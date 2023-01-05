ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie View, TX

STM rolls past Teurlings to win Rebels Roundball Classic

Through the first four basketball tournaments they have competed in this season, it has been close but no cigar for the St. Thomas More Cougars as they finished second three times and third once. But on Saturday, the Cougars earned its first tournament championship by routing crosstown rival and District...
Just tough enough: Walker battles past Ponchatoula in semifinal at Sims tournament

Sometimes, it’s the little things that make a difference between and a win or loss. For Walker, came down to doing just enough at the right time. The Wildcats led six points with 2:05 remaining and held on to claim a 54-50 victory over Ponchatoula in a semifinal game at the first Wayde Sims Foundation Invitational Friday night.
Boys basketball: Port Allen avenges loss last season to rival Brusly

Most people likely had forgotten what happened the last time the Port Allen and Brusly basketball teams squared off at The Nest. The Pelicans definitely forgot. Port Allen (15-1) looked to avenge last year’s one-point loss and did so in a big way Friday night with an 84-50 win over cross-parish rival Brusly (14-3).
LSU gymnastics puts up strong score but drops season-opener at Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The sixth-ranked LSU gymnastics team knew competing on the home floor at No. 3 Utah would be a difficult test to open the 2023 season. In part, that is one reason why coach Jay Clark scheduled the Utes, to see just how his team would handle an electric atmosphere against top-notch competition.
Photos: Port Allen & Brusly communities heal with hoops

Port Allen hosted neighbor Brusly in girls and boys basketball action on Friday night. The Pelican community honored Brusly cheerleaders Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill who where killed on New Years Eve when a police officer ran a red light during a chase. Also honored was Liam Dunn who is still recovering from sever injuries from the crash.
Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says

Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
Is Lafayette shedding its identity as an oil and gas hub? City has been quietly, rapidly, diversifying

Growing up in the 1980s as the son of an attorney and a dance instructor, Joe Spell was more fortunate than many of his friends. Many of them, he recalled, had parents in the oil and gas business. Back in those days in the Lafayette area, that segment employed a majority of the population. And he learned quickly about the industry’s boom-and-bust cycles and what effect that had on people.
New hires at Ochsner Baton Rouge, Louisiana Wildlife Federation

Ochsner Baton Rouge has added 10 members to its medical staff. Dr. Jeff Redmond is a radiologist at Ochsner Medical Center. He earned a medical degree from LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine. Redmond completed a residency in radiology at the University of Tennessee and a musculoskeletal fellowship at the University of Florida.
The Woodlands Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas

It is in one of the most beautiful, and also expensive, areas near Houston, but this mall has everything. It may not have the huge variety of stores that The Galleria does, but there are dozens of major fashion, electronics, and home goods stores. It has four department stores including Nordstrom (which offers several of the best luxury brands inside) and Macy's. Another of its most important stores is Dick's Sporting Goods, where you can buy clothing and equipment for all kinds of sports, as well as official products from Houston sports teams.
