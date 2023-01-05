1. Clemson Tigers: The Tigers destroyed UNC, during the ACC Championship game, 39-10. Previous starting QB, DJ Uiagalelei, was benched in favor of true freshmen, Cade Klubnik, who went 20 of 24 for 279-yards, one TD, and added a rushing score as well. Things did not go so well for Clemson during the postseason. Facing off against the then No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers, at the Capital One Orange Bowl, the Tigers fell behind 14-0 and never recovered. Klubnik ran for a score but threw two costly late interceptions. On top of that the Clemson kicking game struggled mightily with the Tigers missing three of their five field goal attempts. Ultimately the Vols won 31-14. Regardless of the loss, the Tigers are still the clear leader of the ACC.

