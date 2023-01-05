Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Multiple Los Angeles Lakers Stars InjuredOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
5 Best Sushi Restaurants in Los Angeles (2023)Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
“Most Haunted Road In Los Angeles”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
PWMania
Roddy Piper’s Daughter Works AEW Dark Tapings
AEW taped matches for upcoming episodes of AEW Dark from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR on Friday night before Rampage and after Battle of the Belts. Teal Piper, the daughter of WWE Hall Of Famer Roddy Piper, teamed with Kel in a losing effort against Tay Melo and Anna Jay in her hometown during the tapings.
PWMania
John Laurinaitis Pulled from WWE WrestleMania 39 Weekend WrestleCon Event
PWMania.com reported that former WWE executive Johnny Ace, aka John Laurinaitis, would make his first post-WWE appearance during WrestleMania 39 weekend, at WrestleCon in Los Angeles, CA. Bobby Fulton’s Big Time Collectibles originally booked him. Today, Fulton announced that Laurinaitis has been pulled from the event due to negative...
PWMania
Kurt Angle Reveals He Pitched a WrestleMania 39 Idea to WWE
Last month, Kurt Angle made his most recent appearance on WWE TV when he appeared on SmackDown to celebrate his birthday and reenacted the milk truck segment to end the show in his hometown. The WWE Hall of Famer was asked if he would take part in WrestleMania 39 during...
PWMania
WWE Hall of Famer Believes Rey Mysterio Might Retire: “He’s Broken Up and Beaten Up”
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes Rey Mysterio may call it quits on his illustrious in-ring career this year. Long stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s One on One that Rey Mysterio may retire once his contract expires, regardless of whether he is released or not. The former SmackDown GM believes Mysterio is “broken” and “beaten” and may retire if he has his finances in order and has saved enough money.
PWMania
New Names Revealed for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes Featured in New Poster
The WWE Royal Rumble has received new blue brand names. As PWMania.com previously reported, Ricochet defeated “Top Dolla” AJ Francis on Friday night’s FOX SmackDown to qualify for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. Ricochet will compete in the Men’s Rumble alongside WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston.
PWMania
Bryan Danielson Heel Update, Producers and Coaches for This Week’s AEW Dynamite Revealed
Bryan Danielson worked as a heel for this week’s AEW Dynamite from Seattle, Washington, his home state. According to a new Fightful Select report, Danielson was listed as a heel on the run sheets for this week’s Dynamite episode. Danielson defeated Tony Nese in singles action, then had a promo segment with AEW World Champion MJF to set up their Iron Man match at AEW Revolution, as PWMania.com reported at this link.
PWMania
GCW Save Me Line-Up for Tonight (1/7/23)
GCW’s Save Me event takes place tonight in Chicago, Illinois. The show will air on FITE at 9 p.m. EDT. * THRUSSY (Allie Katch, EFFY, and Dark Sheik) vs. Mason’s Mercenaries (Charles Mason, SLADE, and Parrow) * H8 Club (Nick Gage and Matt Tremont) vs. Jordan Oliver and...
PWMania
Major Title Changes Take Place at MLW Blood & Thunder
On January 7th, Major League Wrestling held its Blood and Thunder event in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. At the event, Johnny Fusion became the new MLW National Openweight Champion. He defeated Davey Richards for the belt. New MLW World Tag Team Champions were also crowned as The Samoan Swat...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – January 6, 2023
Kicking off this week’s Smackdown with Sami Zayn,Solo Sikoa, & The Usos come through the crowd and tear up the announce area. That sets up the music of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman is with Reigns as he heads towards the ring while the rest of the Bloodline are at ringside. While Reigns heads to the ring we get a recap of John Cena & Kevin Owens beating Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn last week when Owens pinned Zayn.
PWMania
Backstage Update on Naomi’s Expected WWE Return
Sasha Banks and Naomi both left WWE in May, but Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, has been the only one to return to the squared circle, making her NJPW debut earlier this week at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Naomi’s future in wrestling had been a source of speculation for months,...
PWMania
MLW Blood & Thunder Results (1/7/23); New Champions, Fusion Spoilers
On Saturday night, Major League Wrestling held its Blood & Thunder TV tapings in Philadelphia, PA. These matches will be shown on future Fusion episodes. Here are full results:. * Dr. Dax defeated Moses. * MLW World Heavyweight Title Match: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Jacob Fatu (w/Juicy Finau & Lance...
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Viewership and Rating Report for 1/4/23
The ratings for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday have been released. The show drew 864,000 viewers, down from 876,000 viewers the week before. The show received a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from 0.28 last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. Dynamite ranked #4 in the top 150...
PWMania
Kurt Angle Reveals He Almost Drowned During Recent Vacation in Florida
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed on his latest “The Kurt Angle Show” podcast that he nearly drowned during a recent vacation in Florida:. “We went to Miami, Florida,” Angle said. “The temperature was 80 degrees. We spent so much time on the beach. They had a wonderful pool at the hotel. It was a blast. I actually took my kids jet skiing. My first kid that I put on the back for me to ride them because they’re too young to drive themselves, I put her on the back and we went out, and when I went to make a turn, I slowed down and stopped, I wanted to make a turn and I didn’t put the accelerator on when I was turning and we flipped over. We went into the ocean.”
PWMania
PWG Battle of Los Angeles Night 1 Results (1/7/2023); Konosuke Takeshita, Daniel Garcia
The first round of Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s 2023 Battle of Los Angeles is in the books. On January 7th, the annual two day PWG tournament rolled into The Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California with a sold out crowd on hand to watch everything unfold. In one surprise result,...
PWMania
Top SmackDown Stars Set for WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show
WWE is expected to load up the Raw 30th anniversary episode from Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on January 23. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and former SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey are currently advertised for the anniversary show on WWE’s website. Also advertised are Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Bobby Lashley.
PWMania
PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: Vince McMahon’s Return, WrestleMania, MJF and More
After last week’s year end awards show, the Hot Tag Crew is back to basics this week! Justin C and Cam are here to talk about everything that has happened over the last couple weeks in the world of pro wrestling. From Vince McMahon’s return, to Charlotte Flair winning the Smackdown Women’s title, to a possible MJF/Bryan Danielson Ironman Match and more! Justin C and Cam talk about it all!
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE’s Interest in Bringing Back Another Former Talent
Since becoming the WWE’s Chief Content Officer in July, Triple H has brought back several former stars to the company. EJ Nduka, a 6-foot-5 former college football player and bodybuilder who previously competed for NXT as “Ezra Judge,” is one name that Triple H is reportedly interested in bringing back.
PWMania
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WrestleTix compiled the attendance totals for this week’s WWE and AEW television events. AEW Dynamite came in first this week, with AEW Rampage coming in last. Here’s the list:. * WWE Raw – Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN – 8,183 sold. * AEW Dynamite – Climate...
PWMania
Ric Flair Comments On Charlotte Flair’s WWE Comeback
What did “The Nature Boy” think of the WWE return of “The Queen?”. Ric Flair spoke about his daughter Charlotte Flair’s comeback to WWE during a recent interview with Corey Graves on the “WWE After The Bell” podcast. Featured below are some of the...
PWMania
Matt Hardy Reacts to Mercedes Mone’s NJPW Debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17
AEW star Matt Hardy discussed a variety of topics on the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast. During the podcast, Hardy discussed Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, making her debut for New Japan Pro-Wrestling following the IWGP Women’s Championship match at Wrestle Kingdom 17.
