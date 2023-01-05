Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey: I'm Kinda Done With Charlotte And That Title, I'm Thinking Of Taking Over Tag Division
Ronda Rousey is ready to move on. Charlotte Flair returned on the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, confronting Ronda Rousey and getting her to agree to a SmackDown Women's Title match. Charlotte was victorious in the bout, winning the championship from Rousey. During her gaming stream, Rousey was asked...
Roman Reigns Warns WWE Locker Room To Proceed With Caution With Highlight Video Of His Victims
WWE nowadays finds itself surrounded by the Island of Relevancy ruled by its ultimate leader, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Flanked by his Bloodline, Reigns has been a force to be reckoned with and recently laid out a warning to anyone who wishes to unseat him from the top of the mountain.
She’s In: Update On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status Following Title Loss
That’s a good sign. We are coming up on the most important time of the year for WWE, as the Road To WrestleMania 39 is set to begin later this month. That means it is going to be an all hands on deck moment for WWE, with all of its biggest stars available ready to go. Now we might be getting a sign that one star whose future is a bit in doubt will be around going forward.
Roddy Piper’s Daughter Works AEW Dark Tapings
AEW taped matches for upcoming episodes of AEW Dark from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR on Friday night before Rampage and after Battle of the Belts. Teal Piper, the daughter of WWE Hall Of Famer Roddy Piper, teamed with Kel in a losing effort against Tay Melo and Anna Jay in her hometown during the tapings.
Sheamus And Drew McIntyre's Tag Team Gets A Name
It's often easy for a team of two prominent singles wrestlers to never get a name for their team. Examples include teams such as Natalya and Tamina, Kofi Kingston and CM Punk, and Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy. All three of those teams at one time held tag team championship gold in WWE with no real team name. But, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have transcended this and become The Bangers Bros.
Two WWE Board Members Quit Following Vince McMahon’s Return
The changes continue in WWE as two members of the company’s Board of Directors have quit following the return of Vince McMahon. Following the news of Vince McMahon returning to WWE as the Executive Chairman with an intent to sell the company, changes continue in WWE with their Board of Directors.
ONE Championship rising star Victoria Lee dead at 18
Rising mixed martial arts phenom Victoria Lee has died. She was 18. Lee’s death occurred Dec. 26, according to an Instagram post Saturday by her older sister, ONE Championship atomweight title holder Angela Lee. A cause of death has not been shared. “She has gone too soon and our...
WWE NXT Star Believes He Can Defeat Roman Reigns
A WWE NXT star believes he can be the one to defeat Roman Reigns. At NXT Deadline, Grayson Waller pulled off the biggest victory of his career by defeating four other competitors to win the first ever Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge and become the #1 contender for the NXT Championship.
WWE Hall Of Famer To Be At Royal Rumble After Making Up With Triple H
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has confirmed that he will be in San Antonio, Texas for the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. The highly anticipated show will air from the Alamodome on January 28. Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Flair noted that he and Triple H...
Bryan Danielson Heel Update, Producers and Coaches for This Week’s AEW Dynamite Revealed
Bryan Danielson worked as a heel for this week’s AEW Dynamite from Seattle, Washington, his home state. According to a new Fightful Select report, Danielson was listed as a heel on the run sheets for this week’s Dynamite episode. Danielson defeated Tony Nese in singles action, then had a promo segment with AEW World Champion MJF to set up their Iron Man match at AEW Revolution, as PWMania.com reported at this link.
Mercedes Mone’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 Botch Wasn’t Her Fault
After weeks of anticipation, Sasha Banks finally debuted at Wrestle Kingdom 17 under the name Mercedes Mone. She appeared on the show following KAIRI’s successful title defense. Mercedes would then attack KAIRI by grabbing her for the Gory Special. However, when she tried to spin her into the DDT, she failed to grab her head and the move looked botched.
Daughter Of WWE Legend Wrestles During AEW Dark Taping
Before Rampage and after Battle of the Belts, AEW held a taping of AEW Dark, their popular Youtube show, at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday night. And while it isn’t unusual for up-and-coming local talents to get an opportunity to impress, one name stood out above the rest, with “Rowdy” Roddy Piper’s daughter, Teal Piper, competing in a tag match alongside Rebel Kel against Tay Conti and Anna JAS.
WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns Goes Off on Sami Zayn and Receives Royal Rumble Challenge
The Bloodline kicked off tonight's WWE SmackDown, and that is meant quite literally. Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and Sami Zayn all immediately hit the ring and started destroying the set of SmackDown, and that led to Roman Reigns coming out with Paul Heyman. Everyone was upset after last week's loss to Kevin Owens and John Cena, but Reigns was livid, and went off on Zayn for taking the pin and making guarantees. He was later interrupted by Kevin Owens, and that resulted in Owens challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. The match isn't official yet, but it seems like a lock to happen.
Eric Bischoff Announces He Will Be Stepping Back Into A Wrestling Ring
Over the course of his 30-plus years in the wrestling business, Eric Bischoff has primarily served as a backstage executive or an onscreen authority figure. But with a background in martial arts, Bischoff would mix it up in the ring every once in a while — even becoming WCW Hardcore Champion once. Well as it happens, he's not done in the ring just yet.
WWE Hall of Famer Believes Rey Mysterio Might Retire: “He’s Broken Up and Beaten Up”
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes Rey Mysterio may call it quits on his illustrious in-ring career this year. Long stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s One on One that Rey Mysterio may retire once his contract expires, regardless of whether he is released or not. The former SmackDown GM believes Mysterio is “broken” and “beaten” and may retire if he has his finances in order and has saved enough money.
New Names Revealed for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes Featured in New Poster
The WWE Royal Rumble has received new blue brand names. As PWMania.com previously reported, Ricochet defeated “Top Dolla” AJ Francis on Friday night’s FOX SmackDown to qualify for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. Ricochet will compete in the Men’s Rumble alongside WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston.
Former WWE Star Wants $1 Million Dollars To Return At The Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble is always one of WWE”s most exciting shows of the year and soon the 2023 Royal Rumble will take place from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The Royal Rumble is known for its surprise returns and you never know who might show up to try and earn an opportunity to go to the main event at WrestleMania.
John Laurinaitis Removed From Wrestling Event Following Public Backlash
It was only a day ago when it seemed like pro wrestling was ready to take a chance again on one John Laurinaitis, who has been out of sight, out of mind since leaving WWE. Alas, the Johnny Ace comeback no one was waiting for appears to be over before it could even begin.
WWE Hall Of Famer Recalls Kissing The Undertaker On The Lips After A Match
While answering questions on his "The Kurt Angle Show" podcast, Kurt Angle shared a story about him trying to get The Undertaker to break character. "I got the Undertaker one night, we were over in Japan and we ended up having this match," said Angle. "Afterward, you know, him and I shook hands and then I gave him like, 'Let's hug,' we went to hug, and I kissed him on the lips. He was so freaking mad. He's like, 'It's a long plane ride home, Angle,' that's what he said to me. But I kissed him right on the lips. The only time I ever heard him laugh."
MLW Blood & Thunder Results (1/7/23); New Champions, Fusion Spoilers
On Saturday night, Major League Wrestling held its Blood & Thunder TV tapings in Philadelphia, PA. These matches will be shown on future Fusion episodes. Here are full results:. * Dr. Dax defeated Moses. * MLW World Heavyweight Title Match: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Jacob Fatu (w/Juicy Finau & Lance...
