Carrie Shaeffer on Swinerton Builders on Airport Construction Trends
Carrie Shaeffer on Swinerton Builders talks about the incredible growth in the airport industry as it relates to travelers coming back and the needs they meet for clients like Delta and the Atlanta Airport Authority. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your...
United Community Bank Welcomes Robert Billue as West Atlanta President
United Community Bank is pleased to welcome Robert Billue as West Atlanta President. In this role, Billue will be responsible for leading the bank’s commercial and retail operations in West Atlanta which includes locations in Cherokee, Cobb, Douglas, Carroll, South Fulton, Fayette and Coweta counties. “Atlanta is a very...
Innovative ‘Town Square’ Adult Daycare, Alzheimer’s Resource Center Opens in Sandy Springs
Town Square Sandy Springs, an innovative adult day center for those in need of memory or cognitive care, is now open. The first of its kind in Atlanta and the sixth in the U.S., the facility offers experiential adult day enrichment Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. “Our person-centered, strengths-based...
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta Announces Three New Members of its Affordable Housing Advisory Council
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) announced today that it has appointed three members to its Affordable Housing Advisory Council (Council). The Council serves an important role in helping FHLBank Atlanta fulfill its community lending and affordable housing mission, and works closely with the FHLBank Atlanta board of directors and management to ensure the community lending and housing finance needs of communities within the Bank’s district are met. There are 15 members of FHLBank Atlanta’s Council.
Chris Willis Joins James Bates Brannan Groover LLP
James Bates Brannan Groover LLP, a full-service law firm with offices in Macon, Atlanta, and Athens announces the addition of attorney Chris Willis to the firm’s General Litigation practice group. Chris's practice focuses on general litigation matters such as insurance defense. Chris has also practiced. family and real estate...
Kaiser Permanente Supports Metro Atlanta Nursing Programs Through Grants
Kaiser Permanente is supporting the nursing programs at four University System of Georgia institutions by providing $100,000 to nursing students and faculty. The $25,000 grants for each institution are part of Kaiser Permanente’s ongoing commitment to help shape the future of health care in the state by bolstering its workforce pipeline through education and training.
Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Approves Budget
In its first major vote of the year, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners approved the 2023 budget of $2.27 billion. It consists of a $1.78 billion operating budget and a $488 million capital improvements budget, which includes funds from the County’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax program.
