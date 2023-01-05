ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Locust Grove, GA

metroatlantaceo.com

United Community Bank Welcomes Robert Billue as West Atlanta President

United Community Bank is pleased to welcome Robert Billue as West Atlanta President. In this role, Billue will be responsible for leading the bank’s commercial and retail operations in West Atlanta which includes locations in Cherokee, Cobb, Douglas, Carroll, South Fulton, Fayette and Coweta counties. “Atlanta is a very...
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

A farm, dog park and history: Look at the 1st Black-owned micro-home community

Booker T. Washington took matters into his own hands. The metro Atlanta real estate developer saw the disparity for Black Americans in home ownership and equity and is now developing South Park Cottages, a 29-home micro-community in College Park, Georgia. It’s the first Black-owned community of its kind. Home prices start from $180,000, and the space of the homes range from 315 square feet to 609 square feet.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Is Atlanta losing out on millions of dollars in revenue each year in property taxes?

Local governments rely on property taxes to maintain infrastructure and provide public services—to fill potholes, pay schoolteachers, and build affordable housing. In Atlanta, funds always seem to come up short. Julian Bene—a retired management consultant who served on the board of Invest Atlanta, the city’s economic development agency—believes he knows one reason why: By his estimate, the city, county, and school system are being shorted millions of dollars a year by high-value commercial property owners not paying their fair share in property taxes. The post Is Atlanta losing out on millions of dollars in revenue each year in property taxes? appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

LIHEAP funds for energy assistance for residents in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties

Also water bill assistance for residents from Gwinnett, DeKalb, Rockdale and Newton County. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with cooling bills through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those who are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time energy assistance payment of $350, $450 or $500 to help with the high cost of heating bills.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
capitalbnews.org

Black Residents Scramble as City Operated Water Shutdown Is Underway

Johnny Williams wasn’t aware that his water bill had gotten this high until he received a note on his door from the city of Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management, warning of the looming shutoff. The bill, which has now grown to nearly $600, is unaffordable for the 76-year-old...
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

Affordable Luxury Apartments In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Chris Willis Joins James Bates Brannan Groover LLP

James Bates Brannan Groover LLP, a full-service law firm with offices in Macon, Atlanta, and Athens announces the addition of attorney Chris Willis to the firm’s General Litigation practice group. Chris's practice focuses on general litigation matters such as insurance defense. Chris has also practiced. family and real estate...
ATHENS, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Carrie Shaeffer on Swinerton Builders on Airport Construction Trends

Carrie Shaeffer on Swinerton Builders talks about the incredible growth in the airport industry as it relates to travelers coming back and the needs they meet for clients like Delta and the Atlanta Airport Authority. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Head-on crash kills 2 on busy DeKalb County road, police say

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Two people died after a head-on crash on a busy DeKalb County road Saturday afternoon, police said. At 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road in Stone Mountain in reference to the crash. When police got there, both drivers had sustained critical injuries and were then rushed to the hospital, where they later died.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
QSR magazine

Big Dave's Cheesesteaks to Enter Forest Park, Georgia

Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is bringing his award-winning take on West Philadelphia classics to a new location in Forest Park, Georgia this spring. Located at 4495 Jonesboro Road, the latest addition will serve as the brand’s third Atlanta-area location, offering mouth-watering flavors from his hometown of Philly in the form of beef, chicken and salmon cheesesteaks, hand-rolled egg rolls and other melty, larger-than-life flavors for all to enjoy.
FOREST PARK, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta Announces Three New Members of its Affordable Housing Advisory Council

Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) announced today that it has appointed three members to its Affordable Housing Advisory Council (Council). The Council serves an important role in helping FHLBank Atlanta fulfill its community lending and affordable housing mission, and works closely with the FHLBank Atlanta board of directors and management to ensure the community lending and housing finance needs of communities within the Bank’s district are met. There are 15 members of FHLBank Atlanta’s Council.
ATLANTA, GA

