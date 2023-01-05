WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Clouds filled in rather quickly this morning, most of the day had overcast skies and high temperatures in the lower 70s and upper 60s. For tonight, there area already a few showers populating the region. Showers and potentially a thunderstorm will continue to develop overnight and linger into tomorrow morning. Estimated rainfall totals are going to vary across the area but are expected to be around .5 to 1 inch. Some isolated areas could see more than that as well. Overnight lows will fall to a muggy lower 50s bracket and the light breeze won’t change how it feels outside all that much.

