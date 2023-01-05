ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Justice announces appointment of longtime Marion County educator as Executive Director of School Building Authority

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced today, Friday, January 6, 2023, that he has appointed Andy Neptune as Executive Director of the West Virginia School Building Authority. Neptune fills the vacancy created when David Roach became Superintendent of the West Virginia State Board of Education. Neptune is an experienced educator and administrator, having served […]
Sheriff provides details after large officer response at Weston Walmart

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Calls about someone making threats inside the Walmart in Weston were unfounded, authorities said. Someone called 911 on Friday reporting someone was making threats inside the store, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department said. A large presence of law enforcement quickly arrived at the store. An...
Bridgeport's Kimberly Morris Graduates from WVU as Holder of Two Degrees and Thriving Small Business

Story by Brittany Furbee, Communications Specialist. WVU's BENJAMIN M. STATLER COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND MINERAL RESOURCES. As a native West Virginian, Kimberly Morris grew up knowing she was destined to become a Mountaineer. What she didn’t know was that one day she would be graduating from the Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources with two degrees and a thriving small business.
Sunset Ellis Restaurant to reopen under new management

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Operating under new management, but the same name, Sunset Ellis Restaurant in Meadowbrook is reopening. According to owner Anthony Ellis, the business is under a lease to own arrangement with Larry Morgan and his son Rocky Morgan, both of whom have many years of experience in the food service business.
Local restaurant continues to flourish as others close

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Parkette Family Restaurant opened in 1955. It has stayed in the Lehosit family for two generations now. Logan Lehosit is the manager at Parkette. Once his dad, Emil Lehosit, retires, he will take over as the owner. Lehosit said the hardest time for locally-owned restaurants was...
Woman in labor for 30 hours gives birth to UHC’s only baby born on New Years

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jena Householder and Andres Jaime started their New Year by welcoming a baby boy into their family. “I wasn’t planning on him being on time to be honest. I had him on New Year’s Day at 6:21,” Jena said. “The doctors were excited to deliver him. The staff was super excited. They were all excited to meet him.”
Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance after a certain date

On MetroNews TalkLine, Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA). PEIA provides insurance to public school teachers and staff, state employees and other public employees in West Virginia. Kaufman said Wheeling Hospital will stop accepting patients with PEIA […]
Deputies respond to shots fired call in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple officers responded to a shots fired in Clarksburg Friday afternoon. Deputies responded to a shots fired call on Perry Hollow Rd. just before 4 p.m. Several members of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene. They said the white house in the video...
Mine closed in Marshall County after fire

A fire occurred at a Marshall County mine on Thursday. The fire happened at the Shoemaker Mine at the Whittaker Portal. Details are limited at this time, but the U.S Department of Labor released the following statement: ‘The Mine Safety and Health Administration’s immediate priority in these situations is to ensure miners are safe while […]
