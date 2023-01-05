ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Jodian Marie

Top Areas In Atlanta To Live In 2023

ATLANTA, GA
ceoworld.biz

Neil Mirchandani Turned Two Couches into a Multimillion Dollar Event Rental Empire

From the entertainment industry mecca of the South, in Atlanta, Ga., Neil Mirchandani leads a multimillion dollar event furnishing company, LLL Event Furnishings & Rentals. Mirchandani, who turned DJ to founder of the top provider for films and music videos, has even had some pieces featured on the hit Netflix dating show ‘Love is Blind’ while at the center of the infamous Atlanta nightlife.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Carrie Shaeffer on Swinerton Builders on Airport Construction Trends

Carrie Shaeffer on Swinerton Builders talks about the incredible growth in the airport industry as it relates to travelers coming back and the needs they meet for clients like Delta and the Atlanta Airport Authority. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your...
ATLANTA, GA
capitalbnews.org

Black Residents Scramble as City Operated Water Shutdown Is Underway

Johnny Williams wasn’t aware that his water bill had gotten this high until he received a note on his door from the city of Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management, warning of the looming shutoff. The bill, which has now grown to nearly $600, is unaffordable for the 76-year-old...
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

The Worlds Biggest Bounce House Will Land In Atlanta This Year

Well, I thought Atlanta had seen it all…BUT! We are in for one big surprise this year! The Big Bounce America is going on a multi-city tour and low and behold Atlanta is on the list. This is the perfect experience for kids and adults alike. The fun will...
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

Affordable Luxury Apartments In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Is Atlanta losing out on millions of dollars in revenue each year in property taxes?

Local governments rely on property taxes to maintain infrastructure and provide public services—to fill potholes, pay schoolteachers, and build affordable housing. In Atlanta, funds always seem to come up short. Julian Bene—a retired management consultant who served on the board of Invest Atlanta, the city’s economic development agency—believes he knows one reason why: By his estimate, the city, county, and school system are being shorted millions of dollars a year by high-value commercial property owners not paying their fair share in property taxes. The post Is Atlanta losing out on millions of dollars in revenue each year in property taxes? appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

New MARTA deputy general manager leaves in surprise move

MARTA Deputy General Manager Josh Rowan has abruptly left the transit agency without explanation only five months after his high-profile hiring. Rowan, the former commissioner of the Atlanta Department of Transportation, was tasked by MARTA with speeding the delivery of major projects and engaging with communities to determine whether some of those lines should be served by rail or bus. His departure only deepens confusion about MARTA’s schedule and direction amid intense controversies like Atlanta BeltLine transit and Campbellton Road bus rapid transit (BRT).
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

United Community Bank Welcomes Robert Billue as West Atlanta President

United Community Bank is pleased to welcome Robert Billue as West Atlanta President. In this role, Billue will be responsible for leading the bank’s commercial and retail operations in West Atlanta which includes locations in Cherokee, Cobb, Douglas, Carroll, South Fulton, Fayette and Coweta counties. “Atlanta is a very...
ATLANTA, GA
capitalbnews.org

Why Atlanta Is Shutting Off Water for 27,000 Residents

On Jan. 2, the city of Atlanta began shutting off water for as many as 27,000 residents with delinquent, unpaid bills. The customers affected will range from single-family residences to commercial locations. The controversial move is the first instance in 12 years where the city has shut off services due...
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Experience This New 1970s Inspired Cocktail Lounge In Midtown

Sexy drinks, sensual vibes, and a whole new experience lands in Atlanta’s cocktail scene with this swanky new cocktail lounge above BonTon in Midtown. Atlanta’s drink and restaurant scene has continued to blossom over the last few years, so this new spot is the perfect addition. The Waiting Room will fit right into our budding cocktail lounge scene.
