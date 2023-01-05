ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls list Caruso, Green questionable vs. 76ers

The Chicago Bulls listed Alex Caruso and Javonte Green as questionable for Friday's road game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Caruso left Wednesday's stirring home victory over the Brooklyn Nets in the first quarter with a sprained right ankle. Green has been battling right knee soreness for weeks. The Bulls are...
76ers injury report lists Joel Embiid out vs. Bulls

Joel Embiid will not get a chance to extend his personal 12-game win streak against the Chicago Bulls when they visit his Philadelphia 76ers Friday night. Embiid, who is nursing a sore left foot, is listed out on the team's injury report. It is the superstar center's second absence in a row, including Philadelphia's three-point win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.
10 observations: LaVine, DeRozan lead comeback vs. Jazz

The Chicago Bulls are officially streaking. With Saturday's 126-118 victory over the Utah Jazz — which, on the second leg of a road-home back-to-back, featured a seven-point comeback in the fourth quarter — the Bulls have won three straight and are 19-21 for the season. Signs of a turnaround have begun to sprout after an 11-18 start to the campaign.
Report: NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not finish out their Week 17 game that was postponed Monday night, The Associated Press reported on Thursday. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati due to a cardiac arrest in the first quarter. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was brought to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he has spent the last three nights. On Thursday, it was announced that Hamlin had made “remarkable improvement” and that he was communicating with doctors through writing.
Markkanen motivated to face Bulls amid All-Star push

Seemingly everywhere you turned Saturday morning, a Utah Jazz player or staff member sported a “The Finnisher” sweatshirt as the franchise’s All-Star push for Lauri Markkanen is in full swing. “Gotta give a shoutout to (Jazz rookie) Walker Kessler, my manager. He’s doing a great job of...
10 observations: LaVine catches fire in rout of 76ers

Fresh off one of their best wins of the season against the Brooklyn Nets, the Chicago Bulls kept the good times rolling with a 126-112 victory at the Philadelphia 76ers Friday night. The contest featured plenty of headline contributions, from Zach LaVine's 11 3-pointers, to Nikola Vučević's dominant triple-double, to...
Damar Hamlin honored by NFL teams as league resumes play

The NFL resumed play Saturday for the first time since Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football. Ahead of the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, the league's outpouring of support continued for the Buffalo Bills' safety, who is breathing on his own but remains in critical condition.
Why Bears believe Fields on path to become better QB

Justin Fields has taken a remarkable leap forward this season, after a ho-hum rookie campaign. He’s shown the dynamic speed, playmaking ability and arm talent that convinced the Bears to trade up for him in the 2021 draft. The team should feel great about moving forward with Fields leading both the offense and the franchise.
LaVine joins Steph Curry in rare shooting company

Zach LaVine sank 11 3-pointers Friday night in the Chicago Bulls’ first victory over the Philadelphia 76ers since March 2019. It’s the second-most 3-pointers for a game in franchise history. The most? LaVine’s 13 on Nov. 23, 2019, in a road victory over the Charlotte Hornets. “Once...
Explaining the NFL playoff seeding tiebreakers

The end of the 2022 NFL regular season is finally here, but there’s still plenty of questions about the playoffs. With one game to play, only two of the 14 playoff seeds are secured – the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the NFC’s No. 4 seed and the New York Giants will be the NFC’s No. 6 seed. That leaves 12 seeds left to be determined, giving almost every team reason to play hard in Week 18.
