ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KNOE TV8

ULM changes baseball field name honoring Lou St. Amant

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana-Monroe says they will be honoring coach Lou St. Amant by changing the baseball field name on Jan. 20, 2022. The ULM baseball program plans to honor the lifetime achievements of St. Amant by presenting the “Lou St. Amant Field” at 6 p.m. at the Bayou Pointe Event Center.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Former Ruston quarterback Donnie Aultman spends New Year at Rose Bowl

Northeast Louisiana was represented at the Rose Bowl, on Monday. Former Ruston quarterback, Donnie Aultman, officiated the ‘Grandaddy of them All’ on New Year’s Day. No. 9 Penn State defeated No. 7 Utah, 35-21. Aultman who spends Saturdays in the Fall on collegiate sidelines, served as a judge on the officiating crew. The former Bearcat […]
RUSTON, LA
myarklamiss.com

Weekend Forecast – Saturday, January 7th

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Clouds filled in rather quickly this morning, most of the day had overcast skies and high temperatures in the lower 70s and upper 60s. For tonight, there area already a few showers populating the region. Showers and potentially a thunderstorm will continue to develop overnight and linger into tomorrow morning. Estimated rainfall totals are going to vary across the area but are expected to be around .5 to 1 inch. Some isolated areas could see more than that as well. Overnight lows will fall to a muggy lower 50s bracket and the light breeze won’t change how it feels outside all that much.
WEST MONROE, LA
q973radio.com

It’s Happening! Buc-ee’s Is Coming to Louisiana

It’s one of the best places on earth BUC-EE’s! I mean you have to stop on every trip to Dallas, right?!. Now, we me finally be getting our own in Louisiana. That’s the good news — the bad news, it won’t be in Shreveport. Buc-ee’s...
RUSTON, LA
fgazette.com

UNION PARISH ARRESTS

Cook, Thomas William, 1/11/1985; 145 Dogwood Lane, Farmerville, Louisiana 71241; Driving On Roadway Laned For Traffic, Tail Lamps, Resisting An Officer, Possession Of Alcoholic Beverages In Motor Vehicles- Open Container No Inspection Sticker Owens, Joshua Obrian, 11/2/1992; 203 Par Rd Lot 7, Ruston, Louisiana 71270; Fugitive From Justice (Outside Agency Warrant) Barnes, Kataysia Shardae, 8/ 27/ 1995; 1007 Robert St, Ruston, Louisiana 71270; Fugitive From Justice (Outside Agency Warrant), Obstruction Of Justice, Possession Of Schedule I- Misd, Possession Of Schedule IV, Resisting An Officer- Refusal To Give Name/Id, Resisting An Officer- Refusal To Give Name/Id.
UNION PARISH, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana woman accused of burglarizing storage units; arrested

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 21, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a storage complaint on Rowland Road in Monroe, La. The victim advised deputies that he was alerted of the burglary by the storage room management and stated the burglary possibly […]
MONROE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Buc-ee's may finally be coming to Louisiana. Here's where it will be

Buc-ee's, the giant travel center with an obsessive following and toothy beaver mascot, may finally be coming to Louisiana with plans in the works to build one of its stores known for clean bathrooms, cheap gas and smoky brisket in Ruston on Interstate 20. Ruston's City Council will vote on...
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

West Monroe Police deem Monroe officer death suspicious

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department responded to a call at 202 Conella St. on Dec. 29, 2022 in reference to the death of Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department. WMPD is deeming this death suspicious as they continue to investigate this case. This is...
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Escapee located in Ruston

A man wanted for escape in Richland Parish was arrested at a Ruston residence Monday. Ruston Police responded to a Foxxwood Drive residence Monday evening in an attempt to locate Christopher Scott Smith, 36, of Jonesboro, who was reported to be an escapee from authorities in Richland Parish. Smith was found in a vehicle outside the residence and was taken into custody without incident.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Arrest made in Farmerville murder

The suspect accused of murdering a man in Farmerville last April has been captured in Texas, according to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office. Bruce Causey, 49, who was a work release inmate working at Foster Farms in Farmerville, is accused of stabbing and killing co-worker Ketrick Calhoun on April 21, 2022.
FARMERVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Farmerville man wanted by authorities for attempted second-degree murder

Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Jamario Lewis is currently wanted by the Farmerville Police Department on charges of attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. It is believed that Lewis was involved in a shooting that occurred inside the […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Farmerville man wanted by authorities for burglary and damage to property

Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Aaron Collins, 56, of Farmerville, is currently being sought by the Farmerville Police Department. Collins is wanted by authorities for outstanding warrants for charges of Simple Burglary (Business) and Simple Criminal Damage to Property. If you have any information regarding the location […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
96.5 KVKI

See Damage in Northeast Louisiana from Tornado

Northeast Louisiana is hard hit by the late night storms. The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department has jumped into high gear to help those impacted. The sheriff says "If your house has been damaged from the storm, tarps will be issued out at the Jackson Parish Community Center on Industrial Drive."
JACKSON PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy