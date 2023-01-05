Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
Wossman and Ouachita advance to the 28th annual Don Redden Memorial Classic championship
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita held off Sterlington all game (60-52) and punch their ticket to the championship game. It’s always a good game when Wossman and Carroll meet in any sport but this time, a championship date with Ouachita on the line. The Bulldogs and Wildcats exchanged blows all game long but Wossman comes out on top (52-47).
Bayou Jamb Baseball Jamboree on February 18th at Shelby Aulds Memorial Baseball Field
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 10:00 AM, the Inaugural Bayou Jamb Baseball Jamboree will be held at West Monroe High School’s Shelby Aulds Memorial Baseball Field. Each team will have the chance to compete in a two-game series. West Monroe High School, Ouachita Christian High School, West Ouachita High School, Ruston […]
KNOE TV8
ULM changes baseball field name honoring Lou St. Amant
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana-Monroe says they will be honoring coach Lou St. Amant by changing the baseball field name on Jan. 20, 2022. The ULM baseball program plans to honor the lifetime achievements of St. Amant by presenting the “Lou St. Amant Field” at 6 p.m. at the Bayou Pointe Event Center.
KNOE TV8
Ouachita beats Rayville, advances to Don Redden Memorial Classic semifinals
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita faced off against Rayville for its second game of the Don Redden Memorial Classic. The Lions defeated the Hornets, 59-44. Ouachita and Sterlington meet in the semifinals Friday at 6:40 p.m.
Former Ruston quarterback Donnie Aultman spends New Year at Rose Bowl
Northeast Louisiana was represented at the Rose Bowl, on Monday. Former Ruston quarterback, Donnie Aultman, officiated the ‘Grandaddy of them All’ on New Year’s Day. No. 9 Penn State defeated No. 7 Utah, 35-21. Aultman who spends Saturdays in the Fall on collegiate sidelines, served as a judge on the officiating crew. The former Bearcat […]
myarklamiss.com
Weekend Forecast – Saturday, January 7th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Clouds filled in rather quickly this morning, most of the day had overcast skies and high temperatures in the lower 70s and upper 60s. For tonight, there area already a few showers populating the region. Showers and potentially a thunderstorm will continue to develop overnight and linger into tomorrow morning. Estimated rainfall totals are going to vary across the area but are expected to be around .5 to 1 inch. Some isolated areas could see more than that as well. Overnight lows will fall to a muggy lower 50s bracket and the light breeze won’t change how it feels outside all that much.
q973radio.com
It’s Happening! Buc-ee’s Is Coming to Louisiana
It’s one of the best places on earth BUC-EE’s! I mean you have to stop on every trip to Dallas, right?!. Now, we me finally be getting our own in Louisiana. That’s the good news — the bad news, it won’t be in Shreveport. Buc-ee’s...
footballscoop.com
Sources: Hue Jackson landing highly regarded FBS assistant, Louisiana native as Grambling OC
From growing up in Louisiana to breaking into the coaching ranks at the state's high school level to his work the past two years helping Terry Bowden turn around UL-Monroe football, Tony Hull has touched just about every level of football in his native state. Now Hull, a former standout...
fgazette.com
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Cook, Thomas William, 1/11/1985; 145 Dogwood Lane, Farmerville, Louisiana 71241; Driving On Roadway Laned For Traffic, Tail Lamps, Resisting An Officer, Possession Of Alcoholic Beverages In Motor Vehicles- Open Container No Inspection Sticker Owens, Joshua Obrian, 11/2/1992; 203 Par Rd Lot 7, Ruston, Louisiana 71270; Fugitive From Justice (Outside Agency Warrant) Barnes, Kataysia Shardae, 8/ 27/ 1995; 1007 Robert St, Ruston, Louisiana 71270; Fugitive From Justice (Outside Agency Warrant), Obstruction Of Justice, Possession Of Schedule I- Misd, Possession Of Schedule IV, Resisting An Officer- Refusal To Give Name/Id, Resisting An Officer- Refusal To Give Name/Id.
Louisiana woman accused of burglarizing storage units; arrested
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 21, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a storage complaint on Rowland Road in Monroe, La. The victim advised deputies that he was alerted of the burglary by the storage room management and stated the burglary possibly […]
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Buc-ee's may finally be coming to Louisiana. Here's where it will be
Buc-ee's, the giant travel center with an obsessive following and toothy beaver mascot, may finally be coming to Louisiana with plans in the works to build one of its stores known for clean bathrooms, cheap gas and smoky brisket in Ruston on Interstate 20. Ruston's City Council will vote on...
KNOE TV8
West Monroe Police deem Monroe officer death suspicious
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department responded to a call at 202 Conella St. on Dec. 29, 2022 in reference to the death of Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department. WMPD is deeming this death suspicious as they continue to investigate this case. This is...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Escapee located in Ruston
A man wanted for escape in Richland Parish was arrested at a Ruston residence Monday. Ruston Police responded to a Foxxwood Drive residence Monday evening in an attempt to locate Christopher Scott Smith, 36, of Jonesboro, who was reported to be an escapee from authorities in Richland Parish. Smith was found in a vehicle outside the residence and was taken into custody without incident.
Missing Bienville Parish Woman Believed to be in Danger
A missing Ringgold woman is believed to be in danger. 43 year old Kimberly Moore was last seen on 12-31-22 at around 11:30 PM. According to the family of the missing woman and the Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office Moore was wearing the same outfit as the picture above. After Moore...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrest made in Farmerville murder
The suspect accused of murdering a man in Farmerville last April has been captured in Texas, according to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office. Bruce Causey, 49, who was a work release inmate working at Foster Farms in Farmerville, is accused of stabbing and killing co-worker Ketrick Calhoun on April 21, 2022.
Monroe man arrested in St. Bernard Parish after New Orleans double shooting
Two people were shot in New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward on Thursday after police say a suspect led them on a foot chase.
Farmerville man wanted by authorities for attempted second-degree murder
Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Jamario Lewis is currently wanted by the Farmerville Police Department on charges of attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. It is believed that Lewis was involved in a shooting that occurred inside the […]
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Hunting Contest Fraud and Other Deer Hunting Violations
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Hunting Contest Fraud and Other Deer Hunting Violations. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A 35-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with violating deer hunting regulations and committing contest fraud in Grant Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on January...
Farmerville man wanted by authorities for burglary and damage to property
Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Aaron Collins, 56, of Farmerville, is currently being sought by the Farmerville Police Department. Collins is wanted by authorities for outstanding warrants for charges of Simple Burglary (Business) and Simple Criminal Damage to Property. If you have any information regarding the location […]
See Damage in Northeast Louisiana from Tornado
Northeast Louisiana is hard hit by the late night storms. The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department has jumped into high gear to help those impacted. The sheriff says "If your house has been damaged from the storm, tarps will be issued out at the Jackson Parish Community Center on Industrial Drive."
