Bulls list Caruso, Green questionable vs. 76ers
The Chicago Bulls listed Alex Caruso and Javonte Green as questionable for Friday's road game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Caruso left Wednesday's stirring home victory over the Brooklyn Nets in the first quarter with a sprained right ankle. Green has been battling right knee soreness for weeks. The Bulls are...
Doc Rivers, Sixers discuss where they missed Joel Embiid in loss to Bulls
PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers had won three in a row entering their contest with the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. They had just won their previous one without superstar big man Joel Embiid and they were feeling confident about the direction they were rolling in. It all came crashing down...
76ers injury report lists Joel Embiid out vs. Bulls
Joel Embiid will not get a chance to extend his personal 12-game win streak against the Chicago Bulls when they visit his Philadelphia 76ers Friday night. Embiid, who is nursing a sore left foot, is listed out on the team's injury report. It is the superstar center's second absence in a row, including Philadelphia's three-point win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.
10 observations: LaVine, DeRozan lead comeback vs. Jazz
The Chicago Bulls are officially streaking. With Saturday's 126-118 victory over the Utah Jazz — which, on the second leg of a road-home back-to-back, featured a seven-point comeback in the fourth quarter — the Bulls have won three straight and are 19-21 for the season. Signs of a turnaround have begun to sprout after an 11-18 start to the campaign.
LaVine, DeRozan take star turns as Bulls' offense clicks
Saturday night marked the first time this season that Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan each scored 30 or more points in the same game. That the Chicago Bulls won and improved to 8-3 over their last 11 games made this statistic even more powerful. Don’t look now, but the Bulls’...
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Report: NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not finish out their Week 17 game that was postponed Monday night, The Associated Press reported on Thursday. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati due to a cardiac arrest in the first quarter. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was brought to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he has spent the last three nights. On Thursday, it was announced that Hamlin had made “remarkable improvement” and that he was communicating with doctors through writing.
Markkanen motivated to face Bulls amid All-Star push
Seemingly everywhere you turned Saturday morning, a Utah Jazz player or staff member sported a “The Finnisher” sweatshirt as the franchise’s All-Star push for Lauri Markkanen is in full swing. “Gotta give a shoutout to (Jazz rookie) Walker Kessler, my manager. He’s doing a great job of...
Why Jake McCabe has been Hawks' steadiest defenseman
The Blackhawks are approaching the halfway mark of the 2022-23 season, and they're sitting at the bottom of the NHL standings. In fact, they're on pace to finish with the fewest points of any team in the salary cap area. As a team, their stats are among the worst across...
DeRozan represents Bulls in first All-Star voting returns
The first round of fan voting returns for the 2023 All-Star game are in. DeMar DeRozan, who is sixth among Eastern Conference guards with 544,629 votes, is the only Chicago Bulls player represented. Two-time All-Stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević outside the top 10 of their respective positions:
10 observations: LaVine catches fire in rout of 76ers
Fresh off one of their best wins of the season against the Brooklyn Nets, the Chicago Bulls kept the good times rolling with a 126-112 victory at the Philadelphia 76ers Friday night. The contest featured plenty of headline contributions, from Zach LaVine's 11 3-pointers, to Nikola Vučević's dominant triple-double, to...
Damar Hamlin honored by NFL teams as league resumes play
The NFL resumed play Saturday for the first time since Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football. Ahead of the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, the league's outpouring of support continued for the Buffalo Bills' safety, who is breathing on his own but remains in critical condition.
Why Bears believe Fields on path to become better QB
Justin Fields has taken a remarkable leap forward this season, after a ho-hum rookie campaign. He’s shown the dynamic speed, playmaking ability and arm talent that convinced the Bears to trade up for him in the 2021 draft. The team should feel great about moving forward with Fields leading both the offense and the franchise.
LaVine joins Steph Curry in rare shooting company
Zach LaVine sank 11 3-pointers Friday night in the Chicago Bulls’ first victory over the Philadelphia 76ers since March 2019. It’s the second-most 3-pointers for a game in franchise history. The most? LaVine’s 13 on Nov. 23, 2019, in a road victory over the Charlotte Hornets. “Once...
Bruce Cassidy on Decision Behind Third-Line Formation
The Vegas Golden Knights came out with Paul Cotter, Phil Kessel and William Karlsson on their third line in Thursday's win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.
How Ilya Samsonov Spent His Time Between Games to Bounce Back for the Maple Leafs Against the Red Wings
Spending some time at his first Toronto Raptors game and not taking a day off helped Ilya Samsonov get the mental reset he needed to help the Toronto Maple Leafs pick up their first win in 2023.
Jaguars owner seen sleeping during crucial finale vs. Titans
Watching the AFC South isn’t always for the faint of heart – or in this case, eyes. That’s what seemingly happened with Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who looked to be dozing off in the suites of TIAA Bank Field as his team looked to secure the division title against the Tennessee Titans.
Damar Hamlin honored with jersey patches, other tributes for Week 18
The NFL will honor Damar Hamlin in a number of ways this weekend. All 32 teams can show their support for the Bills' safety, who went into cardiac arrest during Monday's game but has since awoken and, as of Friday, had his breathing tube removed. The Bills will wear "3"...
Explaining the NFL playoff seeding tiebreakers
The end of the 2022 NFL regular season is finally here, but there’s still plenty of questions about the playoffs. With one game to play, only two of the 14 playoff seeds are secured – the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the NFC’s No. 4 seed and the New York Giants will be the NFC’s No. 6 seed. That leaves 12 seeds left to be determined, giving almost every team reason to play hard in Week 18.
Chiefs hit ‘Ring Around the Rosie’ dance in amusing play vs. Raiders
Who had the “Ring Around the Rosie” dance in an NFL game on their 2023 bingo card?. Yes, you read that right. During the Kansas City Chiefs-Las Vegas Raiders Week 18 matchup on Saturday, the Chiefs’ offense huddled with the “Ring Around the Rosie” dance before lining up in a wildcat formation.
