Robert “Bob” Arthur Gleason Jr. of Essex, passed away on Jan. 2 at the age of 90. Born in Newton, Massachusetts, Bob grew up in West Newton, Massachusetts. Following his graduation from Baldwin Wallace College in Berea, Ohio, he served in the U.S. Army with the Central Intelligence Corps in Southeast Asia. He was a sales representative for Union Carbide both in the US and throughout Africa, and then a part owner of Eurpac Service, Inc., a military sales company. Residing in the Philippines, Germany, and the UK for a total of 13 years, he returned to the US in 1976, residing in Essex, from then until the present. Until his retirement in 2007, he was the owner of Jack’s Liquors, Westbrook.

