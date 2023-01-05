ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
wtoc.com

One-on-one with Georgia Speaker of the House nominee Jon Burns

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A long time state leader from Effingham County could become the third highest-ranking person in the Georgia capital when that chamber meets to vote Monday. State Representative Jon Burns says he plans to take the same approach he’s used in serving his district to serving the...
GEORGIA STATE
metroatlantaceo.com

Richard Valladares Appointed to Georgia State Board of Education

Richard J. Valladares, administrative shareholder of the Atlanta office and chair of the Atlanta Business Litigation Practice at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was appointed to represent Georgia’s 6th Congressional District of the State Board of Education (SBOE) by Governor Brian Kemp. The SBOE’s mission is to provide...
GEORGIA STATE
metroatlantaceo.com

Greater North Fulton Chamber Achieves “Georgia Certified Chamber” Designation

The Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce (GNFCC) has been designated a Georgia Certified Chamber by the Georgia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (GACCE) through a program designed to celebrate and recognize chambers of commerce throughout the state that meet exceptional standards of excellence in organization, service intent and capacity, professional administration, financial management, communications, and advocacy.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Sports gambling may come to GA; Warnock sworn in; new state rep arrested, steps down

On the Jan. 4 edition of Georgia Today: Sports gambling may come to GA, Senator Warnock has been sworn in, and a new state representative is stepping down amid his arrest. Orlando Montoya: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Wednesday, Jan. 4 and in for Peter Biello, I'm Orlando Montoya. On today's episode: Will 2023 be the year that sports gambling becomes legal in Georgia? We catch up with Sen. Raphael Warnock at the U.S. Capitol. And a newly elected Georgia representative is stepping down following his arrest. These stories and more, coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Georgia on IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet in GA, gun safety in Atlanta

On the Thursday Jan. 5 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia is on an IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet is coming, and Atlanta has new ideas for gun safety. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, January 5th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, Georgia makes an appearance on the top ten list of high-profile IRS cases in 2022. Federal pandemic funds may help increase high speed Internet access across the state, and the Atlanta City Council wants to increase gun safety and reduce the number of gun deaths. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Georgia rural hospital group wants to keep state's certificate of need program

(The Center Square) — The association of Georgia’s community hospitals says it is prepared to fight a push to repeal the state’s certificate of need requirement. Last month, Americans for Prosperity-Georgia announced it plans to push state lawmakers to repeal the state’s CON mandate, saying the requirement limits access to quality care and drives up prices. However, Monty Veazey, president and CEO of the Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals, said...
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Charlie Chase announces plans to run for Georgia House District 119

Businessman Charlie Chase announced Tuesday plans to run in the special election for the Barrow County-based Georgia House District 119 after the resignation of Representative-elect Danny Rampey. Chase is one of five Republicans who qualified to run in the Jan. 31 special election. He previously ran unsuccessfully for State Senate...
BARROW COUNTY, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Battleground: Ballot Box | 2023 sees Georgia on the rise in Washington

LISTEN: On this special episode, we travel to Washington, D.C., and speak with Georgia lawmakers who'll play an important role in Congress. Election season in Georgia is finally over, and the new year brings new prominence for the state’s elected representatives in Congress. Both the Republican-controlled House and the Democratic-controlled Senate have narrow margins after voters rejected extreme candidates in competitive races during the 2022 midterms.
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Kemp and lawmakers to decide plan for $6.6B in surplus cash

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s state government ended the 2022 budget year in June with $6.6 billion in surplus cash. Gov. Brian Kemp has plans to spend more than $3 billion through a combination of one-time tax givebacks. That includes replacing $1.7 billion in fuel tax revenues the state didn’t collect, and granting $1 billion apiece […]
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover 6 Endangered Animals That Call Georgia Home

© U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Southeast Region / Flickr / Original. An animal is classified as endangered if it is at risk of extinction within the foreseeable future throughout a significant portion of its natural range. The federal government has a list of endangered animals according to the Endangered Species Act. However, each state may also adopt its own endangered animal list. Forty-two of the animals on the federal government’s endangered and threatened animal species list call Georgia home.
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

Georgia lawmakers plan to push for higher police pay, improved retirement benefits in 2023 Legislature

By Stanley Dunlap, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. A quick survey of the salaries for police officers in rural southwest Georgia found that some officers started off earning $12.70 per hour, providing further insight into why so many local law enforcement agencies are struggling to recruit new personnel and keep experienced officers on staff.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Georgia Heart Hospital Program funds 10 rural hospitals

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Ten hospitals throughout rural Georgia received donations totaling more than $500,000. This is all part of Georgia’s Heart Hospital Program. The program was created specifically to help rural hospitals by increasing their funding and their ability to provide healthcare to patients throughout Georgia. Tift Regional...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

COVID-19 levels increase in 8 southwest Georgia counties

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 transmission levels have reached “high” levels in multiple southwest Georgia counties, according to the CDC. The newest COVID levels were calculated on Friday. For counties with high transmission levels, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors, in public and on public transportation. Counties...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy