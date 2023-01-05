Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Top Areas In Atlanta To Live In 2023Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Networking For Atlanta Women The ATL Girl GangJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
A National Travel App Lists the Top 10 Restaurants in Marietta, But Locals May Not AgreeDeanLandMarietta, GA
Related
Top Areas In Atlanta To Live In 2023
Disclaimer: The information contained in this article has been researched and compiled from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that the information in this article is intended for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the organization or company they represent. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the information and exercise due diligence in utilizing it.
ceoworld.biz
Neil Mirchandani Turned Two Couches into a Multimillion Dollar Event Rental Empire
From the entertainment industry mecca of the South, in Atlanta, Ga., Neil Mirchandani leads a multimillion dollar event furnishing company, LLL Event Furnishings & Rentals. Mirchandani, who turned DJ to founder of the top provider for films and music videos, has even had some pieces featured on the hit Netflix dating show ‘Love is Blind’ while at the center of the infamous Atlanta nightlife.
metroatlantaceo.com
Carrie Shaeffer on Swinerton Builders on Airport Construction Trends
Carrie Shaeffer on Swinerton Builders talks about the incredible growth in the airport industry as it relates to travelers coming back and the needs they meet for clients like Delta and the Atlanta Airport Authority. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your...
Tyler Perry Studios could soon include brand new entertainment district
ATLANTA — Tyler Perry Studios in southwest Atlanta could be expanding to include an all-new entertainment district. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington learned that the media mogul is looking to buy nearly 40 acres to add to the complex. The 12-soundstage studio is currently made up of more than...
capitalbnews.org
Black Residents Scramble as City Operated Water Shutdown Is Underway
Johnny Williams wasn’t aware that his water bill had gotten this high until he received a note on his door from the city of Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management, warning of the looming shutoff. The bill, which has now grown to nearly $600, is unaffordable for the 76-year-old...
secretatlanta.co
The Worlds Biggest Bounce House Will Land In Atlanta This Year
Well, I thought Atlanta had seen it all…BUT! We are in for one big surprise this year! The Big Bounce America is going on a multi-city tour and low and behold Atlanta is on the list. This is the perfect experience for kids and adults alike. The fun will...
metroatlantaceo.com
Innovative ‘Town Square’ Adult Daycare, Alzheimer’s Resource Center Opens in Sandy Springs
Town Square Sandy Springs, an innovative adult day center for those in need of memory or cognitive care, is now open. The first of its kind in Atlanta and the sixth in the U.S., the facility offers experiential adult day enrichment Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. “Our person-centered, strengths-based...
Affordable Luxury Apartments In Atlanta
Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. However, I do not receive any compensation for the use of these links. I only recommend products or services that I have personally used or believe will be helpful to my readers. You should always perform due diligence before purchasing any product or service through an affiliate link."
DeKalb Burger King fails health inspection with 56 after inspectors find dead roach, outdated food
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A DeKalb County Burger King failed a health inspection for things like outdated food and a dead roach. Channel 2′s Sophia Choi visited Burger King on North Druid Hills Road this week, where they failed their most recent inspection with a score of 56.
Renters continue to struggle with repairs after broken pipe damage | What to know
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — For over a week, 11Alive has been reporting on renters across metro Atlanta, who have been struggling with repairs after bursting pipes destroyed their property. One tenant Tyana Rutledge, at the Oaks at New Hope Apartment Complex in Lawrenceville, said days before Christmas freezing temperatures caused...
Is Atlanta losing out on millions of dollars in revenue each year in property taxes?
Local governments rely on property taxes to maintain infrastructure and provide public services—to fill potholes, pay schoolteachers, and build affordable housing. In Atlanta, funds always seem to come up short. Julian Bene—a retired management consultant who served on the board of Invest Atlanta, the city’s economic development agency—believes he knows one reason why: By his estimate, the city, county, and school system are being shorted millions of dollars a year by high-value commercial property owners not paying their fair share in property taxes. The post Is Atlanta losing out on millions of dollars in revenue each year in property taxes? appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
saportareport.com
New MARTA deputy general manager leaves in surprise move
MARTA Deputy General Manager Josh Rowan has abruptly left the transit agency without explanation only five months after his high-profile hiring. Rowan, the former commissioner of the Atlanta Department of Transportation, was tasked by MARTA with speeding the delivery of major projects and engaging with communities to determine whether some of those lines should be served by rail or bus. His departure only deepens confusion about MARTA’s schedule and direction amid intense controversies like Atlanta BeltLine transit and Campbellton Road bus rapid transit (BRT).
Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons dead, reps confirm
ATLANTA — Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons has died, his reps confirm. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Lemons’ website Lemons was born and raised in Atlanta and began gospel singing in 1996 and created a small gospel group, known as Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling.
Home prices stall out as sales plummet 37%
The weight of higher mortgage rates continued to drag the housing market earthward in December, with metro Atlanta home ...
metroatlantaceo.com
United Community Bank Welcomes Robert Billue as West Atlanta President
United Community Bank is pleased to welcome Robert Billue as West Atlanta President. In this role, Billue will be responsible for leading the bank’s commercial and retail operations in West Atlanta which includes locations in Cherokee, Cobb, Douglas, Carroll, South Fulton, Fayette and Coweta counties. “Atlanta is a very...
capitalbnews.org
Why Atlanta Is Shutting Off Water for 27,000 Residents
On Jan. 2, the city of Atlanta began shutting off water for as many as 27,000 residents with delinquent, unpaid bills. The customers affected will range from single-family residences to commercial locations. The controversial move is the first instance in 12 years where the city has shut off services due...
Shoppers unaffected, return to metro Atlanta mall after Friday shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The shooting inside Perimeter Mall Friday did not appear to affect businesses this weekend. Shoppers still flocked there all day. Dunwoody Police Department said it will not release the name of the shooter officers arrested until Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Metro Atlanta homeowners react to flooding, downed trees after storms
ATLANTA — The storms may have cleared out now, but early Wednesday morning we saw plenty of people across metro Atlanta dealing with flooding and downed trees. Like the Powers family, who lives on Woodward Way, in Buckhead. "It’s life, you’ve just got to deal with it,” Alison Powers...
secretatlanta.co
Experience This New 1970s Inspired Cocktail Lounge In Midtown
Sexy drinks, sensual vibes, and a whole new experience lands in Atlanta’s cocktail scene with this swanky new cocktail lounge above BonTon in Midtown. Atlanta’s drink and restaurant scene has continued to blossom over the last few years, so this new spot is the perfect addition. The Waiting Room will fit right into our budding cocktail lounge scene.
Henry passes moratorium on construction of apartments, townhomes
Henry County recently imposed a one-year moratorium on applications to build new apartments, townhomes and duplexes....
Comments / 0