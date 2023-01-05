Read full article on original website
Wossman and Ouachita advance to the 28th annual Don Redden Memorial Classic championship
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita held off Sterlington all game (60-52) and punch their ticket to the championship game. It’s always a good game when Wossman and Carroll meet in any sport but this time, a championship date with Ouachita on the line. The Bulldogs and Wildcats exchanged blows all game long but Wossman comes out on top (52-47).
Bayou Jamb Baseball Jamboree on February 18th at Shelby Aulds Memorial Baseball Field
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 10:00 AM, the Inaugural Bayou Jamb Baseball Jamboree will be held at West Monroe High School’s Shelby Aulds Memorial Baseball Field. Each team will have the chance to compete in a two-game series. West Monroe High School, Ouachita Christian High School, West Ouachita High School, Ruston […]
Ouachita beats Rayville, advances to Don Redden Memorial Classic semifinals
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita faced off against Rayville for its second game of the Don Redden Memorial Classic. The Lions defeated the Hornets, 59-44. Ouachita and Sterlington meet in the semifinals Friday at 6:40 p.m.
ULM changes baseball field name honoring Lou St. Amant
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana-Monroe says they will be honoring coach Lou St. Amant by changing the baseball field name on Jan. 20, 2022. The ULM baseball program plans to honor the lifetime achievements of St. Amant by presenting the “Lou St. Amant Field” at 6 p.m. at the Bayou Pointe Event Center.
Asti: WVU Transfer OL PWO Commit Chase Rodriguez Shows Class in Midst of Hate
Far too often people look to tear others down during a moment that should be among their happiest. Instead of building someone up, some find a way to try to make them crumble. This was unfortunately what happened as part of the reaction to our coverage of Louisiana Monroe transfer offensive lineman Chase Rodriguez. After we posted that he had accepted an offer from West Virginia, an offer Rodriguez himself later clarified was just as a PWO (preferred walk-on), some fans decided to take that is an opportunity to criticize the move by the Mountaineers or even attack if the player’s credentials warrant being a member of a Power 5 program.
Weekend Forecast – Saturday, January 7th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Clouds filled in rather quickly this morning, most of the day had overcast skies and high temperatures in the lower 70s and upper 60s. For tonight, there area already a few showers populating the region. Showers and potentially a thunderstorm will continue to develop overnight and linger into tomorrow morning. Estimated rainfall totals are going to vary across the area but are expected to be around .5 to 1 inch. Some isolated areas could see more than that as well. Overnight lows will fall to a muggy lower 50s bracket and the light breeze won’t change how it feels outside all that much.
Results from Day Two of the Don Redden Classic
FINAL SCORE: WEST MONROE 58, GENERAL TRASS 55 WOSSMAN 75, A.J. ELLENDER 46 ST. FRED’S 65, SUMMERFIELD 39
It’s Happening! Buc-ee’s Is Coming to Louisiana
It’s one of the best places on earth BUC-EE’s! I mean you have to stop on every trip to Dallas, right?!. Now, we me finally be getting our own in Louisiana. That’s the good news — the bad news, it won’t be in Shreveport. Buc-ee’s...
Buc-ee's may finally be coming to Louisiana. Here's where it will be
Buc-ee's, the giant travel center with an obsessive following and toothy beaver mascot, may finally be coming to Louisiana with plans in the works to build one of its stores known for clean bathrooms, cheap gas and smoky brisket in Ruston on Interstate 20. Ruston's City Council will vote on...
Student housing community at Louisiana Tech University sells
JLL Capital Markets announced that it has closed the sale of CEV Ruston, a 120-unit / 432-bed student-housing community primarily serving the 11,000 students at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, Louisiana. JLL represented the seller, Timberline Real Estate Ventures, and Briar Meads Capital acquired the asset. Constructed in 2008, CEV...
Jackson Parish suffers damage from recent tornado
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Jackson Parish was hit by a tornado on Jan. 2, 2023. The National Weather Service of Shreveport has rated the tornado an EF-2. Peak winds were estimated near 122 miles per hour. To learn how to protect yourself during severe weather, visit the National Weather Service...
Escapee located in Ruston
A man wanted for escape in Richland Parish was arrested at a Ruston residence Monday. Ruston Police responded to a Foxxwood Drive residence Monday evening in an attempt to locate Christopher Scott Smith, 36, of Jonesboro, who was reported to be an escapee from authorities in Richland Parish. Smith was found in a vehicle outside the residence and was taken into custody without incident.
West Monroe Police deem Monroe officer death suspicious
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department responded to a call at 202 Conella St. on Dec. 29, 2022 in reference to the death of Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department. WMPD is deeming this death suspicious as they continue to investigate this case. This is...
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Hunting Contest Fraud and Other Deer Hunting Violations
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Hunting Contest Fraud and Other Deer Hunting Violations. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A 35-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with violating deer hunting regulations and committing contest fraud in Grant Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on January...
Chennault Museum expecting new aviation park to open by spring 2023
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Chennault Aviation and Military Museum is opening a park for its aircraft. The new park is designed to improve its attraction and protect its historic aircraft, and it will be situated at the same address of the museum at 701 Kansas Lane in Monroe. The...
Monroe man arrested in St. Bernard Parish after New Orleans double shooting
Two people were shot in New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward on Thursday after police say a suspect led them on a foot chase.
Accessible internet making its way to hundreds of Ouachita Parish homes
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Comcast is expanding its broadband network to the unserved areas of Ouachita Parish, which the business says will give several hundred residents and businesses advanced communication services such as gigabit-speed internet. Jason Gumbs, Regional Senior Vice President at Comcast says, “We are excited to bring Ouachita...
Arrest made in Farmerville murder
The suspect accused of murdering a man in Farmerville last April has been captured in Texas, according to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office. Bruce Causey, 49, who was a work release inmate working at Foster Farms in Farmerville, is accused of stabbing and killing co-worker Ketrick Calhoun on April 21, 2022.
Louisiana woman accused of burglarizing storage units; arrested
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 21, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a storage complaint on Rowland Road in Monroe, La. The victim advised deputies that he was alerted of the burglary by the storage room management and stated the burglary possibly […]
LDWF cites 10 people for alleged use of pods while bow hunting in NELA
EAST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ten people have been cited for alleged bow hunting violations in East Carroll Parish on Dec. 28, 2022, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Enforcement agents with LDWF say they were on patrol along the Mississippi River when they did compliance...
