ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway

Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete …. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. Suspect sought in 2020 killing of teen in north Columbus. Central Ohio Crime Stoppers...
COLUMBUS, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

U-Haul ranks Ohio 9th in growth, West Virginia at 25th

PHOENIX. Ariz. — Ohio and West Virginia were ranked ninth and 25th, respectively, in growth in the United States, according to the U-Haul Growth Index analyzing customer moves during 2022. The index is compiled according to the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a city or state,...
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Soggy Sunday in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

(WOWK) — The weekend weather should be a little warmer than normal but the chance of precipitation jumps on Sunday to the point that it’s good advice to take an umbrella. The rain should advance in from the southwest even early on Sunday. Look for rain to pick up in intensity around mid day. Most […]
KENTUCKY STATE
cleveland19.com

State fire marshal urges Ohioans to remove indoor Christmas trees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of State Fire Marshal says it is time for Ohioans to remove indoor Christmas trees. “The longer trees remain in homes, the higher the fire risk,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin S. Reardon. A third of home fires involving Christmas trees occur...
OHIO STATE
gleasonfamilyadventure.com

Best Places to Stay in Ohio

Ohio is filled with amazing places to stay, with hidden cabins tucked into the woods, tiny houses with modern amenities, uniquely shaped homes with surprising stories, and so many more! Whatever you are looking to find for your Ohio escape, you can find it in the Buckeye state. Here is...
OHIO STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia examines business growth county by county

CHARLESTON — Four counties in the region ranked high on a new-business-growth chart for December from the West Virginia secretary of state. Comparing the number of existing firms at Dec. 1 with new business registrations in December, Doddridge County was second to Lincoln County for the month, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner. The state reported 784 new business registrations in December.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Reward increased in Fleming case

PARKERSBURG — Rewards for information leading to the location and return of a missing Vienna woman and the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance have increased to a combined $65,000. Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said the family of Gretchen Fleming, 28, told him the additional...
PARKERSBURG, WV
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio BMV denies hundreds of inappropriate license plate requests

CLEVELAND — For many, license plates on their cars are pretty plain. But some Ohioans go all out when it comes to personalized plates. Then there are folks who go a bit too far with their requests and end up being denied. The Ohio BMV said it denied more...
OHIO STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia nearing 1.6K active COVID cases

CHARLESTON — Statewide active cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus are again nearing 1,600, according to the Friday pandemic update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported 1,565 active cases statewide, up 74 from 1,491 on Thursday. The state also reported 510 new cases...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Board: No apparent link between Fleming case, Ohio County body

PARKERSBURG – There appears to be no connection between the discovery of human remains in Ohio County and the ongoing search for a missing Vienna woman, despite a link implied by an article posted online by a national media outlet, Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said. “At this time,...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Look Back: Reporter’s scribbles continue

(continued from last week) When 24-year-old Tommy Smith of Clarksburg, and the west coast, began his trip over the Atlantic last week [early June 1939], flying a four-cylinder plane, he wasn’t doing anything reckless or on the spur of the moment. One of the hodge-podges of facts finally gathered concerning his flight, it develops that young Smith had planned the trip for several months, carefully and level-headedly.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Lorain County turns red, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties stay yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lorain County flipped to red, for high COVID-19 spread, while Cuyahoga County, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties remained yellow on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow this...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Winter steelhead trout fishing forecast is positive: NE Ohio fishing report

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Northeast Ohio rivers and streams had been high and muddy after recent rains, but that’s a good problem for steelhead trout fishermen around the area. The high water has been luring trout from Lake Erie to the rivers to make their spawning runs and, as the river levels continue to drop and the waters clear, the world class steelhead fishery should respond for hardy anglers.
CLEVELAND, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia officials report 17 more COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Seventeen additional deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in West Virginia, pushing the total since the start of the pandemic nearly three years ago to 7,704. The deaths announced Thursday by the state Department of Health and Human Resources ranged in age from a 46-year-old Cabell County...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy