Welcome to another edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast. The whole crew is gathered to discuss the future of K-State football, the fast and refreshing surge from K-State basketball and how athletics director Gene Taylor will need to find money to pay the head coaches and their assistants. The Powercat Questions Podcast features GoPowercat.com publisher Tim Fitzgerald and the insights of GPC's Zac Carlson, Ryan Gilbert and Cole Carmody, and streams on the 247Sports Podcast Network at Megaphone.fm. And, as always, the Powercat Podcast is sponsored by Fridge Wholesale Liquor.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO