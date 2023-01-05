Read full article on original website
manchesterinklink.com
Trinity comes up short against unbeaten Bishop Guertin, 4-1
TYNGSBOROUGH, MA — You’ve got to bring your best hockey if you’re hoping to knock off one of the best teams in the Granite State. Trinity High did not and paid the price in a 4-1 loss to Bishop Guertin, Saturday afternoon at Skate 3. John Mantone...
manchesterinklink.com
Crusaders pull out late victory against Goffstown
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Memorial picked up its third straight boys’ basketball win on Friday night, defeating Goffstown, 60-57. While the game remains close throughout the night, Memorial had to overcome an early Grizzlies lead, which saw the visitors up by six at the end of the first quarter and unable to pull away as the contest progressed. It ultimately came down to Christian Bilolo, who found the game-winner with 11.1 seconds left from downtown.
laconiadailysun.com
Merrill M. Pataski-Fay, 17
GILFORD — Merrill Mischa Pataski-Fay, 17. God called home his most precious angel on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Mischa was born in Laconia, on Jan. 18, 2005, to Merrill P. Fay and Beth Pataski-Fay. Mischa totally loved hockey and played for the Lakers and New England Wolves for many...
whdh.com
Truck flips on I-93 north in Andover
ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer flipped over on I-93 north in Andover Thursday morning. The incident happened near Exit 38. The truck flipped over the guard rail and landed on its roof. The right lane of the highway was closed during the morning commute. The crash was cleared just...
newportdispatch.com
5 seriously injured in head-on crash in Merrimack
MERRIMACK — Several people were injured following a head-on crash in Merrimack on Friday. The incident took place at about 7:00 p.m. on Continental Boulevard. According to police, a 2018 Jeep Compass was headed east when a 2010 Chrysler Minivan headed west crossed over the center line and struck the Jeep head-on.
WMUR.com
No Mega Millions jackpot winner, but two New Hampshire players won big Tuesday
CONCORD, N.H. — No one won Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot, but there were two big winners in New Hampshire. One iLottery player will take home $40,000, while a $10,000 ticket was sold at the Short Stop Jolly on Lebanon Street in Hanover. The winning numbers were 25, 29, 33,...
Love Texas Roadhouse? Coming to Concord, New Hampshire Soon
I've tried being a vegetarian, and even a pescatarian (vegetarian who eats fish), but I just couldn't do it. I love lobster, but boy do I love me a good steak. Working in Dover, New Hampshire, of course I am partial to Newick's on Dover Point Road, and absolutely love everything they have to offer in seafood, especially lobster. I am a self-proclaimed "sea-foodie".
nerej.com
Torrington Properties acquires 175,000 s/f Fort Eddy Shopping Center for $30 million
Concord, NH Torrington Properties has acquired the Fort Eddy Shopping Center for $30 million. The 175,000 s/f shopping center is fully leased and is the current home of Shaw’s, Books-A-Million, Staples, Eastern Mountain Sports, Five Guys Burgers & Fries, GameStop, H&R Block, Moritomo Japanese Restaurant and more. The center joins Torrington’s list of recent retail and commercial acquisitions and developments.
manchesterinklink.com
Granite Beat: Reimagining local news funding leads to a different kind of journalism
Listen to the full interview on The Granite Beat podcast above and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. As financial pressures push news outlets to take a hard look at their payroll, alternative funding sources have come into play as a way to bolster reporting positions. At The Keene Sentinel, Olivia Belanger holds one of those positions. She leads the paper’s Health Lab, and she said the position doesn’t just add another position, it allows whoever holds that position to do a different kind of work.
Man Who Left Exeter, New Hampshire, Burglary on Skateboard Arrested
A former Exeter resident who made his exit from the burglary of a business in September on a motorized skateboard was arrested in December after a car chase in Keene. Exeter Police Chief Stephen Poulin said Ryan Dean, 39, of Hinsdale broke into New England Truck Center on Epping Road around 8:30 p.m. on September 18. Security video captured Dean entering the parking lot on a motorized skateboard and using a rock to break a window during a heavy rain. The video also showed Dean leaving on the skateboard carrying what looked like a cash box with over $1,500 in cash and checks inside.
WMUR.com
18-year-old dead, others seriously hurt after head-on crash in Merrimack
MERRIMACK, N.H. — An 18-year-old from Merrimack is dead and others are injured after a head-on crash Friday night, according to police. Merrimack police said just after 7 p.m., two cars were involved in a head-on crash on Continental Boulevard near Bailey Court. Police and fire responded and the road was shut down because of the crash.
WCAX
Crews rescue two men and dog out of Joe’s Pond
DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Two rescues on Joe’s Pond in Danville Thursday afternoon. Just after 2:30 p.m. Danville and Peacham fire crews responded to Sandy Beach Lane on the Cabot side of Joe’s Pond for a report a man and dog fell through the ice. Authorities say another...
manchesterinklink.com
Friday’s weather: A round of light snow 1-3 inches, high of 34
Today will bring a round of light to moderate snow for southern New Hampshire with 1 to 3 inches of snow, would not be surprised if a few spots in the Monadnock area get 4-5″. The weekend looks to be dry with seasonable temperatures. Weather Alert. So far Manchester...
fallriverreporter.com
Police search woods for missing Massachusetts mother of three as previous home goes up in flames
Authorities began searching a wooded area for a missing Massachusetts mother on Friday at the same time her former residence was going up in flames. 39-year-old married mother of three Ana Walshe was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day. Walshe left her home in the early morning hours to take a flight to Washington D.C. where she works and has a townhouse. Police say she never boarded the flight and are trying to determine if she ever reached the ride share that was supposed to take her to Logan airport.
WMUR.com
Dozens of children on school bus OK after vehicle rear-ended in Sanbornton
SANBORNTON, N.H. — A school bus in Sanbornton was rear-ended Friday by a pickup truck unable to stop on the slick roads, fire officials said. The bus was pushed into an embankment and stopped just short of a brook. All the elementary school children on board were shaken up but not physically injured, officials said.
WMUR.com
Crash in Manchester knocks out Comcast service to parts of city
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A crash in Manchester Wednesday afternoon knocked out Comcast service in parts of the city. Police said a truck rolled over on East Industrial Park Drive and pulled down a pole and wires. A Comcast fiber line was also cut. Crews are working to restore service.
WMUR.com
Late-December storm reveals remnants of 1905 shipwreck in Rye
RYE, N.H. — A ferocious coastal storm in late December revealed a piece of history at an area known as Pirate’s Cove in Rye. A u local New Hampshire user snapped a photo of some remnants of the Lizzie Carr, a ship that was carrying a load of lumber to New York when it broke apart in 1905 during a winter storm, killing one crew member.
Andover Townsman
Pair donates $1 million to St. John's Prep
A $1 million gift to St. John’s Preparatory School is earmarked to support programming, facilities and training in the realm of mental health and wellness. The philanthropic gift was made by Kristine Trustey, a Wenham resident whose late son, Andrew, graduated from St. John’s in 2011, and Sean McGraw of Manchester-by-the-Sea on behalf of the Trustey Family Foundation.
JetBlue just launched its ‘big winter sale’
The sale runs through Jan. 11. Bostonians can explore places like Miami, Charleston, and San Diego this winter for less money on JetBlue. JetBlue is offering flights out of Boston for as low as $44 during the airline’s annual Big Winter Sale, which launched on Wednesday. The fares must be booked by Jan. 11 at midnight and are good for Tuesday and Wednesday travel between Jan. 17 and March 29.
manchesterinklink.com
Landfill landscape: New Hampshire is an importer of solid waste from other states
The blue truck with Massachusetts license plates backed up to the trash heap and unceremoniously belched out its contents. Next to its rear tires at the Nashua landfill was a pile of mattresses – items that are illegal to throw out in the Bay State. No one was there to inspect what the truck had dumped. The pile of trash it left behind was covered with dirt and pushed down an embankment by a massive front-end loader.
