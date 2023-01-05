ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, CT

zip06.com

Robert Arthur Gleason Jr.

Robert “Bob” Arthur Gleason Jr. of Essex, passed away on Jan. 2 at the age of 90. Born in Newton, Massachusetts, Bob grew up in West Newton, Massachusetts. Following his graduation from Baldwin Wallace College in Berea, Ohio, he served in the U.S. Army with the Central Intelligence Corps in Southeast Asia. He was a sales representative for Union Carbide both in the US and throughout Africa, and then a part owner of Eurpac Service, Inc., a military sales company. Residing in the Philippines, Germany, and the UK for a total of 13 years, he returned to the US in 1976, residing in Essex, from then until the present. Until his retirement in 2007, he was the owner of Jack’s Liquors, Westbrook.
ESSEX, CT
Florence Carmela

The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut

In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
CONNECTICUT STATE
high-profile.com

New Haven Building Transformed into Biotech Facility

New Haven, CT – Svigals + Partners announced the completion of several projects at the Elm City Bioscience Center, a fully transformed building in the heart of downtown New Haven that has been revitalized from an underutilized office building into a biotech hub. From the design of shared and...
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Margaret Theresa (Moran) O’Neal

Margaret Theresa “Marge” (Moran) O’Neal, 91, of Deep River, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Dec. 22. She was born on March 29, 1931, in Chester to Edward and Elizabeth (Ford) Moran. Marge, the youngest of seven children, grew up and resided in...
DEEP RIVER, CT
zip06.com

Buy a Bag, Support Your Library

Henry Carter Hull Library has been selected as a beneficiary of the Stop & Shop Community Bag Program for the month of January. The Stop & Shop Community Bag Program, which launched in May 2019, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work. Henry Carter Hull Library was selected as the January beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the Stop & Shop located at 215 E Main St, Clinton, CT.
CLINTON, CT
zip06.com

Beverley Arlene Chambers

Beverley Arlene Chambers of Branford passed away unexpectedly at her home on Dec. 23. She was born April 6, 1938, in Woodstock, Ontario, Canada, daughter of the late Norman George and Edith Marion Lees. Bev graduated from the Teacher’s College of London in London, Ontario. After raising her family, Bev...
BRANFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Fairfield Residents Unite to Fight Big Box Dog Hotel

Fairfield, CT - An application has been filed to change Fairfield's zoning regulations to allow dog daycare facilities and overnight kenneling to abut residential districts; a concept currently prohibited throughout town, according to a grassroots group calling itself The Alliance to Preserve Peaceful Fairfield Neighborhoods. If this proposed amendment is...
FAIRFIELD, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Attempted Fraud

On January 4, 2023, officers were dispatched to Webster Bank for a fraud complaint. Bank personnel stated that a male had attempted to cash a check for $4,040 and the bank had verified that the check was fraudulent. The male was located down the street by officers and identified as Justin Drury, 21 of Ansonia. He was taken into custody and charged accordingly.
MILFORD, CT
zip06.com

Finn Fishes for Fantastic Family

Finn could not be any sweeter. He is all black with a few white wisps here and there and, when he rolls over to show his belly, he has a surprise white patch on his tummy! This fellow has handsome gold eyes and loves to play, loves treats, and adores being held and petted. Could the next headline read, “Finn Finally Finds a Family?” To adopt Finn or any other cat or kitten, please call the Forgotten Felines adoption line at 860-669-1347 or apply online at www.forgottenfelinesct.org.
WESTBROOK, CT
WTNH

Plainville family discovers black bear hibernating under their deck

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – A family discovered a black bear hibernating under the deck in their backyard. They’ve named it “Marty” and welcome it to stay, as long as the animal is a respectful tenant.  About a week ago, Vincent Dashukewich and his girlfriend were outside with their dog when all of a sudden, the dog […]
PLAINVILLE, CT
zip06.com

What’s Up with Tweed: A Community Conversation

Save our Shoreline (SOS) hosts a Community Conversation with speakers from Save the Sound, Parents & Citizens of Greater New Haven, 10,000 Hawks, SOS, among others, about the extensive health, environmental and economic impacts that a bigger Tweed New Haven Airport will have on the Shoreline and its residents. A...
BRANFORD, CT

Community Policy