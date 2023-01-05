The first big boxing event of the year will be taking place this Saturday, which features a pair of contrasting southpaws, the knockout power of WBA lightweight titlist Gervonta Davis against the guile and boxing ability of Hector Luis Garcia, one of boxing’s 2022 breakout stars. The 12-round title clash will be a PBC event on Showtime Pay-Per-View (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT) from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

