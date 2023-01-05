Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Empowerment On Another Level with Southern Crescent Women in BusinessSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
Peachtree City Walmart Set to Reopen Partially For Business After ArsonMadocPeachtree City, GA
Pastor Jamal Bryant shares plans for his church to launch a cannabis business to increase membershipMargaret MinnicksDekalb County, GA
50 Most Influential Women of The Southern Crescent RegionSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Georgia next monthKristen WaltersCovington, GA
Related
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
metroatlantaceo.com
United Community Bank Welcomes Robert Billue as West Atlanta President
United Community Bank is pleased to welcome Robert Billue as West Atlanta President. In this role, Billue will be responsible for leading the bank’s commercial and retail operations in West Atlanta which includes locations in Cherokee, Cobb, Douglas, Carroll, South Fulton, Fayette and Coweta counties. “Atlanta is a very...
A farm, dog park and history: Look at the 1st Black-owned micro-home community
Booker T. Washington took matters into his own hands. The metro Atlanta real estate developer saw the disparity for Black Americans in home ownership and equity and is now developing South Park Cottages, a 29-home micro-community in College Park, Georgia. It’s the first Black-owned community of its kind. Home prices start from $180,000, and the space of the homes range from 315 square feet to 609 square feet.
Tyler Perry Studios could soon include brand new entertainment district
ATLANTA — Tyler Perry Studios in southwest Atlanta could be expanding to include an all-new entertainment district. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington learned that the media mogul is looking to buy nearly 40 acres to add to the complex. The 12-soundstage studio is currently made up of more than...
Is Atlanta losing out on millions of dollars in revenue each year in property taxes?
Local governments rely on property taxes to maintain infrastructure and provide public services—to fill potholes, pay schoolteachers, and build affordable housing. In Atlanta, funds always seem to come up short. Julian Bene—a retired management consultant who served on the board of Invest Atlanta, the city’s economic development agency—believes he knows one reason why: By his estimate, the city, county, and school system are being shorted millions of dollars a year by high-value commercial property owners not paying their fair share in property taxes. The post Is Atlanta losing out on millions of dollars in revenue each year in property taxes? appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Monroe Local News
LIHEAP funds for energy assistance for residents in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties
Also water bill assistance for residents from Gwinnett, DeKalb, Rockdale and Newton County. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with cooling bills through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those who are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time energy assistance payment of $350, $450 or $500 to help with the high cost of heating bills.
capitalbnews.org
Black Residents Scramble as City Operated Water Shutdown Is Underway
Johnny Williams wasn’t aware that his water bill had gotten this high until he received a note on his door from the city of Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management, warning of the looming shutoff. The bill, which has now grown to nearly $600, is unaffordable for the 76-year-old...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Burger King fails with 56; Casa Robles earns 100
ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On North Druid Hills Road in Atlanta, the home of the Whopper is now home to a failing health score this week. Burger King failed a routine inspection with 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says an employee touched...
Home prices stall out as sales plummet 37%
The weight of higher mortgage rates continued to drag the housing market earthward in December, with metro Atlanta home ...
DeKalb Burger King fails health inspection with 56 after inspectors find dead roach, outdated food
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A DeKalb County Burger King failed a health inspection for things like outdated food and a dead roach. Channel 2′s Sophia Choi visited Burger King on North Druid Hills Road this week, where they failed their most recent inspection with a score of 56.
metroatlantaceo.com
Innovative ‘Town Square’ Adult Daycare, Alzheimer’s Resource Center Opens in Sandy Springs
Town Square Sandy Springs, an innovative adult day center for those in need of memory or cognitive care, is now open. The first of its kind in Atlanta and the sixth in the U.S., the facility offers experiential adult day enrichment Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. “Our person-centered, strengths-based...
Affordable Luxury Apartments In Atlanta
Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. However, I do not receive any compensation for the use of these links. I only recommend products or services that I have personally used or believe will be helpful to my readers. You should always perform due diligence before purchasing any product or service through an affiliate link."
metroatlantaceo.com
Chris Willis Joins James Bates Brannan Groover LLP
James Bates Brannan Groover LLP, a full-service law firm with offices in Macon, Atlanta, and Athens announces the addition of attorney Chris Willis to the firm’s General Litigation practice group. Chris's practice focuses on general litigation matters such as insurance defense. Chris has also practiced. family and real estate...
metroatlantaceo.com
Carrie Shaeffer on Swinerton Builders on Airport Construction Trends
Carrie Shaeffer on Swinerton Builders talks about the incredible growth in the airport industry as it relates to travelers coming back and the needs they meet for clients like Delta and the Atlanta Airport Authority. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your...
Head-on crash kills 2 on busy DeKalb County road, police say
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Two people died after a head-on crash on a busy DeKalb County road Saturday afternoon, police said. At 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road in Stone Mountain in reference to the crash. When police got there, both drivers had sustained critical injuries and were then rushed to the hospital, where they later died.
QSR magazine
Big Dave's Cheesesteaks to Enter Forest Park, Georgia
Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is bringing his award-winning take on West Philadelphia classics to a new location in Forest Park, Georgia this spring. Located at 4495 Jonesboro Road, the latest addition will serve as the brand’s third Atlanta-area location, offering mouth-watering flavors from his hometown of Philly in the form of beef, chicken and salmon cheesesteaks, hand-rolled egg rolls and other melty, larger-than-life flavors for all to enjoy.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Car smashes into the side of Newnan convenience store
NEWNAN, Ga. — A convenience store in Newnan now has a hole in the side of it after a woman told police her car just didn’t stop. Officers say they were called to a BP station on Bullsboro Drive on Friday afternoon after a car drove into the side of it.
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties due to chance of isolated thunderstorms
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north and central Georgia counties on Saturday, January 7, 2022, due to the chance of isolated thunderstorms, but no threats are expected from these possible storms. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following...
metroatlantaceo.com
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta Announces Three New Members of its Affordable Housing Advisory Council
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) announced today that it has appointed three members to its Affordable Housing Advisory Council (Council). The Council serves an important role in helping FHLBank Atlanta fulfill its community lending and affordable housing mission, and works closely with the FHLBank Atlanta board of directors and management to ensure the community lending and housing finance needs of communities within the Bank’s district are met. There are 15 members of FHLBank Atlanta’s Council.
Comments / 0