real estate on a daily basis. More than two years before merging with Beaumont to become Corewell, Spectrum...
Bike path in Ottawa County damaged after someone drove on decade-old bridge
The local township hopes to have this section fixed and ready for summer for riders and walkers to enjoy.
Empty factory building along Muskegon lakefront set to go from eyesore to apartments
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A massive eyesore along Muskegon's lakefront is set to receive a facelift after being sold last month. The Shaw-Walker property opened in 1899, and the factory at one point expanded to one million square feet. Parkland Properties out of Grand Rapids completed the purchase of the building on Dec. 22, and plans to spend $220 million dollars in the renovation.
