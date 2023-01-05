Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1011now.com
Huskers work overtime in 81-79 win
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Derrick Walker tied his career high with 22 points as Nebraska defeated Minnesota, 81-79, in overtime Saturday afternoon. Walker matched his personal best in both points, while dishing out a career-high seven assists and grabbing eight rebounds, as Nebraska improved to 9-7 (2-3 Big Ten). The win was NU’s first OT win since the 2019-20 season and first win in Williams Arena since 2018.
klkntv.com
Nebraska high school basketball scores, Jan. 6
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Friday was an action-packed night of high school basketball. Here are the scores and highlights from a handful of local games.
1011now.com
Coleman plays in All-American Bowl
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East senior Malachi Coleman was among the 100 players that suited up for the All-American Bowl on Saturday. The game, which features the top prep football prospects, was held at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Coleman started at wide receiver for the West Team. The...
saturdaytradition.com
Fred Hoiberg updates injury status of Huskers F Blaise Keita ahead of Minnesota game
Fred Hoiberg spoke about Blaise Keita in regards to the Nebraska player’s status for Saturday’s game with Minnesota. Hoiberg updated the injury status of Keita going into the B1G matchup. Keita has played in 13 games for the Huskers this season and averages 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa football earns pledge from standout JUCO Edge
Iowa football didn’t have to look too far for its latest transfer commitment. The Hawkeyes earned a pledge from an in-state product on Friday. Iowa Western Community College resides in Council Bluffs, Iowa and that’s where the latest Iowa transfer is from. Jackson Filer is now a Hawkeye.
KETV.com
Return of the fullback? Nebraska's new coordinators discuss philosophies for Husker football
LINCOLN, Neb. — New Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield met with the media for the first time Friday. Satterfield joins the Huskers after serving in the same role the past two years at South Carolina. The new playcaller laid out his plan for Nebraska's offense — and let's just...
WOWT
Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want to live'
Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillens dance at Nebraska governor's inaugural ball. Updated:...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: 10 burning questions as the Huskers head into the offseason
It was another turbulent season for Nebraska football. Scott Frost was fired after 3 games. Mickey Joseph served as interim coach and led the Huskers to a season-ending win over Iowa. But it wasn’t enough to land the full-time gig, as AD Trev Alberts hired former Baylor and Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule, and Joseph ran into legal trouble days after Rhule’s introductory press conference.
WOWT
Husker fans fighting to get what they paid for after subpar gameday experience
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Avid husker fan AJ Brink pictured himself and three out-of-state friends watching a Nebraska football game from a skybox. “I was under the impression the $2,000 I paid was going toward suite tickets and that money would go to charities,” Brink said. “Instead we got some $25 tickets.”
saturdaytradition.com
Marcus Satterfield shares plans for Nebraska offense in 2023
Marcus Satterfield may be new to Nebraska, but he has a plan for the Cornhuskers’ offense in 2023. At the conclusion of the 2022 regular season, Nebraska brought on Matt Rhule as head coach, after previous head coach Scott Frost was relieved of his position early in the season. One of Rhule’s first hires was Satterfield as OC. The two coaches have a shared a long relationship, including time together at Temple, Baylor and the Carolina Panthers.
Corn Nation
Friday Flakes: Nebraska Hosting a Big OL Transfer Portal Visitor This Weekend
Well Matt Rhule heard your screams in the wind as they will be hosting Stanford Offensive Tackle Walter Rouse. At 6’6” 278 lbs and logged a ton of experience in the Pac-12 at Stanford. He played in 40 games and logged 2,552 snaps for the Cardinal. Everybody’s favorite...
knopnews2.com
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
Nebraska Football: Illinois WR transfer could be just what the doctor ordered
The Nebraska football team is very clearly looking high and low when it comes to players to bring in this off-season. Matt Rhule and company are playing the transfer portal hard. Especially in the last few days. Who they have gone after so far in the portal is certainly a...
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State QB Signee Zane Flores Named Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State’s 2023 quarterback signee, Zane Flores, was just tabbed the Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year. Flores, who signed with the Cowboys in late December, is coming off an impressive senior season. He helped lead Gretna to a 12-1 overall record and a berth in the Class A state title game against Omaha Westside. Flores was very good in the title game as he threw for 414 yards on 24-of-37 passing with three touchdowns. He also rushed for 52 yards and one touchdown.
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule ‘culture’ has the air of authenticity Scott Frost lacked
Culture has been the buzzword for Nebraska football for a little too long. It was the word that former head coach Scott Frost seemed to wield as a weapon. Whenever he didn’t get the outcome he hoped for, it was because he hadn’t “fixed the culture” yet. But he always promised that the fix was right around the corner.
A Steak Star is Born: Italian breed showcased on Nebraska plates
Nearly everything that comes out of the kitchen at Casa Bovina, the restaurant owned and operated by Certified Piedmontese, is raised in Nebraska.
fox42kptm.com
UPDATE: Power has been restored to Bellevue
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — UPDATE 11:45 A.M.: Power has been restored to Bellevue. Customers at the Special Restaurant in Bellevue are eating by the light of their phones. A power outage is affecting part of Bellevue. As of 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, about 750 people are affected with power...
1011now.com
What to expect from Nebraska Football’s new coordinators
A video tribute looking back at Jon Vanderford's 20 years of service at 10/11. SCENE VIDEO: Woman injured after being run over by her own truck. Lincoln Fire and Rescue said the truck was running to warm up, accidentally went into gear, ran over the woman and pinned her underneath the truck.
News Channel Nebraska
Traffic stop near Stanton leads to arrests of two Omaha women
STANTON, Neb. -- Two women from Omaha were arrested after a traffic stop near Stanton reportedly revealed drugs and multiple stolen items. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they stopped a vehicle that had a headlight out on Highway 275, five miles north of Stanton, on Friday around 7:30 p.m.
iheart.com
Forecasters Predicting Above Normal Temps In Omaha Over Next Couple Weeks
(Omaha, NE) -- Forecasters are predicting above normal temperatures in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa over the next couple weeks. The National Weather Service gives the Omaha area a 50%-60% percent chance to see above normal temperatures in the next 6-10 days. Then over the next 8-14 days Omaha has a 60%-70% percent chance to see above normal temperatures.
Comments / 0