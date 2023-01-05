ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Big Reds top PSHS: Big first half gives PHS room over rival Patriots to get back to .500

PARKERSBURG — In the first meeting between rivals Parkersburg South and Parkersburg here Saturday night inside Memorial Fieldhouse, the host Big Reds bolted out to a 44-18 halftime advantage and cruised past the Class AAAA No. 7 Patriots, 82-64. Trinity Balog, who exploded for a game-high 29 points that included 15 markers in the fourth, grabbed a defensive rebound and then went coast-to-coast for a layup as the Big Reds scored first 50 seconds in and never trailed.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg South seniors on full display at Patriot Invitational

PARKERSBURG — The parents and those who comprise the rest of the volunteer staff working behind the scenes at the Patriot Invitational are the ones who deserve a major shout out, according to Parkersburg South swim coach Ryan Radcliff. The annual meet takes place beginning at 11 a.m.Saturday at...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

MSAC mat action: Big Reds take fourth in MSAC, send four grapplers to finals

PARKERSBURG — St. Albans crowned five individual champions here Friday night inside Parkersburg’s Memorial Fieldhouse as the Red Dragons won the Mountain State Athletic Conference wrestling tournament by besting runner-up Cabell Midland, 184.5 to 163. Five teams amassed more than 140 points as the rest of the top...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Warren handles Point Pleasant in TSL debut

VINCENT — Well past the halfway point of the regular season, Warren’s extremely youthful roster showed the poise in a tight fourth quarter Friday night at the Warren Coliseum. In their debut as a member of the Twin State League, the Warriors shook off a pesky Point Pleasant...
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WSAZ

Clearing up confusion surrounding Nitro Little League baseball

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A group of parents in Nitro voiced concerns about their kids’ upcoming Little League season during a recent City Council meeting. Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt and Nitro High School Principal Jason Redman said they wanted to clarify what’s happening. “I think it’s just that...
NITRO, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Julie Marie Button

Julie Marie Button, 72, of Parkersburg, passed away Jan. 4, 2023. She was born in Pittsfield, MA. the daughter of the late Dwight A. and Julia N. Nelson Merrell. She was co owner with her husband of Button Plumbing and at one time had worked as Director of Religious Education at Trinity Episcopal Church. She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Belpre, Ohio.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mark Johnson

Mark Johnson, 57, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. He was born Aug. 16, 1965, in Parkersburg, WV, son of Connie Matlack Johnson and the late Seldon R. Johnson. Mark is survived by his mother, Connie; 2 brothers, Keith (Shoma) Johnson and Clay (Kelli...
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia examines business growth county by county

CHARLESTON — Four counties in the region ranked high on a new-business-growth chart for December from the West Virginia secretary of state. Comparing the number of existing firms at Dec. 1 with new business registrations in December, Doddridge County was second to Lincoln County for the month, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner. The state reported 784 new business registrations in December.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Police chase involving motorcyclist Saturday evening

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to officials, law enforcement from Parkersburg Police Department were chasing a motorcyclist North on I-77 and then lost the driver Saturday evening. Officials said the chase started in Parkersburg, West Virginia and headed into Ohio, but say the chase has ended. Those are all of...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Braeden Kent Harpool

Braeden Kent Harpool, 31, of Cumberland, MD, sadly passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Frankfort, KY. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, on May 30, 1991. He graduated from Williamstown High School and received a BS (Cum Laude) in Wildlife and Fisheries Resources from West Virginia University.
CUMBERLAND, MD
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Marjorie Lucille Hall Hendershot

Marjorie Lucille Hall Hendershot, 93, of Lower Salem, Ohio, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Funeral, 1 p.m. Thursday, Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta. Burial, Salem Township Cemetery. Visitation, 4-8 p.m. Wednesday.
LOWER SALEM, OH
Metro News

WVU Medicine announces changes for St. Francis Hospital in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WVU Medicine says the St. Francis Hospital Emergency Room Department in downtown Charleston will close next month and be moved to Thomas Hospital in South Charleston. Officials said the move will clear the way for St. Francis to become what’s being described as “the state’s first...
CHARLESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

George W. Amos

George W. Amos, 70, of New Matamoras, Ohio, passed away on Friday. Funeral, 11 a.m. Monday at Hadley Funeral Home Matamoras Chapel, New Matamoras with David Beaver officiating. Visitation, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
MATAMORAS, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Picture This: Biztec LLC, Kanawha Elementary School Partner Up

PARKERSBURG – Biztec LLC and Kanawha Elementary School are the latest Partners in Education in Wood County. The program through the Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley with Wood County Schools recognizes education is collaboration between schools and communities, schools are an integral part of every community and a key element in economic growth and everyone has a stake in quality education. From left, Assistant Principal Cindy Oxender, Biztec marketing Manager Emily Sams, Principal Matt Null, Chamber President and CEO Jill Parsons and Justin Hartshorn, director of elementary education. For more information in becoming a Partner in Education with a local school in the Mid-Ohio Valley, email info@movchamber.org. (Photo Provided)
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood Magistrate

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Dec. 28:. * Dara Barbara Ide, 1102 1/2 24th St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to speed limitations and fined $175.25. * Joshua Bradley Hammer, 218 Cedar Creek Rd. Apt. 4, Gray, Tenn., pleaded no contest to having no...
PARKERSBURG, WV

