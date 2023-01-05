Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ohio County says missing woman was not who they were looking for when they received their tip on human remains
Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard told 7News that the missing woman from Vienna, West Virginia is not who they were working for when they received a tip of human remains on Thursday. Howard says the identify of the person has not been released at this time but hopes dental records could be used to identify […]
Upshur County family loses everything in fire
A family of four lost everything in a house fire Thursday morning in Lewis County.
Gov. Justice announces appointment of longtime Marion County educator as Executive Director of School Building Authority
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced today, Friday, January 6, 2023, that he has appointed Andy Neptune as Executive Director of the West Virginia School Building Authority. Neptune fills the vacancy created when David Roach became Superintendent of the West Virginia State Board of Education. Neptune is an experienced educator and administrator, having served […]
Woman allegedly passed out in the middle of a Fairmont road with 2 young children in the back seat
Police say that a woman who admitted that she drank "two miniature bottles of wine and one regular-sized bottle of wine" kicked an officer in the groin during a child abuse arrest.
West Milford man charged after allegedly causing entire town’s water supply to be shut off
A man has been charged after allegedly causing an entire town's water supply to be shut off in Harrison County.
WDTV
Sheriff provides details after large officer response at Weston Walmart
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Calls about someone making threats inside the Walmart in Weston were unfounded, authorities said. Someone called 911 on Friday reporting someone was making threats inside the store, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department said. A large presence of law enforcement quickly arrived at the store. An...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport's Kimberly Morris Graduates from WVU as Holder of Two Degrees and Thriving Small Business
Story by Brittany Furbee, Communications Specialist. WVU's BENJAMIN M. STATLER COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND MINERAL RESOURCES. As a native West Virginian, Kimberly Morris grew up knowing she was destined to become a Mountaineer. What she didn’t know was that one day she would be graduating from the Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources with two degrees and a thriving small business.
West Virginia State Senator proposes at swearing-in ceremony
The West Virginia Senate District 12 has a new senator taking office, and he put on quite a show at his swearing-in ceremony in Clarksburg on Friday.
WDTV
Sunset Ellis Restaurant to reopen under new management
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Operating under new management, but the same name, Sunset Ellis Restaurant in Meadowbrook is reopening. According to owner Anthony Ellis, the business is under a lease to own arrangement with Larry Morgan and his son Rocky Morgan, both of whom have many years of experience in the food service business.
WDTV
Authorities ask for help identifying person in alleged fraud incident
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a person involved in a fraud incident. Ofc. Stallman with the BPD said the person in the Facebook post below was involved in a fraud incident at BFS in Charles Pointe on Nov. 16. Anyone with information...
Sobriety checkpoint scheduled in Lewis County
The West Virginia State Police have a sobriety checkpoint scheduled in Lewis County two weeks from now.
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not […]
Former White Sox player now selling $3 million Bridgeport, West Virginia mansion
A Bridgeport home with an outdoor kitchen and movie room is for sale, and sports fans, both local and national, might recognize the listing agent.
WDTV
Local restaurant continues to flourish as others close
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Parkette Family Restaurant opened in 1955. It has stayed in the Lehosit family for two generations now. Logan Lehosit is the manager at Parkette. Once his dad, Emil Lehosit, retires, he will take over as the owner. Lehosit said the hardest time for locally-owned restaurants was...
WDTV
Woman in labor for 30 hours gives birth to UHC’s only baby born on New Years
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jena Householder and Andres Jaime started their New Year by welcoming a baby boy into their family. “I wasn’t planning on him being on time to be honest. I had him on New Year’s Day at 6:21,” Jena said. “The doctors were excited to deliver him. The staff was super excited. They were all excited to meet him.”
Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance after a certain date
On MetroNews TalkLine, Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA). PEIA provides insurance to public school teachers and staff, state employees and other public employees in West Virginia. Kaufman said Wheeling Hospital will stop accepting patients with PEIA […]
WDTV
Deputies respond to shots fired call in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple officers responded to a shots fired in Clarksburg Friday afternoon. Deputies responded to a shots fired call on Perry Hollow Rd. just before 4 p.m. Several members of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene. They said the white house in the video...
More parking coming to downtown Buckhannon
The Upshur County Commission announced on Thursday that it recently acquired land near the Upshur County courthouse to improve the parking situation for employees and the general public.
Elkins hosts special meeting regarding TIF district
Elkins City Council called a special council meeting just before its regularly scheduled meeting regarding creating Redevelopment District No. 1, approval of Project Plan No. 1, as well as the issuance of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) obligations.
Mine closed in Marshall County after fire
A fire occurred at a Marshall County mine on Thursday. The fire happened at the Shoemaker Mine at the Whittaker Portal. Details are limited at this time, but the U.S Department of Labor released the following statement: ‘The Mine Safety and Health Administration’s immediate priority in these situations is to ensure miners are safe while […]
Comments / 0