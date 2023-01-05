Read full article on original website
Nebraskans celebrate Gov. Jim Pillen at his inaugural ball
OMAHA — About 3,500 Nebraskans dined, danced and feted the state’s new governor Saturday evening at the CHI Health Center convention hall in downtown Omaha. Gov. Jim Pillen’s inaugural ball attracted former governors and U.S. senators, including Ben Nelson and Mike Johanns. Members of Nebraska’s current congressional delegation attended, too, including U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, […] The post Nebraskans celebrate Gov. Jim Pillen at his inaugural ball appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
1011now.com
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana push for legalization
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The fight to bring medical marijuana to Nebraska isn’t over. A state senator plans to, once again, introduce a bill this session keeping hope alive for a group that wants to see it legalized. State Senator Anna Wishart, who’s been a driving force behind previous medial...
1011now.com
Jim Pillen begins term as governor of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska has a new governor. Gov. Jim Pillen was sworn in as the state’s 41st governor Thursday afternoon in the state capitol legislative chamber. Pillen took the oath of office and then gave his inaugural address which included his goals for this legislative session. “We...
1011now.com
Bicameral proposal underscores partisan divide in legislature
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska officially called its non-partisan unicameral for the first time on this day in 1937, but a proposal today by one conservative senator seeks to upend that longstanding tradition and embrace the partisan divide he says has always been present. To State Sen. Steve Erdman, the...
klkntv.com
Advocates of permitless concealed carry gather at Nebraska State Capitol
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Advocates of a controversial concealed carry bill being proposed in the Nebraska Legislature came to the State Capitol on Friday. Nebraskans Against Government Overreach rallied in support pf the bill and several other causes. “It should have been passed last year,” said Allie French, the...
klkntv.com
’49 states — can they all be wrong?’: Nebraska senator proposes bicameral legislature
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A constitutional amendment introduced on Thursday would switch Nebraska’s Legislature from unicameral to bicameral. Nebraska’s unique unicameral Legislature is something we’ve had since 1937. But now, Sen. Steve Erdman said it’s not the best option because it gives urban areas too much...
KETV.com
Conservative shift in Nebraska's education leadership prompts concerns for some
Neb. — The three newly elected Republican Nebraska State Board of Education members wasted little time changing the leadership. Kirk Penner, who criticized proposed health education standards, was elected as vice president of the officially nonpartisan board after 11 secret ballots. "Whether you're on a local school board...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska lawmakers propose moment of silence in schools, year-round daylight saving time and more
Nebraska lawmakers introduced bills on everything from eliminating life sentences for juveniles to adopting year-round daylight saving time Friday. The second day of bill introduction ended with 54 bills and one constitutional amendment being offered. They included measures to protect consumers from automatic renewal subscriptions, increase Medicaid rates paid for hospital and nursing home care, and create new Czech Heritage license plates.
klin.com
New Legislation Could Cap Minimum Wage for Those Under 20
New legislation introduced by Nebraska Senator Tom Briesie of Albion could cap the minimum wage to below what Nebraska Initiative 433 raises it to. On Thursday, Briesie introduced LB 15, which brings to the table a youth and training wage across the state. “The youth wage applies to 14 to...
Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announces NDOT director
Governor Jim Pillen announced Vicki Kramer as the new Nebraska Department of Transportation director, in a press release.
1011now.com
Governor Pillen announces creation of Broadband Office
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announced his issuance of an executive order creating a new Broadband Office. The new office will be housed within the Nebraska Department of Transportation and work under the oversight of NDOT and the Governor’s Office. A signed version of the executive order can be found here.
1011now.com
Nebraska legislators begin filing bills for 2023 Unicameral session
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s 108th Legislature got started on the new session in earnest on Thursday, introducing dozens of bills for state senators to work their way through in the coming months. By about 10:30 a.m., more than 40 bills had been filed. By 4 p.m., the number...
KETV.com
Nebraska state senator aims to give public schools' students free breakfast, lunch
LINCOLN, Neb. — All Nebraska public school students could be entitled to a free breakfast and lunch each day under a new bill introduced in the Unicameral Friday. The Hunger Free Schools Act sponsored by state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh would require schools to provide meals at no cost to students who don't already receive free or reduced lunch.
nebraskaexaminer.com
Pillen names first woman to lead Nebraska Department of Transportation
LINCOLN — Vicki Kramer was named Friday as the next director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Gov. Jim Pillen, in a press release, said Kramer brings “broad experience from both the private and public sector” to the job. “She will be a transformative leader of the...
knopnews2.com
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
aarp.org
Wyoming Legislature 2023: Ag Committee Asks, What Is A Fence?
2023 Agriculture, State and Public Lands, Water Resources. Committee Chairs (click to meet the committee) Senate committee members - Tim French, Larry Hicks, Bob Ide, John Kolb. House committee members- Lane Allred, John Winter, Allen Slagle, Barry Crago, Bob Davis, Dalton Banks, Jon Conrad, Bill Allemand. Heading up the Agriculture,...
kfornow.com
Business Groups Applaud Introduction of Legislation to Soften Blow of Minimum Wage Hike
(KFOR NEWS January 6, 2023) Lincoln, NE – The Nebraska Grocery Industry Association (NGIA), Nebraska Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB), Lincoln Independent Business Association (LIBA), Nebraska Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association (NPCA), Nebraska Hospitality Association (NeHA), and the Nebraska Retail Federation (NRF) applaud Senator Tom Briese of Albion for introducing LB 15, legislation to establish a youth and training wage across the state of Nebraska.
Nebraska ‘housing council’ launches with plan for 35,000 new affordable dwellings
LINCOLN — Saying Nebraska’s economic future hinges on solving its “housing crisis,” dozens of statewide experts and policymakers have released a plan that calls for 35,000 new affordable dwellings in the state over the next five years. About a third of those apartments and owner-occupied homes are to be set aside for households making under […] The post Nebraska ‘housing council’ launches with plan for 35,000 new affordable dwellings appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
A Steak Star is Born: Italian breed showcased on Nebraska plates
Nearly everything that comes out of the kitchen at Casa Bovina, the restaurant owned and operated by Certified Piedmontese, is raised in Nebraska.
WOWT
More than 50 bills introduced in Nebraska Unicam
Residents of Blair are concerned about water quality, but city officials say it's safe. Parents learn about protecting children against cyber threats. Concerns over Blair's water after notice from city. Updated: 4 hours ago. The City of Blair has residents concerned after they sent out a notice over water quality.
