Child walks away from school during lunch break, school officials say

(KTXL) — A child from Spinelli Elementary School in Antelope walked away from school during lunch after using the restroom on Wednesday, according to the Center Joint Unified School District.

The school is located in northern Sacramento County, about 14 miles northeast of Downtown Sacramento.

The district said that after the child left the campus, an adult found the student and contacted the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials then returned the student back to campus.

In the news release, the district said that “the safety of students and staff is of the utmost importance. It is, in fact, one of our highest priorities. For this reason, we strive to never let incidents like this occur, and we are currently interviewing the staff at this school to determine how this incident occurred.”

