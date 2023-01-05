Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas based restaurant chain agrees to hand out $2.35 million to customers. Are you eligible?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
All-You-Can-Eat Heaven: The Best Buffets in DallasDallas, TX
Family Forced to Leave School District After Racist Vandalism at Home of Recruited Football PlayerLarry LeaseAllen, TX
The Flavours of Dallas: A Guide to the Delicious Foods and Restaurants in the CityCorrie WritingDallas, TX
Texas School District Under Investigation for Allegedly Violating Student's Civil RightsLarry LeaseAllen, TX
Related
The Ring Magazine
Alexis Rocha takes on spoiler Anthony Young in Jan. 28 main event
Welterweight up-and-comer Alexis Rocha will face Anthony Young in a scheduled 12-round bout at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California on January 28, Golden Boy Promotions announced Friday. Rocha-Young headlines a four-bout telecast that will be streamed live on DAZN (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT). “January 28 marks my...
The Ring Magazine
Jesse Rodriguez vs. Cristian Gonzalez, for vacant WBO 112-pound title, is on for April 8
Jesse Rodriguez’s first major fight at 112 pounds now has a date. Rodriguez will face Cristian Gonzalez for the vacant WBO flyweight title on April 8, a source confirmed to The Ring on Thursday morning. ESPN’s Mike Coppinger was the first to break the story. The 12-round bout...
The Ring Magazine
Melvin Jerusalem KOs Masataka Taniguchi in 2, wins WBO strawweight title
Melvin Jerusalem ended the Philippines’ world title drought Friday, knocking out Masataka Taniguchi in two rounds at the EDION Arena in Osaka, Japan to win the WBO strawweight title. Jerusalem (20-2, 12 knockouts) made good in his second crack at a world title, vaporizing the Japanese incumbent with a...
The Ring Magazine
Weights from Washington D.C. for Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis-Hector Luis Garcia
The first big boxing event of the year will be taking place this Saturday, which features a pair of contrasting southpaws, the knockout power of WBA lightweight titlist Gervonta Davis against the guile and boxing ability of Hector Luis Garcia, one of boxing’s 2022 breakout stars. The 12-round title clash will be a PBC event on Showtime Pay-Per-View (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT) from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
The Ring Magazine
The Ring’s 2022 Awards Nominees: Trainer of the Year
One of The Ring’s newer annual honors, Trainer of the Year was first awarded in 2011 to Robert Garcia, who repeated in 2012. Other recipients include Freddie Roach (2014), Derrick James (2017) and Eddy Reynoso (2019). This year’s nominees are:. Bob Santos. The veteran conditioning and assistant coach...
The Ring Magazine
If Hector Garcia didn’t catch your eye in 2022, he says you’ll know him after he beats Gervonta Davis
Hector Luis Garcia prides himself on his stoic demeanor. The 31-year-old from the Dominican Republic had an amazing 2022. The savvy southpaw likes the fact no one thought he could beat previously undefeated Chris Colbert, who he nearly shutout in February, and followed with a WBA 130-pound title winning victory over grizzled Roger Gutierrez in August.
The Ring Magazine
Tank Davis takes out Hector Luis Garcia in nine
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The one place in the world lightweight star Gervonta Davis can find solace is in the ring. Throwing punches, taking punches, it doesn’t matter. The southpaw bomber from Baltimore, Maryland, can make his troubles go away. Before a sellout crowd of 19,731 at the Capital...
The Ring Magazine
Born on this day: Kid Gavilan
A masterful boxer-puncher in the golden era of the welterweight division, with a unique punching style that only fueled his legendary status. The great Kid Gavilan was born 97 years ago today. Gavilan (“Hawk,” in Spanish) was born Gerardo González on January 6, 1926 in Camaguey, Cuba. He worked on...
The Ring Magazine
Masataka Taniguchi urges boxing fans to appreciate 105-pounders
On Friday, WBO strawweight titleholder Masataka Taniguchi will look to defend his belt against Filipino challenger Melvin Jerusalem at the EDION Arena in Osaka, Japan. Taniguchi’s handler, Hitoshi Watanabe, naturally expects his fighter to win convincingly but acknowledges it may be a difficult evening’s work. “I’ve heard good...
Comments / 0