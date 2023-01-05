Read full article on original website
Indiana Department of Revenue Shares Changes for Upcoming Tax Season
The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) wants individuals to be aware of several tax changes as the 2023 tax filing season approaches. In addition, DOR wants to remind low-income Hoosiers who received Social Security income in 2022 and who meet other eligibility criteria that they will need to file a tax return to claim the $200 Automatic Taxpayer Refund, even if they do not normally need to file a tax return.
Illinois officials proclaiming record cannabis sales in 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois officials are toting a record number of cannabis sales in the state in 2022. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation says adult use cannabis dispensaries sold $1,555,324,820.37 worth of product last year. That’s a 12% increase from 2021 and a 131% increase from 2020, the first year cannabis could be sold legally in the state. Those numbers don’t include the tax revenue generated from those numbers.
First Responder Retirees Reminded of Often-Unused Tax Deduction for Health Care Coverage
Thousands of retired first responders in Illinois and nationwide may reduce their taxable earnings by up to $3,000 by taking advantage of a deduction to which they are entitled by federal law. The Illinois Public Pension Fund Association (IPPFA) is reminding retired public safety officers about the Healthcare Enhancement for...
Millions of Americans could see one-time payment from $6.6billion pot – see who qualifies
MILLIONS of Americans have a big treat coming for them as a one-time tax refund could be returned under a new proposal. Georgia residents may see money coming from a surplus budget amounting to over $6billion. The state ended the 2022 budget year with $6.6billion in surplus cash. On January...
Illinois soybean farmers subject to crop insurance changes for 2023
Some changes to the federal crop insurance program for 2023 will impact Illinois soybean farmers. Lee Waters, a crop insurance agent with Farm Credit Illinois tells Brownfield soybean replant dates are about 10 days earlier this year. For southern and south-central counties it moves from April 15th to April 5th, in north central counties it changes from April 20th to April 10th and in northern counties the date moves from April 24th to April 15th.
Illinois bans use of latex gloves in food service
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new law that went into effect on January 1st bans the use of latex gloves for food preparation in Illinois. The law is meant to prevent avoidable allergic reactions for people with latex allergies. The legislation includes provisions for food services personnel unable to source non-latex gloves. If non-latex gloves […]
Illinois quick hits: House passes gun ban bill; millions of organ donors; lawmakers push for wind ports
House passes gun ban bill In the early morning hours Friday, the Illinois House passed a bill that would ban assault weapons. The vote happened just before 1 a.m. with Gov. J.B. Pritzker on hand for the entire debate. The Protect Illinois Communities Act would outlaw the manufacture, purchase, sale and delivery of certain semi-automatic guns and magazines that hold 12 or more rounds. Republicans largely did not support the...
Peoples Gas files request to change rates for infrastructure projects
Peoples Gas filed a request with state lawmakers to change how it pays for infrastructure projects by changing gas rates.
Illinois quick hits: McDonalds layoffs expected; record Illinois cannabis sales
Illinois-based McDonalds has released plans to cut corporate staff. In a memo released Friday, the company said it plans to communicate its future staffing plans by April 3. McDonalds had about 200,000 corporate staff and workers at company-owned restaurants at the end of 2021. More than 75% of the positions were based outside the United States. The announcement follows other layoff notifications in recent weeks, including at Amazon, Salesforce and Facebook.
Op-Ed: Goodbye, poor economic prospects. Goodbye, high taxes. Goodbye, Illinois.
By the time you finish reading this, another Illinoisan will have moved to another state. Last year, 141,656 people quit Illinois. That’s one every 3 minutes, 43 seconds. That’s nearly like Naperville or Joliet vanishing in a year. The U.S. Census Bureau estimated a total loss of 104,437 people between July 2021 and July 2022, somewhat blunted by births and moves from foreign countries. Yet the loss was still a...
This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Illinois
America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers. Between sporting arms and ammunition companies and supporting sectors, the American firearm industry generated $70.5 billion in...
Looming tipped wage increase has restaurant owners on edge
Starting this week, Michigan’s minimum wage is above $10 for the first time, part of a phased increase under state law.
10 Richest Cities in Illinois Includes One an Hour From Rockford
Here's a list of the Top 10 Richest Cities in Illinois. One of them isn't that far from Rockford...Maybe they can share the wealth!. So what makes a city in Illinois, "rich" anyway? I've been through many cities and towns in this state, where I drove through a downtown or found myself on a stretch of road that you think, "this is the good side of town."
Illinois lawmakers approved relaxing mail-in ballot signature verification
It’s soon on to the governor’s desk with a bill modifying which signature can be used to verify a voter’s mail-in ballot in Illinois. A Senate amendment to House Bill 45 makes changes to correct a drafting error in state law and make clarifications in various judicial circuits.
From Driver’s Licenses to Police Body Cams, the SAFE-T Act Contains Much More Than Cash Bail Changes
With the Illinois Supreme Court set to hear oral arguments in March, it will likely be months before justices decide the fate of cashless bail in Illinois. But the bail transformation spelled out by the Pretrial Fairness Act is just one of many provisions contained in a still bigger law: the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today, or SAFE-T Act.
Weekly COVID-19 data, released January 6, 2023
CHICAGO, Ill. (January 6, 2023) – Currently the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting a total of 3,981,275 cases, including 35,814 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic. As of Thursday night, 1,766 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the...
Who Are My Illinois Lawmakers? Here's How to Find Out
As a new Congress is seated and new Illinois legislators set to be sworn in early next week, many Illinois residents are wondering if they have a new elected official representing them. Illinois residents can find out who their state lawmakers and US Representative are using the state's Board of...
Bill allowing criminals to change their name advances in Springfield
(The Center Square) – Legislation advancing in Springfield allowing a convicted criminal to change their name even if they must register with an Illinois agency is drawing criticism. House Bill 2542 would amend several state statutes preventing Illinoisans from changing their names due to their inclusion on watchlists. The...
Report: Illinois overspending taxpayer money year after year
(The Center Square) – A recent study sheds some light on Illinois’ history of overspending taxpayer money over the years. An analysis by Pew Charitable Trusts shows that Illinois is one of only two states in the country with total tax revenue shortfalls exceeding 5% of total expenses, and the only ones with annual deficits in each of the past 15 years. The other state is New Jersey.
Unlock Your House and Car! Here Are The Top 10 Safest Cities in Illinois
Could you imagine leaving your house and car unlocked everyday, not having to worry about any sort of crime? Here's a list of the Top 10 Safest Cities in Illinois! HomeSnacksJr. There was a time when I was growing up not too far from here...Car doors weren't always locked. The...
