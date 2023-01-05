ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

wichitabyeb.com

A third Ollie’s is opening in south Wichita

Bargain hunters in south Wichita, it’s time to be on the lookout for Ollie’s who will be opening their third store at the southeast corner of 47th and Broadway. Located in the Saddlecreek Crossing retail development, it is expected to take the place of the former K-Mart space.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Chillier Saturday, milder Sunday well into next week.

After a mild Friday, temperatures will be cooler for the first half of the weekend as a weak disturbance tracks through the region. Please use caution while driving from northeast of Wichita to Emporia on the Turnpike, especially in the Flint Hills this morning with some patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle making for possible slick spots. Otherwise, the day began with some flurries in far northwest Kansas and a wintry mix in far northeast Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Warmer today- less wind too

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Warmer weather is on the way today with the January thaw expected to continue for the week ahead. It was a cold start to the morning with low temperatures in the teens and 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 50s, which will be about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than Saturday as sunshine dominates the Sunflower State.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

A split weekend of weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Much of the state will be in for a noticeable change in temperatures for Saturday, but the second half of the weekend should turn off milder with more sunshine. There are no major travel concerns for Kansas and surrounding areas for the weekend. Saturday morning wind...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Wichita residents count their luck buying Mega Millions tickets

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Someone could become a multi-millionaire Friday night as the Mega Millions jackpot numbers were drawn. Here they are get your tickets out. The numbers were 3-20-46-59-63-13. The jackpot is up to 940 million dollars. Here is how Wichitans are handling lottery fever. “[I bought] 10, 20...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita State releases 2023 Kansas employment forecast

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University released its report looking at jobs in Kansas in 2022 and what to expect for 2023. In the first half of 2022, Wichita added over 5,000 employees. The manufacturing field saw particularly strong growth as of November 2022, manufacturing added 2,600 jobs. This...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Wintry mix develops nearby before the weekend

High pressure is briefly in the driver’s seat. This is allowing temperatures to gradually warm through week’s end. Clear to partly cloudy and not too bitter overnight. Coldest temps will be where snowpack slowly erodes into the weekend. Temperatures will battle increasing cloud cover Friday. It will still...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Avian flu continues hitting farms, egg prices skyrocketed

12 News Personal Protection Expert Joe Schillaci offers guidance for parents and children about how to handle dangerous situations. The new program offers landlords a bonus between $250 and $1,000 for renting to assistance-receiving tenants. FHSU football remembers player killed Okla. Updated: 17 hours ago. Daniel Howard was shot and...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita launches landlord incentive program

12 News Personal Protection Expert Joe Schillaci offers guidance for parents and children about how to handle dangerous situations. FHSU football remembers player killed Okla. Daniel Howard was shot and killed outside an Oklahoma nightclub over the New Year's Eve weekend. Wichita Public Schools responds to reported kidnappings. Updated: 5...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

High school basketball scores, highlights (1/6)

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The City League is jam-packed with talent this basketball season and it was all on display tonight. Wichita Heights boys and girls both picked up big wins over the East Blue Aces. Elsewhere, the Bishop Carroll girls stayed on a roll with a win over Northwest. But in the boys game, the Grizzlies got some revenge with a win over the Golden Eagles.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

'All aboard!': Model train show coming to McPherson

MCPHERSON, Kan. — Fantastic model train exhibits will be the sight to see on Jan. 14 and 15 at the Model Train Convention and Expo presented by the McPherson County MakerSpace in McPherson. Train enthusiasts can stock up on model railroad supplies offered by a number of local vendors,...
MCPHERSON, KS
KWCH.com

‘The Legend’: Wichita Fire Department remembers veteran captain

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department honored Fire Captain Larry Feuerborn on Friday. He died on Thursday. The fire department held a procession ahead of Captain Feuerborn’s funeral at Resthaven Mortuary. Feuerborn was nicknamed “the legend” by his fellow firefighters. He was with the department for 44...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Finally, Popeye’s is headed to northwest Wichita

A Popeye’s is finally headed to northwest Wichita. Landmark Commercial Real Estate announced in a press release that the national fried chicken chain is expanding their Wichita presence with another location. The store is scheduled to be at 29th and Maize Road in front of the Sam’s Club. Construction...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

1 killed in house fire in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 9 a.m. A 69-year-old man was killed in Friday morning’s fire in west Wichita. One person has been confirmed dead in a house fire in west Wichita. The fire happened at around 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 3400 block of W. 2nd Street. No...
