Katy brewer unable to find a buyerCovering KatyKaty, TX
Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhereCovering KatyKaty, TX
High volume preowned car dealership to locate along Katy Freeway at Highway 99Covering KatyKaty, TX
Elf on the shelf: Fulshear Police Department asks for community help to find wanted fugitiveJenifer KnightonFulshear, TX
Cinco Ranch resident wins Food Network competitionCovering KatyCinco Ranch, TX
theadvocate.com
Bookend effort: Tourney MVP Booker powers four-quarter effort as Hornets win Sims tourney
Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample implored his team to start fast and to finish strong. The Hornets did just that while running away with a 66-42 victory over Walker in the title game of the first Wayde Sims Foundation Invitational Saturday at University High. “What we do is based ondefense,” Dorian...
theadvocate.com
STM rolls past Teurlings to win Rebels Roundball Classic
Through the first four basketball tournaments they have competed in this season, it has been close but no cigar for the St. Thomas More Cougars as they finished second three times and third once. But on Saturday, the Cougars earned its first tournament championship by routing crosstown rival and District...
theadvocate.com
It was semifinals tough as two local girls teams lose in Sugar Bowl tourney Gold bracket
Two new District 4-5A girls basketball rivals nearly met for a midseason clash at the Alario Center in Westwego, with a Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic title on the line. However, Zachary High and Liberty saw their Gold Bracket tournament runs end Saturday morning in close, physical semifinal games. A...
theadvocate.com
Former Baker star Dexter Dennis goes on the offensive to lead A&M over LSU
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis was the American Athletic Conference’s defensive player of the year in 2022 when he played for Wichita State. Saturday afternoon, the former Baker High School star was downright offensive against the school located just a few miles from his hometown.
theadvocate.com
Just tough enough: Walker battles past Ponchatoula in semifinal at Sims tournament
Sometimes, it’s the little things that make a difference between and a win or loss. For Walker, came down to doing just enough at the right time. The Wildcats led six points with 2:05 remaining and held on to claim a 54-50 victory over Ponchatoula in a semifinal game at the first Wayde Sims Foundation Invitational Friday night.
theadvocate.com
Division II No. 1 Albany girls use depth, fast pace to overpower Denham Springs
A deep bench and an effective game plan made the difference for the Albany girls basketball team Friday night. The Hornets used an up-tempo attack that allowed 10 players to score points as they cruised past Denham Springs 65-43 at Albany. Both teams came into the game highly-rated in power...
theadvocate.com
Zachary's Lindsey Scott Jr., at his fifth college in seven years, wins the FCS Walter Payton Award
FRISCO, Texas — Lindsey Scott Jr., the former Zachary High quarterback who made stops at four colleges before landing at Incarnate Word for his seventh and final season, won the Walter Payton Award on Saturday, given to the top offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision. Scott beat out...
theadvocate.com
Boys basketball: Port Allen avenges loss last season to rival Brusly
Most people likely had forgotten what happened the last time the Port Allen and Brusly basketball teams squared off at The Nest. The Pelicans definitely forgot. Port Allen (15-1) looked to avenge last year’s one-point loss and did so in a big way Friday night with an 84-50 win over cross-parish rival Brusly (14-3).
Houston, January 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Houston. The st. John XXIII College Prep basketball team will have a game with Lutheran South Academy on January 06, 2023, 17:30:00. The st. John XXIII College Prep basketball team will have a game with The Emery/Weiner School on January 07, 2023, 11:30:00.
theadvocate.com
LSU gymnastics puts up strong score but drops season-opener at Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — The sixth-ranked LSU gymnastics team knew competing on the home floor at No. 3 Utah would be a difficult test to open the 2023 season. In part, that is one reason why coach Jay Clark scheduled the Utes, to see just how his team would handle an electric atmosphere against top-notch competition.
theadvocate.com
Mr. Football: USC signee leads team to LHSAA title, claims LSWA's top postseason honor
Already headed to California to begin classes at USC on. Jan. 5, Many linebacker Tackett Curtis made school history by receiving the highest honor awarded by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association — Mr. Football. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker is the first Many athlete to receive the designation since the...
theadvocate.com
St. Thomas More survives double-overtime thriller against St. Martinville
Acadiana basketball fans got their money’s worth as it took double overtime to decide a winner between St. Martinville and St. Thomas More on Thursday night at the Courtesy Rebel Roundball Classic at Teurlings Catholic. St. Thomas More's Mason Guillory layup with three seconds left in the second overtime...
theadvocate.com
The Cajuns have found out which Sun Belt football teams will travel to Lafayette in 2023
UL’s 2023 football schedule took a step toward completion Thursday with the Sun Belt Conference announcing home-and-away opponents for each team. The Ragin’ Cajuns will be playing Georgia State, Southern Miss, Texas State and ULM at home, while traveling to Arkansas State, Old Dominion, South Alabama and Troy.
theadvocate.com
A rebound record falls and the LSU women match a record start after beating Texas A&M
LSU didn’t get off to a good start in its game against Texas A&M Thursday, but after 40 minutes the No. 7 Tigers had matched the program’s best start for a season. Angel Reese had her 15th double-double and set a school record for rebounds as LSU rolled to a 74-34 victory against the Aggies at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
theadvocate.com
Photos: Port Allen & Brusly communities heal with hoops
Port Allen hosted neighbor Brusly in girls and boys basketball action on Friday night. The Pelican community honored Brusly cheerleaders Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill who where killed on New Years Eve when a police officer ran a red light during a chase. Also honored was Liam Dunn who is still recovering from sever injuries from the crash.
theadvocate.com
Offseason questions loom for LSU: What happens at QB; who fills in at CB and more
LSU left Camping World Stadium this week believing its program can take another step toward championship contention before it returns to Orlando, Florida, for the 2023 opener against Florida State. There is potential, but a lot must happen over the next eight months. Here are the first five of 10...
theadvocate.com
Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says
Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
theadvocate.com
Is Lafayette shedding its identity as an oil and gas hub? City has been quietly, rapidly, diversifying
Growing up in the 1980s as the son of an attorney and a dance instructor, Joe Spell was more fortunate than many of his friends. Many of them, he recalled, had parents in the oil and gas business. Back in those days in the Lafayette area, that segment employed a majority of the population. And he learned quickly about the industry’s boom-and-bust cycles and what effect that had on people.
theadvocate.com
New hires at Ochsner Baton Rouge, Louisiana Wildlife Federation
Ochsner Baton Rouge has added 10 members to its medical staff. Dr. Jeff Redmond is a radiologist at Ochsner Medical Center. He earned a medical degree from LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine. Redmond completed a residency in radiology at the University of Tennessee and a musculoskeletal fellowship at the University of Florida.
