WSLS
Day one action at Chance Harman Classic delivers close contests
FLOYD, Va. – Friday brought a whirlwind of action at Floyd County HS. The Chance Harman Classic sees scores of volunteers spring into action, as the school is deluged with basketball teams and basketball fans in equal measure. In the opening game, defending state champion Auburn defeated NRV rival...
WSLS
Carroll County girls make it a goal to play under the bright lights again
HILLSVILLE, Va. – Just before the start of the 2021-2022 basketball season, Carroll County’s gym had new lights installed--a bright, fresh look for what would soon be the brightest season ever for the girls basketball program. “Everybody has been congratulating us and still talking about it and we’re...
Blue Ridge Muse
Chance Harman Classic basketball starts today
The Chance Harman Classic kicks off at noon today in the Floyd County High School Alan Cantrell Court and offers many games over Friday and Saturday with the FCHS Lady Buffaloes facing Cave Spring at 4:40 p.m. Saturday, followed by the Buffaloes against Union at 6:00. The annual event raises...
WSLS
Tickets sold out for Salem Rodeo Saturday Jan 7th
ROANOKE, Va. – Kevin Debusk with Salem Rodeo said tickets for Salem Rodeo is sold out. Tickets are still available for Sunday’s show which is at 2 p.m. WSLS 10 also asked Debusk who looked better in the cowboy hat, Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich or himself. Check out...
WSLS
Dawgs, Aubrun shut out Macon 3-0
ROANOKE, Va. – The Rail Yard Dawgs (17-7-2) smothered the Macon Mayhem (4-17-2) 3-0 on Saturday night at Berglund Center. Tom Aubrun had a 26-save shutout against his former team, while Brady Heppner, Matt O’Dea, and Mac Jansen scored for Roanoke. The offense was rolling for the Dawgs...
WSLS
Dawgs Mash Mayhem 8-3
ROANOKE, Va. – The Rail Yard Dawgs hammered the Macon Mayhem 8-3 on Friday night at Berglund Center. Nine different players recorded two points or more for the Dawgs, led by Dillon Radin with four points and Nick DeVito, C.J. Valerian, Josh Nenadal, and Chris Vella with three points each.
WSLS
Night to Shine brings prom to people of all abilities
ROANOKE, Va. – Shopping for a prom dress is an experience many people never forget. One local group is working to make sure individuals of all abilities get that opportunity. Patrice Smelser is on the planning committee for Night to Shine. “This whole event is for people to know...
WSLS
Former owner of The Roanoker restaurant hosts cookbook signing
ROANOKE, Va. – Many are missing their favorite dishes from The Roanoker restaurant – that’s why they’re keeping the legacy of the Star City staple alive. On Friday afternoon, the owner and her daughter-in-law hosted a book signing for their new cookbook. ‘81 years of food...
kentuckytoday.com
Black gold is goal for Virginia biochar startup
FLOYD, Va. (AP) — Bio is business in this bucolic community, where a high-tech biochar facility readies for production. The wood-based biochar that Jack Wall and Jeff Wade are readying to cook is turned into such pure carbon, you could eat the stuff, Wall said. But there are better uses.
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Wintry Weather Sunday
We have Winter Weather Advisories for our region along and west of the Blue Ridge. The types of winter precipitation will vary with freezing rain and sleet the greater threat along I-81 and the Blue Ridge and snow more likely in the WV Mountains. This wintry precipitation is part of...
WSLS
Mixed bag of rain, wintry precipitation make for an unpleasant Sunday
ROANOKE, Va. – We started the weekend with mainly dry, but chilly weather. Winter’s chill sticks with us today, but we’ll also throw some precipitation into the mix. I say precipitation because it could be rain for some of you and a wintry mix of snow, sleet and/or freezing rain for others. The chance for wintry precipitation has prompted a winter weather advisory for parts of the area.
WSLS
Back to reality: Wintry air returns in time for first full weekend of 2023
ROANOKE, Va. – Five days into the new year, 2023 has started off exceptionally warm. That changes Friday, as temperatures return to more seasonable levels. Expect more clouds to the west and more sun to the east, which will make a difference in how high temperatures get during the afternoon.
WSLS
The Humble Hustle Company in Roanoke receives $5k donation from InFirst
ROANOKE, Va. – InFirst Federal Credit Union donated $5,000 to The Humble Hustle Company in Roanoke, officials announced Thursday. The Humble Hustle Company connects diverse communities by creating innovative, inclusive spaces that inspire hope and promote giving, InFirst said. Recently, we’re told the company’s “Keep Giving Initiative” helped 2,900...
WHSV
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The identities of two boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake have been released. The men were identified as 21-year-old Landon Oakes and 20-year-old Zachary Travis, both from Danville. The two men were reported missing Monday after their boat capsized. The search and rescue mission...
WSLS
Virginia fuel leak shuts down part of Colonial Pipeline; expected to restart Saturday
DANVILLE, Va. – The Colonial Pipeline says a diesel fuel leak in Virginia has shut down part of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline, but it is expected to restart Saturday. Colonial spokesperson David Conti says the spill was discovered Tuesday. And while this particular line is shut down, the rest of the system is operating normally.
WDBJ7.com
Apex Mills to establish operation in Patrick County.
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Apex Mills, a supplier of warp knit fabrics, is investing $3.1 million to expand its east coast operation by acquiring the former HanesBrands facility in Patrick County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. The company will retain 96 jobs and create 44 new jobs.
WSLS
Staying Healthy for 2023: simple exercises to get you moving
ROANOKE, Va. – People love to start new activities for the new year, and fitness is no exception. Devon Moore with Gold’s Gym in Roanoke, spoke with members on the Weekend Virginia Today to show exercises anyone can do at home or at the office. The first, air...
Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline
By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team? MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formation
Roanoke, VA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Virginia witness at Roanoke reported watching and videotaping a hovering object with four orange lights at about 6:01 p.m. on January 2, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
New Year, New Baby! Danville’s first baby of 2023 born
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A bundle of joy brings in the new year as the first baby born at Sovah Health’s Women’s Center in Danville for 2023. At six pounds and six ounces, Ke’Naja was born at 2:19 p.m. on Jan. 1. “We are so thrilled to welcome the newest member of our family!” said […]
