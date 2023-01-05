Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Claypoole breaks school record, South boys and PHS girls take Patriot Invitational victories
PARKERSBURG — What Jordan Claypoole did in the pool during Saturday’s Parkersburg South Patriot Invitation was aptly put by one of her teammates after they won the 400 freestyle relay. “That was amazing,” her teammate continued to say to the South parents in the stands after Claypoole gave...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Big Reds top PSHS: Big first half gives PHS room over rival Patriots to get back to .500
PARKERSBURG — In the first meeting between rivals Parkersburg South and Parkersburg here Saturday night inside Memorial Fieldhouse, the host Big Reds bolted out to a 44-18 halftime advantage and cruised past the Class AAAA No. 7 Patriots, 82-64. Trinity Balog, who exploded for a game-high 29 points that included 15 markers in the fourth, grabbed a defensive rebound and then went coast-to-coast for a layup as the Big Reds scored first 50 seconds in and never trailed.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg South seniors on full display at Patriot Invitational
PARKERSBURG — The parents and those who comprise the rest of the volunteer staff working behind the scenes at the Patriot Invitational are the ones who deserve a major shout out, according to Parkersburg South swim coach Ryan Radcliff. The annual meet takes place beginning at 11 a.m.Saturday at...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
MSAC mat action: Big Reds take fourth in MSAC, send four grapplers to finals
PARKERSBURG — St. Albans crowned five individual champions here Friday night inside Parkersburg’s Memorial Fieldhouse as the Red Dragons won the Mountain State Athletic Conference wrestling tournament by besting runner-up Cabell Midland, 184.5 to 163. Five teams amassed more than 140 points as the rest of the top...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Teen of the Week: Parkersburg South’s Miciah Jones is interested in healing others
PARKERSBURG — Eighteen-year-old Miciah Jones, wants to use his passion for high school sports to heal others. After graduation, Jones plans to go to West Virginia University to study exercise physiology. “I’ve always been a WVU fan, and that’s where I’ve wanted to go my whole life,” he said....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Warren handles Point Pleasant in TSL debut
VINCENT — Well past the halfway point of the regular season, Warren’s extremely youthful roster showed the poise in a tight fourth quarter Friday night at the Warren Coliseum. In their debut as a member of the Twin State League, the Warriors shook off a pesky Point Pleasant...
WSAZ
Clearing up confusion surrounding Nitro Little League baseball
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A group of parents in Nitro voiced concerns about their kids’ upcoming Little League season during a recent City Council meeting. Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt and Nitro High School Principal Jason Redman said they wanted to clarify what’s happening. “I think it’s just that...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Julie Marie Button
Julie Marie Button, 72, of Parkersburg, passed away Jan. 4, 2023. She was born in Pittsfield, MA. the daughter of the late Dwight A. and Julia N. Nelson Merrell. She was co owner with her husband of Button Plumbing and at one time had worked as Director of Religious Education at Trinity Episcopal Church. She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Belpre, Ohio.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mark Johnson
Mark Johnson, 57, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. He was born Aug. 16, 1965, in Parkersburg, WV, son of Connie Matlack Johnson and the late Seldon R. Johnson. Mark is survived by his mother, Connie; 2 brothers, Keith (Shoma) Johnson and Clay (Kelli...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia examines business growth county by county
CHARLESTON — Four counties in the region ranked high on a new-business-growth chart for December from the West Virginia secretary of state. Comparing the number of existing firms at Dec. 1 with new business registrations in December, Doddridge County was second to Lincoln County for the month, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner. The state reported 784 new business registrations in December.
WTAP
Police chase involving motorcyclist Saturday evening
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to officials, law enforcement from Parkersburg Police Department were chasing a motorcyclist North on I-77 and then lost the driver Saturday evening. Officials said the chase started in Parkersburg, West Virginia and headed into Ohio, but say the chase has ended. Those are all of...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Braeden Kent Harpool
Braeden Kent Harpool, 31, of Cumberland, MD, sadly passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Frankfort, KY. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, on May 30, 1991. He graduated from Williamstown High School and received a BS (Cum Laude) in Wildlife and Fisheries Resources from West Virginia University.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marjorie Lucille Hall Hendershot
Marjorie Lucille Hall Hendershot, 93, of Lower Salem, Ohio, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Funeral, 1 p.m. Thursday, Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta. Burial, Salem Township Cemetery. Visitation, 4-8 p.m. Wednesday.
Fatal shooting in Mason County, West Virginia
Mason County Sheriff Corey J. Miller says there was a fatal shooting in the Ashton, West Virginia, area early Saturday morning.
Metro News
WVU Medicine announces changes for St. Francis Hospital in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WVU Medicine says the St. Francis Hospital Emergency Room Department in downtown Charleston will close next month and be moved to Thomas Hospital in South Charleston. Officials said the move will clear the way for St. Francis to become what’s being described as “the state’s first...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
George W. Amos
George W. Amos, 70, of New Matamoras, Ohio, passed away on Friday. Funeral, 11 a.m. Monday at Hadley Funeral Home Matamoras Chapel, New Matamoras with David Beaver officiating. Visitation, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
$516k goes to two West Virginia housing authorities
According to a release from the office of Senator Joe Manchin, $516,228 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will go to two West Virginia housing authorities to help provide housing for West Virginians.
Longtime Charleston, West Virginia, department store to close by spring
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A beloved Charleston, West Virginia, business will close the doors to its West Side location by Spring 2023. The business has served the Charleston community for over 100 years. Barry Ogrin with Charleston Department Store said they are closing the 1661 West Washington Street location that has operated since 2005. He […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Biztec LLC, Kanawha Elementary School Partner Up
PARKERSBURG – Biztec LLC and Kanawha Elementary School are the latest Partners in Education in Wood County. The program through the Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley with Wood County Schools recognizes education is collaboration between schools and communities, schools are an integral part of every community and a key element in economic growth and everyone has a stake in quality education. From left, Assistant Principal Cindy Oxender, Biztec marketing Manager Emily Sams, Principal Matt Null, Chamber President and CEO Jill Parsons and Justin Hartshorn, director of elementary education. For more information in becoming a Partner in Education with a local school in the Mid-Ohio Valley, email info@movchamber.org. (Photo Provided)
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Dec. 28:. * Dara Barbara Ide, 1102 1/2 24th St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to speed limitations and fined $175.25. * Joshua Bradley Hammer, 218 Cedar Creek Rd. Apt. 4, Gray, Tenn., pleaded no contest to having no...
