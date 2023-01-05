Read full article on original website
How to get reimbursed for damage caused by potholes in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It seems everywhere you look in central Ohio, you’ll find one. “I hit the pothole,” Emily Roney said. “[I] heard a real loud noise and immediately was like ‘uuuughhh’.”. Roney was on her way home from a job interview when on...
NBC4 Columbus
Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway
Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete …. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. Suspect sought in 2020 killing of teen in north Columbus. Central Ohio Crime Stoppers...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
U-Haul ranks Ohio 9th in growth, West Virginia at 25th
PHOENIX. Ariz. — Ohio and West Virginia were ranked ninth and 25th, respectively, in growth in the United States, according to the U-Haul Growth Index analyzing customer moves during 2022. The index is compiled according to the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a city or state,...
Soggy Sunday in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
(WOWK) — The weekend weather should be a little warmer than normal but the chance of precipitation jumps on Sunday to the point that it’s good advice to take an umbrella. The rain should advance in from the southwest even early on Sunday. Look for rain to pick up in intensity around mid day. Most […]
‘Devotion to his duty’: Fallen Ohio officer honored with highway designation
Officer Lagore died in the line of duty assisting in the rescue of two teens who had fallen through the ice at Rocky Fork Lake in Highland County in February of 2021.
Mount Vernon News
DeWine on distracted driving law: 'This legislation will ... prevent crashes and save lives'
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – It's a new year, and Ohioans will be under 20 new laws in approximately 90 days. These laws include universal occupational license recognition and expanding tax deductions for educational savings. Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) on Sunday signed into law 19 bills that were passed by...
cleveland19.com
State fire marshal urges Ohioans to remove indoor Christmas trees
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of State Fire Marshal says it is time for Ohioans to remove indoor Christmas trees. “The longer trees remain in homes, the higher the fire risk,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin S. Reardon. A third of home fires involving Christmas trees occur...
gleasonfamilyadventure.com
Best Places to Stay in Ohio
Ohio is filled with amazing places to stay, with hidden cabins tucked into the woods, tiny houses with modern amenities, uniquely shaped homes with surprising stories, and so many more! Whatever you are looking to find for your Ohio escape, you can find it in the Buckeye state. Here is...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia examines business growth county by county
CHARLESTON — Four counties in the region ranked high on a new-business-growth chart for December from the West Virginia secretary of state. Comparing the number of existing firms at Dec. 1 with new business registrations in December, Doddridge County was second to Lincoln County for the month, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner. The state reported 784 new business registrations in December.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Reward increased in Fleming case
PARKERSBURG — Rewards for information leading to the location and return of a missing Vienna woman and the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance have increased to a combined $65,000. Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said the family of Gretchen Fleming, 28, told him the additional...
WATCH: Ohio OVI suspect does backflip during sobriety test
Police officers see all kinds of unusual behavior drunk driving traffic stops, but one OVI suspect is making headlines after attempting to prove his sobriety by doing a backflip in Broadview Heights.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio BMV denies hundreds of inappropriate license plate requests
CLEVELAND — For many, license plates on their cars are pretty plain. But some Ohioans go all out when it comes to personalized plates. Then there are folks who go a bit too far with their requests and end up being denied. The Ohio BMV said it denied more...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia nearing 1.6K active COVID cases
CHARLESTON — Statewide active cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus are again nearing 1,600, according to the Friday pandemic update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported 1,565 active cases statewide, up 74 from 1,491 on Thursday. The state also reported 510 new cases...
Will La Niña help keep Northeast Ohio comfy this winter?: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- January. The start of a new year. This has sparked some speculation on my part as to the possible variations in the winter weather ahead. Will we, in Northeast Ohio, be warmer, colder or somewhere in between?. December 2022 started out warmer than one might expect. Temperatures...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Board: No apparent link between Fleming case, Ohio County body
PARKERSBURG – There appears to be no connection between the discovery of human remains in Ohio County and the ongoing search for a missing Vienna woman, despite a link implied by an article posted online by a national media outlet, Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said. “At this time,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Look Back: Reporter’s scribbles continue
(continued from last week) When 24-year-old Tommy Smith of Clarksburg, and the west coast, began his trip over the Atlantic last week [early June 1939], flying a four-cylinder plane, he wasn’t doing anything reckless or on the spur of the moment. One of the hodge-podges of facts finally gathered concerning his flight, it develops that young Smith had planned the trip for several months, carefully and level-headedly.
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
Lorain County turns red, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties stay yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lorain County flipped to red, for high COVID-19 spread, while Cuyahoga County, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties remained yellow on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow this...
Winter steelhead trout fishing forecast is positive: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Northeast Ohio rivers and streams had been high and muddy after recent rains, but that’s a good problem for steelhead trout fishermen around the area. The high water has been luring trout from Lake Erie to the rivers to make their spawning runs and, as the river levels continue to drop and the waters clear, the world class steelhead fishery should respond for hardy anglers.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia officials report 17 more COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Seventeen additional deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in West Virginia, pushing the total since the start of the pandemic nearly three years ago to 7,704. The deaths announced Thursday by the state Department of Health and Human Resources ranged in age from a 46-year-old Cabell County...
