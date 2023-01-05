ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ring Magazine

Alexis Rocha takes on spoiler Anthony Young in Jan. 28 main event

Welterweight up-and-comer Alexis Rocha will face Anthony Young in a scheduled 12-round bout at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California on January 28, Golden Boy Promotions announced Friday. Rocha-Young headlines a four-bout telecast that will be streamed live on DAZN (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT). “January 28 marks my...
The Ring Magazine

Melvin Jerusalem KOs Masataka Taniguchi in 2, wins WBO strawweight title

Melvin Jerusalem ended the Philippines’ world title drought Friday, knocking out Masataka Taniguchi in two rounds at the EDION Arena in Osaka, Japan to win the WBO strawweight title. Jerusalem (20-2, 12 knockouts) made good in his second crack at a world title, vaporizing the Japanese incumbent with a...
The Ring Magazine

Weights from Washington D.C. for Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis-Hector Luis Garcia

The first big boxing event of the year will be taking place this Saturday, which features a pair of contrasting southpaws, the knockout power of WBA lightweight titlist Gervonta Davis against the guile and boxing ability of Hector Luis Garcia, one of boxing’s 2022 breakout stars. The 12-round title clash will be a PBC event on Showtime Pay-Per-View (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT) from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
The Ring Magazine

The Ring’s 2022 Awards Nominees: Trainer of the Year

One of The Ring’s newer annual honors, Trainer of the Year was first awarded in 2011 to Robert Garcia, who repeated in 2012. Other recipients include Freddie Roach (2014), Derrick James (2017) and Eddy Reynoso (2019). This year’s nominees are:. Bob Santos. The veteran conditioning and assistant coach...
The Ring Magazine

If Hector Garcia didn’t catch your eye in 2022, he says you’ll know him after he beats Gervonta Davis

Hector Luis Garcia prides himself on his stoic demeanor. The 31-year-old from the Dominican Republic had an amazing 2022. The savvy southpaw likes the fact no one thought he could beat previously undefeated Chris Colbert, who he nearly shutout in February, and followed with a WBA 130-pound title winning victory over grizzled Roger Gutierrez in August.
The Ring Magazine

Tank Davis takes out Hector Luis Garcia in nine

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The one place in the world lightweight star Gervonta Davis can find solace is in the ring. Throwing punches, taking punches, it doesn’t matter. The southpaw bomber from Baltimore, Maryland, can make his troubles go away. Before a sellout crowd of 19,731 at the Capital...
The Ring Magazine

Born on this day: Kid Gavilan

A masterful boxer-puncher in the golden era of the welterweight division, with a unique punching style that only fueled his legendary status. The great Kid Gavilan was born 97 years ago today. Gavilan (“Hawk,” in Spanish) was born Gerardo González on January 6, 1926 in Camaguey, Cuba. He worked on...
The Ring Magazine

Masataka Taniguchi urges boxing fans to appreciate 105-pounders

On Friday, WBO strawweight titleholder Masataka Taniguchi will look to defend his belt against Filipino challenger Melvin Jerusalem at the EDION Arena in Osaka, Japan. Taniguchi’s handler, Hitoshi Watanabe, naturally expects his fighter to win convincingly but acknowledges it may be a difficult evening’s work. “I’ve heard good...

