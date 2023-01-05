ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orrville, OH

Sophie Pertee delivers in the clutch for Orrville in win over Tuslaw

By JOSHUA McWILLIAMS, The Daily Record
 3 days ago
TUSCARAWAS TWP. — Maybe it was lessons learned, a team growing up or simply, a case full of clutch plays from Sophie Pertee. The combination of the three helped Orrville head home with a 43-41 Principals Athletic Conference win over Tuslaw.

"I couldn't be prouder of our girls and they how battled as we were down at half," said Red Riders (4-9, 2-6 PAC) coach Maggie Summers. "The past couple of practices, we've been focusing on being tough and working on our toughness. I think that really showed tonight."

Entering the second half, trailing 21-17, Pertee put all that practice to good use. After scoring just five points in the first half, she exploded for 15 over the final 16 minutes, including the clutch shot to put the win in the bag.

"It feels super great to get this win," said Pertee. "The past couple of practices we've been focusing in on toughening up, working well together and I think we come into practice every day with an attitude that we are just going to crush it."

As for her big second half play:

"I got two first quarter fouls and had to sit," she said. "I was sitting there thinking, 'I am ready to come back in and do some work.' Then in the second half, I wanted to do what I can, I had a lot of opportunities, I was looking for my teammates and they had great passes to me. We were really working well together, and I thought it flowed."

Another key performer for Orrville was defensive specialist Natalie Dalton, who scored eight points, all in the second half. Her biggest shot came when she split a pair of free throws with 2:01 left in the game to make it 39-38.

"Dalton really stepped it up for us," said Summers. "She is always one of our top defenders, but tonight she really brought it on offense as well."

Dalton's free throw shooting proved to be huge as the Mustangs sliced it back down to 41-40 minutes later, before Pertee delivered her final two points. The Red Rider defense picked up a stop, a defensive board by Averi Haley (11 points) and then on the outlet, Pertee beat Tuslaw's defense back and hit a one-handed leaner with 26 seconds left in regulation.

"I was nervous," said Pertee. "But that's a shot that I work all the time, and this was the time that I had to knock it down and I did. I thought once we scored those last two buckets, we had to lock it down on defense and that's what we did."

That Orrville defense withstood a pair of last second attempts by the Mustangs (5-6, 3-5 PAC), including Bre McCabe's (9 points) split of a pair of free throws to trim it to 43-41 with 13 seconds remaining. Yet Tuslaw just couldn't flush the tying or go-ahead bucket through the rim on their last opportunity before the clock hit triple zeroes. It was an ending that left Tuslaw coach Kathryn Rowbotham slightly frustrated.

"The last couple of games, we've just not shot well," said Rowbotham. "We get the shots and girls are doing what I am asking them to do. They are getting stops, getting rebounds, just not finishing and if they could, the score would be different."

The Mustangs had their looks around the rim, but just couldn't cash in as they were led by Destiny Dulkoski and Malia Mizeres with 12 points apiece.

"Being in this funk is actually good for our young team," said Rowbatham. "We play some good teams, get the experience and hopefully in a month, all of this turns around for us on offense and our defense keeps on coming up a couple of steps. Then we will be ready for a tournament run, that's what we are working for now, but we definitely like to get those wins and get those successes along the way too."

