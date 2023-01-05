Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
West Virginia Gov. Justice proposes 3-year plan to cut personal income tax 50%
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice delivered his seventh State of the State address Wednesday night before a joint session of the West Virginia Legislature, state officials and invited guests. Justice kept his promise to debut “the biggest tax cut in state history,” proposing a three-year plan...
WVNews
West Virginia Gov. Justice proposes $4.8 billion budget for FY '24
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice is proposing a $4.884 billion state budget for Fiscal Year 2024. The governor’s budget contains $115 million for an average 5% pay raise for state employees, $59 million to increase reimbursement rates for the West Virginia Public Employees Insurgence Agency and $35 million to cover increases to the school aid formula, according to information from state revenue officials.
WVNews
Secretary of State Warner running for West Virginia governor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner is the latest Republican to throw his hat in the ring for his party’s nomination for governor in 2024. Warner announced his candidacy for governor Tuesday afternoon in front of the West Virginia Veterans Memorial on...
WVNews
US authorities charge more than 100 with gun, drug crimes
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Federal authorities announced a blitz of arrests and indictments Wednesday against more than 100 people charged with gun and drug crimes in three U.S. states. The flurry of charges from the Justice Department in Georgia, West Virginia and New York comes as federal officials work...
WVNews
Ohio lawmaker not speaker but says he still leads House GOP
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A conservative state lawmaker who lost to a fellow Republican in last week's vote to determine who will lead the Ohio House as speaker said Wednesday that he has the support of most of the members of his party in the chamber. The fractures among...
WVNews
S. Illinois 69, Indiana St. 61
S. ILLINOIS (13-5) Domask 4-14 6-7 14, Rupert 1-2 1-2 3, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 1-2 11-12 13, Jones 6-17 3-4 18, D'Amico 2-2 2-2 6, Muila 2-4 0-0 4, Newton 1-1 0-0 2, Banks 3-3 0-0 8, Ebube 0-0 1-4 1, Wonders 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-49 24-31 69.
WVNews
Auriemma, Fudd return in UConn's 82-52 rout of St. John's
NEW YORK (AP) — UConn welcomed Geno Auriemma back to the bench and Azzi Fudd to its lineup in a rout of St. John’s. Fudd scored 15 points in her first game in a month after injuring her right knee as the fourth-ranked Huskies routed St. John’s 82-52 on Wednesday night at UBS Arena.
Comments / 0