Kwiecinski: Don't lose optimism after Arkansas loss, but don't ignore Mizzou's Achilles heel

Missouri men's basketball cooled down, but just a bit.

After two exciting wins to close December, the Tigers were riding high going into Fayetteville. Who expected Missouri-Arkansas to be a top-20, much-anticipated SEC game in early January?

It didn't disappoint. Missouri made the Hogs work for a 74-68 win at Bud Walton Arena. The Tigers rematch the Razorbacks in 14 days in Columbia.

The loss in no way should slow the optimism in Dennis Gates' first season coaching MU. Taking a top-15 team to the wire on the road, after upsetting two other top-20 teams, puts Missouri at 12-2 overall and 1-1 in the SEC in perhaps the most challenging stretch of the season. Missouri is for real, and you shouldn't think otherwise.

But, the team had its Achilles Heel clipped Wednesday. The Hogs outrebounded the Tigers 40-23. Arkansas had 15 offensive rebounds that led to 17 second-chance points. Missouri had 14 defensive rebounds all game.

Against bigger teams, Missouri needs to find a steadfast answer on the boards. It didn't have one Wednesday.

"We did a great job on the backboards tonight, which is where we needed to take advantage from a size standpoint," Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said in an interview with SEC Network after the game.

Missouri did its best to continue its fast-paced play against Arkansas and did the Tigers exactly that. They led by as many as 17 and had the Hogs on the run.

It was reminiscent of how Missouri beat up Illinois and Kentucky. The difference was that MU let off the gas late in the first half and struggled on offense to end the first half. That continued in the second half. That wasn't the most glaring issue on the night, though.

The biggest question mark for Missouri entering the season was how a team of transfers would gel together. The answer was really, really well. That begs the next question: what happens when MU faces a team with a clear advantage in the post?

The answer was evident in the form of the Hogs' bigs pacing the Arkansas offense with second-chance points on the offensive boards and controlling the pace on the defensive boards. That added up to Arkansas clawing back into the game.

Early in the second half, the Tigers' best play after about 15 or so dismal minutes of offense, was getting a fourth foul call on Jordan Walsh. Arkansas still took a 46-42 lead on a 3-pointer and a transition bucket, which was a lead the Hogs never gave up.

The rebounding advantage for Arkansas took the attention away from Missouri's zone defense absolutely bamboozling the Hogs' offense. After the under-12 timeout, Missouri led 25-8.

That lead was all for naught as Arkansas' rebounding performance paired well with Joseph Pinion's career game and Ricky Council IV's 20-point night.

"Whenever we did get a stop, they ended up getting a rebound and ended up making a big, big play," Gates said. "Second-chance points in the second half hurt us. And ultimately, we were just stifled."

Missouri needs to find a way to equal the playing field on the glass against teams that are bigger. The Tigers don't need to fix too much, this was a top-20 game and Missouri was a few plays away from winning. The Tigers missed seven free throws, shooting 67 percent against the Hogs; MU has shot 74 percent from the charity stripe from the season so far.

Maybe it's as simple as finding a way to get Mohamed Diarra more minutes. His 6-foot-10 size would be an immense help if he can work his way into the rotation. Especially considering how Missouri's success has depended on its offensive pace, winning the rebounding battle is a way the Tigers can push the pace.

Or, it would be finding ways to pair bigger lineups together. The Tigers played lineups with four guards and Kobe Brown at times this season and again against Arkansas. Those smaller lineups have worked before. That lineup lacked a little bit Wednesday.

"I don't think tonight we were patient," Gates said. "In the past, we were patient in certain situations. But again, I credit Arkansas' end-of-half run that they made, I think that ignited them a little bit. But also, their great defense that they played to start the second half. They played unbelievable defense."

Still, a stretch that began with Kansas and finished with Arkansas ended with Missouri going 3-2 in five games.

There was a time you couldn't convince me the Tigers' defense was good enough to contain Illinois. There was a time you couldn't convince me the Tigers' offense would put up 89 points on Kentucky. Missouri did all of that. Don't waver that optimism about where this team could go.

There are plenty more chances this season for MU to build its NCAA Tournament resume. I really believe the Tigers have a good shot at earning a tournament berth considering the building blocks Gates has laid already with its 12 wins entering Saturday's game against Vanderbilt.

But, be wary of the area Arkansas exposed Wednesday. Missouri can't allow that to become a habit now that it's in conference play, and the games mean just a bit more, to borrow the league's slogan.

"We got another lesson that we've learned," Gates said.