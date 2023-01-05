Read full article on original website
Woman in critical condition from stabbing
MOHAWK, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A woman is in critical condition at St Elizabeth Hospital after being stabbed in the chest several times. Police were called to 30 East Main Street in the Village of Mohawk Wednesday afternoon on a 911 call of a woman having been stabbed in the chest twice. Mohawk Police and State Troopers found 26-year-old Tkeyah LaPlante suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Man accidentally shoots himself while hunting in CNY, deputies say
Remsen, N.Y. -- A man accidentally shot himself while hunting in Oneida County Saturday afternoon, deputies said. Around 1 p.m., deputies received a report of a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen in the woods off Old Stage Road in the town of Remsen, according to a news release from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. The man was walking to the nearest road, deputies said.
Suspect charged following Monday's Linwood Place Standoff
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Police Department charged 51-year-old Kyaw Moe OO of Utica on Friday, following a stand-off that occurred Monday on Linwood Place. Police responded to the 1100 block of Linwood around 12:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a domestic incident involving a man with a knife and shotgun. Officers set up a perimeter around the residence where the man was located and secured the interior. They then tried negotiating with the suspect who repeatedly made threats of harming himself and his wife. Community members tried to assist with negotiations as well but were unsuccessful.
Utica man sentenced for aggravated vehicular manslaughter in fatal 2021 crash on Memorial Parkway
UTICA, N.Y. – A 22-year-old from Utica has been sentenced for aggravated vehicular manslaughter in connection to a crash that left one person dead in the fall of 2021. Giovanni Williams pleaded guilty on Dec. 23 and was sentenced Friday to 5 1/3 to 16 years in prison. Utica...
Woman, 3 teens accused of critically injuring 54-year-old man in stabbing attack
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 54-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed by a woman and three teens in Syracuse’s Brighton neighborhood, police said. Sinclaire Blalock was stabbed in the chest and back around 3:55 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Brighton Avenue, according to a news release from the Syracuse police.
Utica man takes wife hostage, barricades in bedroom before police end standoff
Utica, N.Y. — A Utica man has been charged after taking his wife hostage before engaging in a hours-long standoff with police, officials said. Police were called around 12:45 p.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Linwood Place for a report of a man armed with a shotgun and knife, Utica police said in a news release on Friday.
Troopers seize 29 guns during drug investigation into Central NY man
A Madison County, New York, man is facing 16 felony charges after police seized more than two dozen firearms from his home, state troopers said Friday. Thomas R. Butts, 37, was charged with with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, 15 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and 22 counts of first-degree failure to safely store firearms.
Police make notable DWI arrests in Capital Region
State Police announced several notable DWI arrests in the Capital Region between New Year's Eve and January 4.
Juvenile charged for Friday night shooting in Utica
UTICA, NY – Police officers in Utica were dispatched to a home near Walker Street and Kemble Street Friday night after a reported shooting incident took place at the home. When officers arrived on scene, they were notified by a security guard that one person had been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen prior to their arrival. “Based on information gathered, it was learned that the victim was shot while inside a residence on the 1300 block of Kemble Street,” the Utica Police Department said in a statement. “Officers immediately went to that location and The post Juvenile charged for Friday night shooting in Utica appeared first on Shore News Network.
Syracuse police officer on paid leave after firing shotgun in apartment, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse police officer is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation after he fired a shotgun in an apartment complex, police said Friday. Officer Ahmad Bradley was off-duty Wednesday in his Kimbrook Manor apartment in Clay when the gun fired, Onondaga County...
Gloversville woman accused of fraud after investigation
State police arrested Kimberly A. Brockhum, 32 of Gloversville on January 4. Brockhum was reportedly involved in an unemployment fraud investigation.
Florida man facing gun, drug charges following traffic stop in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – Two people are facing charges following a traffic stop in Rome on Jan. 5. The car was stopped on the 400 block of North George Street around 1 p.m. Police say the driver, 42-year-old Jessica Reed, of Rome, was driving with a suspended license. Officers also...
Two individuals arrested & charged for DWI
Two individuals this week were arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to reports from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. John E. Sears, 45 of McGraw, was involved in a car accident on East River Road in the town of Cortlandville Thursday evening, the report stated. County sheriff’s officers determined that Sears was driving while intoxicated.
State Police: Lee Center resident charged in alleged Rome domestic dispute
ROME- A resident from Oneida County is faced with a list of accusations that stem from complaints of a domestic dispute this week, authorities say. Jamie L. McCoppin, 51, of Lee Center, NY was arrested Thursday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Lee). McCoppin is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal mischief in the fourth-degree (preventing emergency call); criminal tampering in the third-degree and petit larceny.
Fatal Erie Street crash in Utica kills 88yr-old pedestrian
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported a fatal accident on January 4th has claimed the life of an 88-year-old pedestrian. Around 5:20 am on Wednesday, members of the Utica Police and Fire Departments arrived at the 1100 block of Erie Street after receiving reports of a man, who was identified as 88-year-old Francis Piejko of Utica, lying on the side of the road.
Suspect in custody following Mohawk stabbing on East Main Street
MOHAWK, N.Y. – A female suspect is in custody following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred on East Main Street in Mohawk Wednesday afternoon, which has been turned over to New York State Police. The suspect, 21-year-old Taylor Goodhines, has been charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal...
Utica man allegedly threatens family at gunpoint
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that a man was given multiple felony charges after allegedly threatening his family at gunpoint during a domestic dispute that escalated into violence on January 3rd. Around 9:50 am on Tuesday, officers arrived at a pre-arranged third-party location regarding...
Off-duty Syracuse Police Officer fires gun in apartment complex, now on paid leave
CLAY, N.Y. — A Syracuse Police Officer is now on paid administrative leave after firing his gun in his apartment complex in the Town of Clay, according to a police spokesperson. Lt. Matthew Malinowski confirmed that Officer Ahmad Bradley, after graduating from the Syracuse Police Academy in December of...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on arterial Friday night
UTICA, N.Y. -- A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Friday night just before 9 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the arterial, between Noyes and Oswego Streets. That section of the arterial was closed for a short period while police and rescue crews reconstructed the scene. This is a...
