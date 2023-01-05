Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Picture This: Biztec LLC, Kanawha Elementary School Partner Up
PARKERSBURG – Biztec LLC and Kanawha Elementary School are the latest Partners in Education in Wood County. The program through the Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley with Wood County Schools recognizes education is collaboration between schools and communities, schools are an integral part of every community and a key element in economic growth and everyone has a stake in quality education. From left, Assistant Principal Cindy Oxender, Biztec marketing Manager Emily Sams, Principal Matt Null, Chamber President and CEO Jill Parsons and Justin Hartshorn, director of elementary education. For more information in becoming a Partner in Education with a local school in the Mid-Ohio Valley, email info@movchamber.org. (Photo Provided)
Parkersburg South seniors on full display at Patriot Invitational
PARKERSBURG — The parents and those who comprise the rest of the volunteer staff working behind the scenes at the Patriot Invitational are the ones who deserve a major shout out, according to Parkersburg South swim coach Ryan Radcliff. The annual meet takes place beginning at 11 a.m.Saturday at...
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar
Flow of the Spirit Conference with nationally known speaker Joel Reichlin, founder of Real Love Ministries and assistant pastor at Bethel Church in Cleveland, will be held at South Parkersburg United Methodist Church, 1813 Rayon Drive. The schedule is: Friday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 21, two sessions...
Teen of the Week: Parkersburg South’s Miciah Jones is interested in healing others
PARKERSBURG — Eighteen-year-old Miciah Jones, wants to use his passion for high school sports to heal others. After graduation, Jones plans to go to West Virginia University to study exercise physiology. “I’ve always been a WVU fan, and that’s where I’ve wanted to go my whole life,” he said....
Claypoole breaks school record, South boys and PHS girls take Patriot Invitational victories
PARKERSBURG — What Jordan Claypoole did in the pool during Saturday’s Parkersburg South Patriot Invitation was aptly put by one of her teammates after they won the 400 freestyle relay. “That was amazing,” her teammate continued to say to the South parents in the stands after Claypoole gave...
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Dec. 30-Jan. 2:. * William Paul Fluharty, no address given, was arraigned on a fugitive warrant out of Washington County on a charge of felony larceny. He was held on no bond. * Justin Paul Flanagan, no...
Julie Marie Button
Julie Marie Button, 72, of Parkersburg, passed away Jan. 4, 2023. She was born in Pittsfield, MA. the daughter of the late Dwight A. and Julia N. Nelson Merrell. She was co owner with her husband of Button Plumbing and at one time had worked as Director of Religious Education at Trinity Episcopal Church. She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Belpre, Ohio.
William (“Bill”) Dunham Harter Jr.
William (“Bill”) Dunham Harter Jr., 60, of Vincent, Ohio, passed away on Jan. 4, 2023, after a long, courageous battle with Stage IV cancer. Bill was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia on February 3, 1962 as the son of Marjorie Helen Shields Rutherford and the late William Dunham Harter Sr. He was a 1980 graduate of Ripley High School in Ripley, West Virginia, where he spent many days working at the Alpine Theatre.
Reward increased in Fleming case
PARKERSBURG — Rewards for information leading to the location and return of a missing Vienna woman and the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance have increased to a combined $65,000. Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said the family of Gretchen Fleming, 28, told him the additional...
A Dogged Determination: Vienna girl, four-legged bestie raising funds for St. Jude Children’s Hospital
VIENNA — A girl and her mini Goldendoodle are walking around town to change lives. Ten-year-old Lainey Pfeifer of Vienna is doing a 30-mile dog walk challenge to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Beginning the endeavor after Thanksgiving, she has hopes of raising money for the...
West Virginia examines business growth county by county
CHARLESTON — Four counties in the region ranked high on a new-business-growth chart for December from the West Virginia secretary of state. Comparing the number of existing firms at Dec. 1 with new business registrations in December, Doddridge County was second to Lincoln County for the month, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner. The state reported 784 new business registrations in December.
Marjorie Lucille Hall Hendershot
Marjorie Lucille Hall Hendershot, 93, of Lower Salem, Ohio, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Funeral, 1 p.m. Thursday, Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta. Burial, Salem Township Cemetery. Visitation, 4-8 p.m. Wednesday.
Board: No apparent link between Fleming case, Ohio County body
PARKERSBURG – There appears to be no connection between the discovery of human remains in Ohio County and the ongoing search for a missing Vienna woman, despite a link implied by an article posted online by a national media outlet, Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said. “At this time,...
MSAC mat action: Big Reds take fourth in MSAC, send four grapplers to finals
PARKERSBURG — St. Albans crowned five individual champions here Friday night inside Parkersburg’s Memorial Fieldhouse as the Red Dragons won the Mountain State Athletic Conference wrestling tournament by besting runner-up Cabell Midland, 184.5 to 163. Five teams amassed more than 140 points as the rest of the top...
Investigators check Fleming case lead in Jackson County
RAVENSWOOD — The investigation into the disappearance of Gretchen Fleming extended into Jackson County on Thursday, but Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said there were no new developments to release. “The investigation is continuing, and it’s not uncommon that our detectives are out in the field, following up on...
Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department schedules family planning clinics
PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department has announced family planning clinics for Roane and Wirt Counties. Family planning services include pregnancy testing; information for those trying to achieve pregnancy; medical history; physical, gynecological, breast and testicular exams; laboratory services; diagnosis and limited treatment of sexually transmitted diseases; contraceptive supplies; education and counseling and referrals for medical issues and sterilization procedures.
Mark Johnson
Mark Johnson, 57, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. He was born Aug. 16, 1965, in Parkersburg, WV, son of Connie Matlack Johnson and the late Seldon R. Johnson. Mark is survived by his mother, Connie; 2 brothers, Keith (Shoma) Johnson and Clay (Kelli...
School of Thought: Students to share their voices
Greetings! Welcome to our space! We are elated to be here. Before I get ahead of myself, I would love to introduce who “we” are and what “we” have planned for this space. It’s so nice to meet you! I’m local educator, Katie Nestor.
George W. Amos
George W. Amos, 70, of New Matamoras, Ohio, passed away on Friday. Funeral, 11 a.m. Monday at Hadley Funeral Home Matamoras Chapel, New Matamoras with David Beaver officiating. Visitation, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
William Dunham Harter Jr.
William Dunham Harter Jr., 60, of Vincent, Ohio, passed away Jan. 4, 2023. Arrangements are pending at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.
