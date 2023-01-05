Read full article on original website
Georgia Democrats reelect Nikema Williams as chair, regroup for next election
Nearly 300 Georgia Democrats who gathered to elect the party’s leadership Saturday had one message: There is work to be ...
Georgia lawmakers are going back to work Monday. Here’s what they have planned
The 2023 session of the General Assembly beginning Monday is expected to get off to a slow start. With the Georgia Bulldogs vying for their second straight college football championship on Monday night and Thursday’s inauguration of Gov. Brian Kemp for a second term, there won’t be a rush to get down to legislative business on the session’s front end.
wtoc.com
One-on-one with Georgia Speaker of the House nominee Jon Burns
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A long time state leader from Effingham County could become the third highest-ranking person in the Georgia capital when that chamber meets to vote Monday. State Representative Jon Burns says he plans to take the same approach he’s used in serving his district to serving the...
metroatlantaceo.com
Richard Valladares Appointed to Georgia State Board of Education
Richard J. Valladares, administrative shareholder of the Atlanta office and chair of the Atlanta Business Litigation Practice at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was appointed to represent Georgia’s 6th Congressional District of the State Board of Education (SBOE) by Governor Brian Kemp. The SBOE’s mission is to provide...
metroatlantaceo.com
Greater North Fulton Chamber Achieves “Georgia Certified Chamber” Designation
The Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce (GNFCC) has been designated a Georgia Certified Chamber by the Georgia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (GACCE) through a program designed to celebrate and recognize chambers of commerce throughout the state that meet exceptional standards of excellence in organization, service intent and capacity, professional administration, financial management, communications, and advocacy.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia’s Joint Study Committee on the Electrification of Transportation Adopts Final Committee Report
On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, members of the Joint Study Committee on the Electrification of Transportation, Co-Chaired by Sen. Steve Gooch (R – Dahlonega) and Rep. Rick Jasperse (R – Jasper), adopted its final committee report, outlining the committee’s work and recommendations after several months of study.
Georgia Today: Sports gambling may come to GA; Warnock sworn in; new state rep arrested, steps down
On the Jan. 4 edition of Georgia Today: Sports gambling may come to GA, Senator Warnock has been sworn in, and a new state representative is stepping down amid his arrest. Orlando Montoya: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Wednesday, Jan. 4 and in for Peter Biello, I'm Orlando Montoya. On today's episode: Will 2023 be the year that sports gambling becomes legal in Georgia? We catch up with Sen. Raphael Warnock at the U.S. Capitol. And a newly elected Georgia representative is stepping down following his arrest. These stories and more, coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
Georgia Today: Georgia on IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet in GA, gun safety in Atlanta
On the Thursday Jan. 5 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia is on an IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet is coming, and Atlanta has new ideas for gun safety. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, January 5th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, Georgia makes an appearance on the top ten list of high-profile IRS cases in 2022. Federal pandemic funds may help increase high speed Internet access across the state, and the Atlanta City Council wants to increase gun safety and reduce the number of gun deaths. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
Georgia rural hospital group wants to keep state's certificate of need program
(The Center Square) — The association of Georgia’s community hospitals says it is prepared to fight a push to repeal the state’s certificate of need requirement. Last month, Americans for Prosperity-Georgia announced it plans to push state lawmakers to repeal the state’s CON mandate, saying the requirement limits access to quality care and drives up prices. However, Monty Veazey, president and CEO of the Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals, said...
accesswdun.com
Charlie Chase announces plans to run for Georgia House District 119
Businessman Charlie Chase announced Tuesday plans to run in the special election for the Barrow County-based Georgia House District 119 after the resignation of Representative-elect Danny Rampey. Chase is one of five Republicans who qualified to run in the Jan. 31 special election. He previously ran unsuccessfully for State Senate...
Battleground: Ballot Box | 2023 sees Georgia on the rise in Washington
LISTEN: On this special episode, we travel to Washington, D.C., and speak with Georgia lawmakers who'll play an important role in Congress. Election season in Georgia is finally over, and the new year brings new prominence for the state’s elected representatives in Congress. Both the Republican-controlled House and the Democratic-controlled Senate have narrow margins after voters rejected extreme candidates in competitive races during the 2022 midterms.
Could sports gambling become a reality in Georgia? New poll shows overwhelming support for it
ATLANTA — Sportsbooks like Draft Kings are betting that the Georgia Bulldogs will win on Monday. Sports betting is not legal in Georgia, but there is a new push to change that in the next legislative year. If it passed, you could go to a Bulldogs game, or a...
Kemp and lawmakers to decide plan for $6.6B in surplus cash
ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s state government ended the 2022 budget year in June with $6.6 billion in surplus cash. Gov. Brian Kemp has plans to spend more than $3 billion through a combination of one-time tax givebacks. That includes replacing $1.7 billion in fuel tax revenues the state didn’t collect, and granting $1 billion apiece […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover 6 Endangered Animals That Call Georgia Home
© U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Southeast Region / Flickr / Original. An animal is classified as endangered if it is at risk of extinction within the foreseeable future throughout a significant portion of its natural range. The federal government has a list of endangered animals according to the Endangered Species Act. However, each state may also adopt its own endangered animal list. Forty-two of the animals on the federal government’s endangered and threatened animal species list call Georgia home.
wtoc.com
Georgia Farm Service Agency director visits Ottawa Farms, talks to local producers
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The director of of Georgia’s Farm Service Agency with the Department of Agriculture visited Ottawa Farms today to talk to local producers in Chatham County. The director says they serve every farmer and wants to know what the agency can do to help them.
cobbcountycourier.com
Georgia lawmakers plan to push for higher police pay, improved retirement benefits in 2023 Legislature
By Stanley Dunlap, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. A quick survey of the salaries for police officers in rural southwest Georgia found that some officers started off earning $12.70 per hour, providing further insight into why so many local law enforcement agencies are struggling to recruit new personnel and keep experienced officers on staff.
WALB 10
Georgia Heart Hospital Program funds 10 rural hospitals
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Ten hospitals throughout rural Georgia received donations totaling more than $500,000. This is all part of Georgia’s Heart Hospital Program. The program was created specifically to help rural hospitals by increasing their funding and their ability to provide healthcare to patients throughout Georgia. Tift Regional...
From urban to rural: US Census Bureau reclassifies more than 100 cities in Georgia
ATLANTA — Several Georgia cities have gone from urban to rural by the U.S. Census standards. The federal agency started the new year with new designations for more than 112 cities in the Peach State. It's not because people have moved out -- it's because the designations now have...
fox5atlanta.com
Kemp and family looking for "a spot to tailgate" for 2023 National Championship game
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Twitter Saturday afternoon that he and his family landed in California ahead of the 2023 National Championship football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs. "First thing we’re going to do is find a spot to tailgate with the...
WALB 10
COVID-19 levels increase in 8 southwest Georgia counties
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 transmission levels have reached “high” levels in multiple southwest Georgia counties, according to the CDC. The newest COVID levels were calculated on Friday. For counties with high transmission levels, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors, in public and on public transportation. Counties...
