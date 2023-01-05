Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Unique new restaurant opening in KansasKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Siblings forced to stop 6 times a day to recharge rented Tesla after battery drained quickly in cold weatherMaya DeviWichita, KS
wichitabyeb.com
A third Ollie’s is opening in south Wichita
Bargain hunters in south Wichita, it’s time to be on the lookout for Ollie’s who will be opening their third store at the southeast corner of 47th and Broadway. Located in the Saddlecreek Crossing retail development, it is expected to take the place of the former K-Mart space.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps reset this weekend, tracking early wintry mix
After a mild Friday, temperatures will reset for the first half of the weekend as a weak disturbance tracks through the region. With the pressure drop, any aches and pains will be magnified until this moves away from us. Clouds have been filtered with sunshine today. Later tonight, areas of...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Chillier Saturday, milder Sunday well into next week.
After a mild Friday, temperatures will be cooler for the first half of the weekend as a weak disturbance tracks through the region. Please use caution while driving from northeast of Wichita to Emporia on the Turnpike, especially in the Flint Hills this morning with some patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle making for possible slick spots. Otherwise, the day began with some flurries in far northwest Kansas and a wintry mix in far northeast Kansas.
KWCH.com
Warmer today- less wind too
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Warmer weather is on the way today with the January thaw expected to continue for the week ahead. It was a cold start to the morning with low temperatures in the teens and 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 50s, which will be about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than Saturday as sunshine dominates the Sunflower State.
KWCH.com
A split weekend of weather
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Much of the state will be in for a noticeable change in temperatures for Saturday, but the second half of the weekend should turn off milder with more sunshine. There are no major travel concerns for Kansas and surrounding areas for the weekend. Saturday morning wind...
KAKE TV
Wichita residents count their luck buying Mega Millions tickets
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Someone could become a multi-millionaire Friday night as the Mega Millions jackpot numbers were drawn. Here they are get your tickets out. The numbers were 3-20-46-59-63-13. The jackpot is up to 940 million dollars. Here is how Wichitans are handling lottery fever. “[I bought] 10, 20...
KWCH.com
Wichita State releases 2023 Kansas employment forecast
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University released its report looking at jobs in Kansas in 2022 and what to expect for 2023. In the first half of 2022, Wichita added over 5,000 employees. The manufacturing field saw particularly strong growth as of November 2022, manufacturing added 2,600 jobs. This...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Wintry mix develops nearby before the weekend
High pressure is briefly in the driver’s seat. This is allowing temperatures to gradually warm through week’s end. Clear to partly cloudy and not too bitter overnight. Coldest temps will be where snowpack slowly erodes into the weekend. Temperatures will battle increasing cloud cover Friday. It will still...
Two injured after car crashes into southwest Wichita house
Two people were injured on Saturday after a car crashed into a home in southwest Wichita.
cowboystatedaily.com
Brother, Sister Rent Tesla But As Soon As They Hit Cold Weather, It Took 17 Hours To Go 450 Miles
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Xaviar Steavenson and his sister Alice Steavenson wanted to experience the joy of driving a Tesla cross country. They rented a Tesla from a Hertz outlet in Orlando, Florida, and headed out on the road to their destination – Wichita, Kansas....
KWCH.com
Avian flu continues hitting farms, egg prices skyrocketed
Avian flu continues hitting farms, egg prices skyrocketed
KWCH.com
Wichita launches landlord incentive program
Wichita launches landlord incentive program
KAKE TV
High school basketball scores, highlights (1/6)
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The City League is jam-packed with talent this basketball season and it was all on display tonight. Wichita Heights boys and girls both picked up big wins over the East Blue Aces. Elsewhere, the Bishop Carroll girls stayed on a roll with a win over Northwest. But in the boys game, the Grizzlies got some revenge with a win over the Golden Eagles.
Kansas AG, Sedgwick County DA fine home warranty company $850k
Following a joint investigation between the Kansas Attorney General's Office and Sedgwick County District Attorney's office, a home warranty company has been given an $850,000 consent judgment.
'All aboard!': Model train show coming to McPherson
MCPHERSON, Kan. — Fantastic model train exhibits will be the sight to see on Jan. 14 and 15 at the Model Train Convention and Expo presented by the McPherson County MakerSpace in McPherson. Train enthusiasts can stock up on model railroad supplies offered by a number of local vendors,...
You can own the very last building remaining in this Kansas ghost town. Take a look
Be warned — it’s really in the middle of nowhere.
KWCH.com
‘The Legend’: Wichita Fire Department remembers veteran captain
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department honored Fire Captain Larry Feuerborn on Friday. He died on Thursday. The fire department held a procession ahead of Captain Feuerborn’s funeral at Resthaven Mortuary. Feuerborn was nicknamed “the legend” by his fellow firefighters. He was with the department for 44...
wichitabyeb.com
Finally, Popeye’s is headed to northwest Wichita
A Popeye’s is finally headed to northwest Wichita. Landmark Commercial Real Estate announced in a press release that the national fried chicken chain is expanding their Wichita presence with another location. The store is scheduled to be at 29th and Maize Road in front of the Sam’s Club. Construction...
Strataca Underground Salt Museum in Hutchinson Kansas
KANSAS - Kansas' Strataca Museum is located just 4.4 miles from downtown Hutchinson, Kansas. The museum is open from 9 AM to 5 PM, six days a week. In addition to its many amenities, it also hosts year-round events. For instance, there is an annual 5K race/walk in February.
KWCH.com
1 killed in house fire in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 9 a.m. A 69-year-old man was killed in Friday morning’s fire in west Wichita. One person has been confirmed dead in a house fire in west Wichita. The fire happened at around 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 3400 block of W. 2nd Street. No...
