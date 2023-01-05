Read full article on original website
ocolly.com
Notebook: Foul trouble, foul shots were difference makers in loss to Texas
In typical Big 12 fashion, the degree of separation between winning and losing was small. OSU suffered its second conference defeat in a 56-46 loss to Texas in Gallagher-Iba Arena on Saturday afternoon. Off-night for free throws. Not much separated the Cowboys and Longhorns. Texas (13-2, 2-1) didn’t outshoot OSU...
Klieman says entire K-State offensive line will return in 2023
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State head football coach Chris Klieman said in an interview with ESPN on Thursday he expects the Wildcats to return their entire starting offensive line for the 2023 season. “I think everybody, our top eight offensive lineman [are] returning,” Klieman told ESPN. The biggest note here is that the ‘Cats will get […]
K-StateSports
K-State Announces Three Men's Basketball Sell Outs
MANHATTAN, Kan. - K-State Athletics officials announced Friday that the Tuesday, Jan. 17 game with Kansas, the Saturday, Jan. 21 game with Texas Tech and the Saturday, Feb. 4 matchup with Texas are sold out and tickets are only available through K-State's official secondary ticket partner, StubHub. Fans looking to...
Ohio State Football: Ryan Day is on the hot seat
The Ohio State football team has done a lot of good with Ryan Day as their head coach. He has made the College Football Playoff in three of the four seasons he’s led the program. He led the team to the National Championship Game in 2020 as well. 2022...
Questions Podcast: Show the money to these Kansas State coaches
Welcome to another edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast. The whole crew is gathered to discuss the future of K-State football, the fast and refreshing surge from K-State basketball and how athletics director Gene Taylor will need to find money to pay the head coaches and their assistants. The Powercat Questions Podcast features GoPowercat.com publisher Tim Fitzgerald and the insights of GPC's Zac Carlson, Ryan Gilbert and Cole Carmody, and streams on the 247Sports Podcast Network at Megaphone.fm. And, as always, the Powercat Podcast is sponsored by Fridge Wholesale Liquor.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Massive Return
On Thursday afternoon, the Ohio State Buckeyes received some great news about a key player. Running back Miyan Williams, who came up big for the Buckeyes after TreVeyon Henderson went down with injury, is coming back for another season. In a post on Twitter, Williams confirmed he'll be back for Ohio State in 2023.
fourstateshomepage.com
Southeast Kansas State Senator resigns his seat
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Southeast Kansas Republican Richard Hilderbrand announced his resignation from the State Senate, effective Sunday – just one day before the new legislative session kicks off. Hilderbrand notified the Kansas Secretary of State earlier this week about his intentions and said he needs to focus...
More than $9 billion in infrastructure funds coming to Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio could see $9.9 billion dollars in federal infrastructure funding to help repair and replace roads, bridges and more under President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. In Ohio, there are 1,377 bridges and over 4,925 miles of highway that are in...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia chicken ordinance goes live
For the first time in a decade, chickens are now officially allowed in Emporia’s residential areas as of Jan. 1, but the city says residents aren’t clamoring to make applications just yet. “No applications have come in so far,” said city attorney Christina Montgomery. The Emporia City...
YAHOO!
Ana Montes grew up in Topeka and spied on the US for Cuba. She'll get out of prison Sunday
Ana Belen Montes, who spent seven years growing up in Topeka as the daughter of a Menninger Foundation psychiatrist, doesn't regret having spied on the U.S. for Cuba, though it cost her more than 21 years of freedom. “Prison is one of the last places I would have ever chosen...
