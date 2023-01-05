ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antelope, CA

Child walks away from school during lunch break, school officials say

By Megan Camponovo
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rliPi_0k3zbLn400

(KTXL) — A child from Spinelli Elementary School in Antelope walked away from school during lunch after using the restroom on Wednesday, according to the Center Joint Unified School District.

Video above: California officials declare a state of emergency due to storms

The school is located in northern Sacramento County, about 14 miles northeast of Downtown Sacramento.

The district said that after the child left the campus, an adult found the student and contacted the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials then returned the student back to campus.

In the news release, the district said that “the safety of students and staff is of the utmost importance. It is, in fact, one of our highest priorities. For this reason, we strive to never let incidents like this occur, and we are currently interviewing the staff at this school to determine how this incident occurred.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

