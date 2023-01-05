ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

THV11

Arkansas sawmill temporarily shutting down due to community concerns

MALVERN, Ark. — Anthony Timberland Incorporated is shutting down operations temporarily after neighbors in Malvern allege dangerous chemicals are hurting their land and their livestock. Residents who live in the neighborhood close to the sawmill are asking for answers and said they’ve been dealing with this for too long....
MALVERN, AR
THV11

Crowds flock to celebrate Eli the parrot's 50th birthday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Today is National Bird Day, and it was also a big day of celebration at the Museum of Discovery. Crowds flocked to the museum and gathered to see Eli, the lilac-crowned amazon parrot who was celebrating a milestone birthday!. Eli turned 50 years old, and...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Little Rock police warn public of a scam alert

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department announced that their detectives are aware of the newest scam attempt. The scam caller is attempting to collect money or gift cards by pretending to be law enforcement. Police are asking that if you have received this scam call to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Malvern sawmill closing for one month after 'chemical spill'

MALVERN, Ark. — The Anthony Timberlands, Inc (ATI) sawmill in Malvern announced that as of Saturday, January 7, they will pause operations for one month due to an "alleged petrochemical spill." Lumber inventory levels will also be drawn down at the facility’s planer mill, which will then pause operations. ...
MALVERN, AR
THV11

THV11

Community Policy