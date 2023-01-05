Read full article on original website
Georgia House study committee investigates waste in cannabis manufacturing
LISTEN: Democratic state Rep. Mesha Mainor of Atlanta speaks with GPB’s Ambria Burton about Georgia’s House Study Committee on Cannabis Waste Disposal and Recycling. Georgia’s House Study Committee on Cannabis Waste Disposal and Recycling will hold a series of meetings to examine the amount of waste that comes from manufacturing legal cannabis products and possible solutions to fix it.
metroatlantaceo.com
Longtime Kia and HMG Supplier to Build Manufacturing Facility in Georgia
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Ecoplastic Corporation, an automotive parts manufacturer, will create 456 new jobs and invest approximately $205 million in a new manufacturing facility in Bulloch County. "We're proud to welcome Ecoplastic to our growing ecosystem of manufacturers, logistics professionals, suppliers, and more, building on the...
WALB 10
COVID-19 levels increase in 8 southwest Georgia counties
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 transmission levels have reached “high” levels in multiple southwest Georgia counties, according to the CDC. The newest COVID levels were calculated on Friday. For counties with high transmission levels, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors, in public and on public transportation. Counties...
valdostatoday.com
Grant awards will improve internet for GA
ATLANTA – The Capital Projects Fund Grant Program announces preliminary grant awards to improve broadband internet expansion in Georgia. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced over $234 million in 29 preliminary grant awards for broadband internet expansion through the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program. These awards will improve connectivity for communities, households, businesses, and anchor institutions in 28 Georgia counties. When combined with significant capital matches from the awardees, almost $455 million will be invested to serve over 76,000 locations in communities with some the greatest need for high-speed internet access.
From urban to rural: US Census Bureau reclassifies more than 100 cities in Georgia
ATLANTA — Several Georgia cities have gone from urban to rural by the U.S. Census standards. The federal agency started the new year with new designations for more than 112 cities in the Peach State. It's not because people have moved out -- it's because the designations now have...
Medical Minute: PTSD Treatment
In this week’s Medical Minute, Dr. Joseph Hobbs, Chair Emeritus of the Department of Family Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, discusses new laboratory evidence that an old blood pressure medicine may help weaken traumatic memories that lead to debilitating PTSD. The Medical Minute airs...
The Citizen Online
Georgia’s medical marijuana program still bogged down
ATLANTA – Georgia lawmakers expressed frustration Thursday that the state’s medical marijuana program has yet to yield a drop of cannabis oil nine months after Gov. Brian Kemp announced a plan to break a logjam of lawsuits. The Georgia Commission for Access to Medical Cannabis voted in September...
$2,900 per month could hit million of Georgia residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Georgia residents' bank accounts.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
metroatlantaceo.com
This Georgia County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
State invests $2.5 million in injury prevention programs
The state is investing nearly $2.5 million to help prevent injuries on Georgia’s roadways. “The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) is working with all of our highway safety partners to reverse the increase in traffic deaths we have seen in the U.S. in the last two years and the goal of this project is to prevent crashes and save lives on our roads,” said Allen Poole, director of the GOHS.
Georgia lawmakers are going back to work Monday. Here’s what they have planned
The 2023 session of the General Assembly beginning Monday is expected to get off to a slow start. With the Georgia Bulldogs vying for their second straight college football championship on Monday night and Thursday’s inauguration of Gov. Brian Kemp for a second term, there won’t be a rush to get down to legislative business on the session’s front end.
Georgia Today: Georgia on IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet in GA, gun safety in Atlanta
On the Thursday Jan. 5 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia is on an IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet is coming, and Atlanta has new ideas for gun safety. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, January 5th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, Georgia makes an appearance on the top ten list of high-profile IRS cases in 2022. Federal pandemic funds may help increase high speed Internet access across the state, and the Atlanta City Council wants to increase gun safety and reduce the number of gun deaths. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
Kemp and lawmakers to decide plan for $6.6B in surplus cash
Georgia's giant hill of money looms over state lawmakers as the 2023 session begins next Monday. State government ended the 2022 budget year in June with $6.6 billion in surplus cash.
WALB 10
New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
Could you see another tax rebate? Gov. Kemp, lawmakers to decide plan for $6.6B in surplus cash
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s giant hill of money looms over state lawmakers as the 2023 session begins next Monday. State government ended the 2022 budget year in June with $6.6 billion in surplus cash, even after it filled its savings account to the legal limit. Gov. Brian Kemp...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia pharmacists and physicians react to FDA ruling increasing access to abortion pills
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia pharmacists and physicians remain cautious after the FDA’s ruling regarding abortion pills. They are looking for more guidance to be given out. A new federal ruling from the FDA ruling allows a woman to receive a prescription from her doctor for the...
metroatlantaceo.com
Richard Valladares Appointed to Georgia State Board of Education
Richard J. Valladares, administrative shareholder of the Atlanta office and chair of the Atlanta Business Litigation Practice at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was appointed to represent Georgia’s 6th Congressional District of the State Board of Education (SBOE) by Governor Brian Kemp. The SBOE’s mission is to provide...
Heres how much home prices in Georgia soared during the pandemic
The housing market has been red hot during the pandemic, with home prices hitting record highs up until a few months ago. More recently, surging mortgage rates have put some pressure on the housing market, slowing the climb in housing prices. That could be good news for buyers, though home prices remain considerably higher than they were in 2019 after surging in the two years since.
southarkansassun.com
$6.7 Million in Fraudulent Unemployment Payments Uncovered by Georgia State Audit
An audit by the Georgia Office of the Inspector General found that several state employees received unemployment benefits while they were fully employed during the pandemic. At least 280 full-time employees received an average of $23,700 each in unemployment payments for a total of $6.7 million in 2020 and 2021 according to the findings by Inspector General Scott McAfee as stated in an article published by 11Alive on January 4, 2023. This figure does not include part-time employees, those who received less than $1,000, or those who received benefits via debit card or left their employment with the state.
