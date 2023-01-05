Read full article on original website
Q&A: Former Montana State QB Paul Dennehy on flag handoff to Tommy Mellott, other Sonny Holland memories
BOZEMAN — Before every Montana State home football game, a former MSU player hands the Montana flag to a current Bobcat and fellow Treasure State native. The flag bearer tradition carried extra meaning on Dec. 9. That night, MSU hosted William & Mary in the quarterfinals of the Football...
Darius Brown II sets milestone in Montana State men's win at Northern Arizona
BOZEMAN — Darius Brown II drained both 3-pointers he attempted in Saturday’s men’s basketball game. The first one set a milestone. He enjoyed the second one even more. Brown’s season-high 22 points and offense facilitation lifted Montana State to a 69-54 Big Sky Conference win over Northern Arizona on Saturday afternoon in Flagstaff, Arizona. The Cal State Northridge transfer also surpassed 1,000 career points in the victory.
Montana State 3rd, Montana 7th in Big Sky indoor track and field coaches polls
FARMINGTON, Utah — Big Sky Conference indoor track and field coaches expect Montana State to finish near the top of the league standings this season. The MSU men and women are both ranked third in the Big Sky coaches polls, released Thursday. The Montana men are seventh in the poll, and the UM women are tied for seventh with Eastern Washington.
Montana loses to Northern Arizona in OT, setting up pivotal game at Northern Colorado
Montana and Northern Colorado will be in a different type of pivotal showdown than was expected at the start of the season when they square off 6 p.m. Saturday. The Griz limp into Greeley, Colorado, with a 1-2 record in Big Sky play following a 75-74 overtime loss at Northern Arizona on Thursday. The Bears are worse off, entering with a 0-3 mark after losing 77-56 to Montana State at home.
Former SWX Montana reporter Alex Eschelman named Big Sky Director of Broadcast & Digital Media
FARMINGTON, Utah — The Big Sky Conference has named Alex Eschelman the league’s new Director of Broadcast & Digital Media, Commissioner Tom Wistrcill announced today. “Content creation and social media strategy have become hallmarks of the Big Sky and helped us build our brand nationally and even internationally,” Wistrcill said. “Alex brings a breadth of experience and knowledge, as well as great familiarity with our conference, and we are thrilled that she is joining our team to enhance our new media efforts and elevate the experience we provide our fans.”
Billings West hands Bozeman Gallatin their first loss of the season
BILLINGS- It's been nearly a month since the last time the Billings West girls played a game. December 10th, the opening weekend of the season was the last time they stepped on the court at the Golden Dome. On Thursday night, Billings West pulled away in the second half to hand Bozeman Gallatin their first loss of the season, 65-43.
