Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
William Dunham Harter Jr.
William Dunham Harter Jr., 60, of Vincent, Ohio, passed away Jan. 4, 2023. Arrangements are pending at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Brenda K. Ashworth
Brenda K. Ashworth, 59, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Belmont, W.Va. Lambert Tatman Funeral Homes and Crematory is handling cremation services.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar
Flow of the Spirit Conference with nationally known speaker Joel Reichlin, founder of Real Love Ministries and assistant pastor at Bethel Church in Cleveland, will be held at South Parkersburg United Methodist Church, 1813 Rayon Drive. The schedule is: Friday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 21, two sessions...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Dec. 28:. * Dara Barbara Ide, 1102 1/2 24th St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to speed limitations and fined $175.25. * Joshua Bradley Hammer, 218 Cedar Creek Rd. Apt. 4, Gray, Tenn., pleaded no contest to having no...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Reward increased in Fleming case
PARKERSBURG — Rewards for information leading to the location and return of a missing Vienna woman and the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance have increased to a combined $65,000. Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said the family of Gretchen Fleming, 28, told him the additional...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Braeden Kent Harpool
Braeden Kent Harpool, 31, of Cumberland, MD, sadly passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Frankfort, KY. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, on May 30, 1991. He graduated from Williamstown High School and received a BS (Cum Laude) in Wildlife and Fisheries Resources from West Virginia University.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Civil suits
PARKERSBURG — The following civil suits were filed in the office of the Wood County Circuit Clerk between Oct. 1-26: * Carly Holdren v. Margaret E. Matlack. * James R. Lilly Jr. and Lisa E. Lilly, individually and as husband and wife, v. Charles Buckalew and Noah R. Buckalew.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Investigators check Fleming case lead in Jackson County
RAVENSWOOD — The investigation into the disappearance of Gretchen Fleming extended into Jackson County on Thursday, but Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said there were no new developments to release. “The investigation is continuing, and it’s not uncommon that our detectives are out in the field, following up on...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
A Dogged Determination: Vienna girl, four-legged bestie raising funds for St. Jude Children’s Hospital
VIENNA — A girl and her mini Goldendoodle are walking around town to change lives. Ten-year-old Lainey Pfeifer of Vienna is doing a 30-mile dog walk challenge to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Beginning the endeavor after Thanksgiving, she has hopes of raising money for the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Shriners donate money to Memorial Health System’s pediatric therapy department
MARIETTA — The Marietta Shrine Club has donated another $6,000 to the Memorial Health System’s Department of Pediatric Therapy, surpassing $125,000 in contributions made since 1993. The first gift from the Shriners helped pediatric therapy build a playground that helped better engage patients and promote a positive atmosphere...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Board: No apparent link between Fleming case, Ohio County body
PARKERSBURG – There appears to be no connection between the discovery of human remains in Ohio County and the ongoing search for a missing Vienna woman, despite a link implied by an article posted online by a national media outlet, Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said. “At this time,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg South seniors on full display at Patriot Invitational
PARKERSBURG — The parents and those who comprise the rest of the volunteer staff working behind the scenes at the Patriot Invitational are the ones who deserve a major shout out, according to Parkersburg South swim coach Ryan Radcliff. The annual meet takes place beginning at 11 a.m.Saturday at...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Teen of the Week: Parkersburg South’s Miciah Jones is interested in healing others
PARKERSBURG — Eighteen-year-old Miciah Jones, wants to use his passion for high school sports to heal others. After graduation, Jones plans to go to West Virginia University to study exercise physiology. “I’ve always been a WVU fan, and that’s where I’ve wanted to go my whole life,” he said....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Look Back: Reporter’s scribbles continue
(continued from last week) When 24-year-old Tommy Smith of Clarksburg, and the west coast, began his trip over the Atlantic last week [early June 1939], flying a four-cylinder plane, he wasn’t doing anything reckless or on the spur of the moment. One of the hodge-podges of facts finally gathered concerning his flight, it develops that young Smith had planned the trip for several months, carefully and level-headedly.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia examines business growth county by county
CHARLESTON — Four counties in the region ranked high on a new-business-growth chart for December from the West Virginia secretary of state. Comparing the number of existing firms at Dec. 1 with new business registrations in December, Doddridge County was second to Lincoln County for the month, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner. The state reported 784 new business registrations in December.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department schedules family planning clinics
PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department has announced family planning clinics for Roane and Wirt Counties. Family planning services include pregnancy testing; information for those trying to achieve pregnancy; medical history; physical, gynecological, breast and testicular exams; laboratory services; diagnosis and limited treatment of sexually transmitted diseases; contraceptive supplies; education and counseling and referrals for medical issues and sterilization procedures.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg High School set to host MSAC wrestling championships today
PARKERSBURG — The Mountain State Athletic Conference wrestling championships are set to begin at 4:30 p.m. today inside Memorial Fieldhouse. Host Parkersburg and head coach Matt Littleton are coming off a runner-up MSAC finish last season to Riverside, which joins Spring Valley with nine seeded wrestlers. However, Huntington has the most seeded grapplers with 10 and joins St. Albans with five expected champions.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
MSAC mat action: Big Reds take fourth in MSAC, send four grapplers to finals
PARKERSBURG — St. Albans crowned five individual champions here Friday night inside Parkersburg’s Memorial Fieldhouse as the Red Dragons won the Mountain State Athletic Conference wrestling tournament by besting runner-up Cabell Midland, 184.5 to 163. Five teams amassed more than 140 points as the rest of the top...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg girls victorious over Hurricane, 64-51
PARKERSBURG –Defensive adjustments and hot shooting hands made the difference, as Parkersburg roared to a 10-point halftime advantage and didn’t look back against Hurricane. The Big Reds kept their feet on the gas and came away with a 64-51 win on Thursday night from Memorial Fieldhouse. Brilynn Florence’s...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
School of Thought: Students to share their voices
Greetings! Welcome to our space! We are elated to be here. Before I get ahead of myself, I would love to introduce who “we” are and what “we” have planned for this space. It’s so nice to meet you! I’m local educator, Katie Nestor.
Comments / 0