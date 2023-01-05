Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar
Flow of the Spirit Conference with nationally known speaker Joel Reichlin, founder of Real Love Ministries and assistant pastor at Bethel Church in Cleveland, will be held at South Parkersburg United Methodist Church, 1813 Rayon Drive. The schedule is: Friday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 21, two sessions...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Look Back: Reporter’s scribbles continue
(continued from last week) When 24-year-old Tommy Smith of Clarksburg, and the west coast, began his trip over the Atlantic last week [early June 1939], flying a four-cylinder plane, he wasn’t doing anything reckless or on the spur of the moment. One of the hodge-podges of facts finally gathered concerning his flight, it develops that young Smith had planned the trip for several months, carefully and level-headedly.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
George W. Amos
George W. Amos, 70, of New Matamoras, Ohio, passed away on Friday. Funeral, 11 a.m. Monday at Hadley Funeral Home Matamoras Chapel, New Matamoras with David Beaver officiating. Visitation, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
WHIZ
One Year Since the heartbreaking Masonic Temple Fire
ZANESVILLE, OH – It’s been one year since many woke up to the heart breaking news that the historic Masonic Temple on North Fourth Street caught fire. The fire broke out just after 11 pm on January 6th 2022. The fire was determined to be an accident, as the Zanesville Fire Department said a partially wet dishtowel was thrown into a trashcan just after being microwaved, which then caught materials in the can on fire. About 49 artists and businesses called this historical building home.
WTAP
This is Home: The power of comfort
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The power of comfort. For Cherish George’s Jackson Middle School students, the power of comfort is healing. The annual tradition on donating hand-made blankets to a well deserving cause continued this year. For the past five years, Cherish George has had her students make blankets...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
William Dunham Harter Jr.
William Dunham Harter Jr., 60, of Vincent, Ohio, passed away Jan. 4, 2023. Arrangements are pending at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.
WTAP
Local woman celebrates turning 100 years old today
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Carrie Gorrell celebrated turning 100 years old today at Dunbar and Fowler. Gorrell has kept sharp by playing dominoes whenever she has the chance. Also until she was 89 years old Gorrell volunteered to do people’s taxes. When asked what the key to living to...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mark Johnson
Mark Johnson, 57, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. He was born Aug. 16, 1965, in Parkersburg, WV, son of Connie Matlack Johnson and the late Seldon R. Johnson. Mark is survived by his mother, Connie; 2 brothers, Keith (Shoma) Johnson and Clay (Kelli...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Shriners donate money to Memorial Health System’s pediatric therapy department
MARIETTA — The Marietta Shrine Club has donated another $6,000 to the Memorial Health System’s Department of Pediatric Therapy, surpassing $125,000 in contributions made since 1993. The first gift from the Shriners helped pediatric therapy build a playground that helped better engage patients and promote a positive atmosphere...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
A Dogged Determination: Vienna girl, four-legged bestie raising funds for St. Jude Children’s Hospital
VIENNA — A girl and her mini Goldendoodle are walking around town to change lives. Ten-year-old Lainey Pfeifer of Vienna is doing a 30-mile dog walk challenge to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Beginning the endeavor after Thanksgiving, she has hopes of raising money for the...
WTAP
Parkersburg Catholic Schools will host Hope Scholarship town hall
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Catholic High School is preparing for a Town Hall informational meeting on the West Virginia Hope Scholarship. The West Virginia Supreme Court declared the Hope Scholarship constitutional in October. Now, Parkersburg Catholic says it wants to make sure all current PCS families and anyone interested...
WTAP
Those who saw Gretchen Fleming last remember her
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the search for Gretchen Fleming continues, we reached out to one of the bars where she was seen before arriving at the My Way Lounge the night she went missing. Former employees with the Front Row Sports Bar and Grill say that Gretchen was a...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Reward increased in Fleming case
PARKERSBURG — Rewards for information leading to the location and return of a missing Vienna woman and the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance have increased to a combined $65,000. Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said the family of Gretchen Fleming, 28, told him the additional...
What happens to pets when their owners go to jail
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — We often hear of people’s pets being seized by the authorities due to abuse or neglect. But one area rescue organization is having to remove pets for another reason–because their owners go to jail. In one case, Belmont County Hoof & Paw was called to an area hotel when a […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
School of Thought: Students to share their voices
Greetings! Welcome to our space! We are elated to be here. Before I get ahead of myself, I would love to introduce who “we” are and what “we” have planned for this space. It’s so nice to meet you! I’m local educator, Katie Nestor.
Human remains found in West Virginia likely not connected to missing woman Gretchen Fleming: police
The Parkersburg, West Virginia, police chief said that "there's no evidence" that human remains found about two hours away is connected to Gretchen Fleming's missing person case.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Board: No apparent link between Fleming case, Ohio County body
PARKERSBURG – There appears to be no connection between the discovery of human remains in Ohio County and the ongoing search for a missing Vienna woman, despite a link implied by an article posted online by a national media outlet, Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said. “At this time,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Dec. 28:. * Dara Barbara Ide, 1102 1/2 24th St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to speed limitations and fined $175.25. * Joshua Bradley Hammer, 218 Cedar Creek Rd. Apt. 4, Gray, Tenn., pleaded no contest to having no...
WTAP
Police do not believe remains found are connected to search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police Chief Matt Board says he does not believe that suspected human remains found in Ohio County are connected to the search for Gretchen Fleming. According to reports, suspected human remains were found Thursday in Elm Grove, which is just outside of Wheeling. There have...
WTRF
Wheeling has one of the 25 best city flags survey says
Wheeling has been ranked as one of the best city flags in the United States. According to North American Vexillological Association (NAVA), Wheeling has one of the top 25 best city flags. The survey was conducted online from September 1 to November 30, 2022. Over 2,800 people participated in the...
