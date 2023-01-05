ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gobblercountry.com

Final ACC Football Rankings

1. Clemson Tigers: The Tigers destroyed UNC, during the ACC Championship game, 39-10. Previous starting QB, DJ Uiagalelei, was benched in favor of true freshmen, Cade Klubnik, who went 20 of 24 for 279-yards, one TD, and added a rushing score as well. Things did not go so well for Clemson during the postseason. Facing off against the then No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers, at the Capital One Orange Bowl, the Tigers fell behind 14-0 and never recovered. Klubnik ran for a score but threw two costly late interceptions. On top of that the Clemson kicking game struggled mightily with the Tigers missing three of their five field goal attempts. Ultimately the Vols won 31-14. Regardless of the loss, the Tigers are still the clear leader of the ACC.
CLEMSON, SC
gobblercountry.com

Virginia Tech football: Darian Varner flips from the Hokies to Wisconsin

The Virginia Tech Hokies saw the ugly side of the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday when defensive end Darian Varner flipped his commitment from Virginia Tech to Wisconsin. The Norfolk, Va., native signed with Virginia Tech in December after transferring from Temple, where he was an All-AAC first-team defensive end in 2022. Varner has three years of eligibility remaining.
BLACKSBURG, VA
gobblercountry.com

Jason Brown Transfers to Jackson State

Former Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback, Jason Brown, has transferred to play the same position for the Jackson State Tigers. Recently JSU has enjoyed the spotlight due to the celebrity of their previous head coach, Deion Sanders, and his shrewd use of NIL compensation and promotion of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to pull top high school talent away from the FBS and Power Five universities. Prior to his father being hired as the next head coach for the Colorado Buffaloes, former four-star prospect Shedeur Sanders was the starting QB for the Tigers. But, with Sanders following his dad to Colorado, the 6’2” 230 pounds Jason Brown figures to compete for the Tigers’ starting job.
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy