Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar

Flow of the Spirit Conference with nationally known speaker Joel Reichlin, founder of Real Love Ministries and assistant pastor at Bethel Church in Cleveland, will be held at South Parkersburg United Methodist Church, 1813 Rayon Drive. The schedule is: Friday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 21, two sessions...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Look Back: Reporter’s scribbles continue

(continued from last week) When 24-year-old Tommy Smith of Clarksburg, and the west coast, began his trip over the Atlantic last week [early June 1939], flying a four-cylinder plane, he wasn’t doing anything reckless or on the spur of the moment. One of the hodge-podges of facts finally gathered concerning his flight, it develops that young Smith had planned the trip for several months, carefully and level-headedly.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

George W. Amos

George W. Amos, 70, of New Matamoras, Ohio, passed away on Friday. Funeral, 11 a.m. Monday at Hadley Funeral Home Matamoras Chapel, New Matamoras with David Beaver officiating. Visitation, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
MATAMORAS, OH
WHIZ

One Year Since the heartbreaking Masonic Temple Fire

ZANESVILLE, OH – It’s been one year since many woke up to the heart breaking news that the historic Masonic Temple on North Fourth Street caught fire. The fire broke out just after 11 pm on January 6th 2022. The fire was determined to be an accident, as the Zanesville Fire Department said a partially wet dishtowel was thrown into a trashcan just after being microwaved, which then caught materials in the can on fire. About 49 artists and businesses called this historical building home.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTAP

This is Home: The power of comfort

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The power of comfort. For Cherish George’s Jackson Middle School students, the power of comfort is healing. The annual tradition on donating hand-made blankets to a well deserving cause continued this year. For the past five years, Cherish George has had her students make blankets...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

William Dunham Harter Jr.

William Dunham Harter Jr., 60, of Vincent, Ohio, passed away Jan. 4, 2023. Arrangements are pending at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.
VINCENT, OH
WTAP

Local woman celebrates turning 100 years old today

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Carrie Gorrell celebrated turning 100 years old today at Dunbar and Fowler. Gorrell has kept sharp by playing dominoes whenever she has the chance. Also until she was 89 years old Gorrell volunteered to do people’s taxes. When asked what the key to living to...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mark Johnson

Mark Johnson, 57, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. He was born Aug. 16, 1965, in Parkersburg, WV, son of Connie Matlack Johnson and the late Seldon R. Johnson. Mark is survived by his mother, Connie; 2 brothers, Keith (Shoma) Johnson and Clay (Kelli...
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Shriners donate money to Memorial Health System’s pediatric therapy department

MARIETTA — The Marietta Shrine Club has donated another $6,000 to the Memorial Health System’s Department of Pediatric Therapy, surpassing $125,000 in contributions made since 1993. The first gift from the Shriners helped pediatric therapy build a playground that helped better engage patients and promote a positive atmosphere...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Parkersburg Catholic Schools will host Hope Scholarship town hall

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Catholic High School is preparing for a Town Hall informational meeting on the West Virginia Hope Scholarship. The West Virginia Supreme Court declared the Hope Scholarship constitutional in October. Now, Parkersburg Catholic says it wants to make sure all current PCS families and anyone interested...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Those who saw Gretchen Fleming last remember her

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the search for Gretchen Fleming continues, we reached out to one of the bars where she was seen before arriving at the My Way Lounge the night she went missing. Former employees with the Front Row Sports Bar and Grill say that Gretchen was a...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Reward increased in Fleming case

PARKERSBURG — Rewards for information leading to the location and return of a missing Vienna woman and the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance have increased to a combined $65,000. Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said the family of Gretchen Fleming, 28, told him the additional...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

What happens to pets when their owners go to jail

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — We often hear of people’s pets being seized by the authorities due to abuse or neglect. But one area rescue organization is having to remove pets for another reason–because their owners go to jail. In one case, Belmont County Hoof & Paw was called to an area hotel when a […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

School of Thought: Students to share their voices

Greetings! Welcome to our space! We are elated to be here. Before I get ahead of myself, I would love to introduce who “we” are and what “we” have planned for this space. It’s so nice to meet you! I’m local educator, Katie Nestor.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Board: No apparent link between Fleming case, Ohio County body

PARKERSBURG – There appears to be no connection between the discovery of human remains in Ohio County and the ongoing search for a missing Vienna woman, despite a link implied by an article posted online by a national media outlet, Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said. “At this time,...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood Magistrate

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Dec. 28:. * Dara Barbara Ide, 1102 1/2 24th St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to speed limitations and fined $175.25. * Joshua Bradley Hammer, 218 Cedar Creek Rd. Apt. 4, Gray, Tenn., pleaded no contest to having no...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF

Wheeling has one of the 25 best city flags survey says

Wheeling has been ranked as one of the best city flags in the United States. According to North American Vexillological Association (NAVA), Wheeling has one of the top 25 best city flags. The survey was conducted online from September 1 to November 30, 2022. Over 2,800 people participated in the...
WHEELING, WV

