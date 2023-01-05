ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

1011now.com

Huskers work overtime in 81-79 win

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Derrick Walker tied his career high with 22 points as Nebraska defeated Minnesota, 81-79, in overtime Saturday afternoon. Walker matched his personal best in both points, while dishing out a career-high seven assists and grabbing eight rebounds, as Nebraska improved to 9-7 (2-3 Big Ten). The win was NU’s first OT win since the 2019-20 season and first win in Williams Arena since 2018.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Coleman plays in All-American Bowl

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East senior Malachi Coleman was among the 100 players that suited up for the All-American Bowl on Saturday. The game, which features the top prep football prospects, was held at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Coleman started at wide receiver for the West Team. The...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa football earns pledge from standout JUCO Edge

Iowa football didn’t have to look too far for its latest transfer commitment. The Hawkeyes earned a pledge from an in-state product on Friday. Iowa Western Community College resides in Council Bluffs, Iowa and that’s where the latest Iowa transfer is from. Jackson Filer is now a Hawkeye.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want to live'

Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillens dance at Nebraska governor's inaugural ball. Updated:...
NEBRASKA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football: 10 burning questions as the Huskers head into the offseason

It was another turbulent season for Nebraska football. Scott Frost was fired after 3 games. Mickey Joseph served as interim coach and led the Huskers to a season-ending win over Iowa. But it wasn’t enough to land the full-time gig, as AD Trev Alberts hired former Baylor and Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule, and Joseph ran into legal trouble days after Rhule’s introductory press conference.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Marcus Satterfield shares plans for Nebraska offense in 2023

Marcus Satterfield may be new to Nebraska, but he has a plan for the Cornhuskers’ offense in 2023. At the conclusion of the 2022 regular season, Nebraska brought on Matt Rhule as head coach, after previous head coach Scott Frost was relieved of his position early in the season. One of Rhule’s first hires was Satterfield as OC. The two coaches have a shared a long relationship, including time together at Temple, Baylor and the Carolina Panthers.
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
NEBRASKA STATE
pokesreport.com

Oklahoma State QB Signee Zane Flores Named Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State’s 2023 quarterback signee, Zane Flores, was just tabbed the Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year. Flores, who signed with the Cowboys in late December, is coming off an impressive senior season. He helped lead Gretna to a 12-1 overall record and a berth in the Class A state title game against Omaha Westside. Flores was very good in the title game as he threw for 414 yards on 24-of-37 passing with three touchdowns. He also rushed for 52 yards and one touchdown.
STILLWATER, OK
fox42kptm.com

UPDATE: Power has been restored to Bellevue

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — UPDATE 11:45 A.M.: Power has been restored to Bellevue. Customers at the Special Restaurant in Bellevue are eating by the light of their phones. A power outage is affecting part of Bellevue. As of 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, about 750 people are affected with power...
BELLEVUE, NE
1011now.com

What to expect from Nebraska Football’s new coordinators

A video tribute looking back at Jon Vanderford's 20 years of service at 10/11. SCENE VIDEO: Woman injured after being run over by her own truck. Lincoln Fire and Rescue said the truck was running to warm up, accidentally went into gear, ran over the woman and pinned her underneath the truck.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Traffic stop near Stanton leads to arrests of two Omaha women

STANTON, Neb. -- Two women from Omaha were arrested after a traffic stop near Stanton reportedly revealed drugs and multiple stolen items. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they stopped a vehicle that had a headlight out on Highway 275, five miles north of Stanton, on Friday around 7:30 p.m.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Forecasters Predicting Above Normal Temps In Omaha Over Next Couple Weeks

(Omaha, NE) -- Forecasters are predicting above normal temperatures in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa over the next couple weeks. The National Weather Service gives the Omaha area a 50%-60% percent chance to see above normal temperatures in the next 6-10 days. Then over the next 8-14 days Omaha has a 60%-70% percent chance to see above normal temperatures.
OMAHA, NE

