Richard Valladares Appointed to Georgia State Board of Education
Richard J. Valladares, administrative shareholder of the Atlanta office and chair of the Atlanta Business Litigation Practice at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was appointed to represent Georgia’s 6th Congressional District of the State Board of Education (SBOE) by Governor Brian Kemp. The SBOE’s mission is to provide...
Greater North Fulton Chamber Achieves “Georgia Certified Chamber” Designation
The Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce (GNFCC) has been designated a Georgia Certified Chamber by the Georgia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (GACCE) through a program designed to celebrate and recognize chambers of commerce throughout the state that meet exceptional standards of excellence in organization, service intent and capacity, professional administration, financial management, communications, and advocacy.
Gov. Kemp Announces Grant Funds to Expand High-Speed Internet Access in 29 Counties
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced over $234 million in 29 preliminary grant awards for broadband internet expansion through the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program. These awards will improve connectivity for communities, households, businesses, and anchor institutions in 28 Georgia counties. When combined with significant capital matches from the awardees, almost $455 million will be invested to serve over 76,000 locations in communities with some the greatest need for high-speed internet access.
Longtime Kia and HMG Supplier to Build Manufacturing Facility in Georgia
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Ecoplastic Corporation, an automotive parts manufacturer, will create 456 new jobs and invest approximately $205 million in a new manufacturing facility in Bulloch County. "We're proud to welcome Ecoplastic to our growing ecosystem of manufacturers, logistics professionals, suppliers, and more, building on the...
