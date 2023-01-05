Read full article on original website
Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal courtEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas shelters provide warmth and comfort to those in need this holiday seasonEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on FacebookZack LoveConway, AR
Malvern creek contaminated by toxins from local wood supplier
After a lengthy investigation, state officials and the EPA found toxins were released into a Malvern creek, causing concerns for wildlife and possibly those who live nearby.
LRPD: Accidental shooting injures one near River Market in Little Rock
A person was injured in an accidental shooting Saturday when a gun they were carrying went off, striking them in the leg.
Developments continue on Breckenridge Village Shopping Center
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Out with the old, and in with the new— is an age-old saying and a perfect way, to sum up, what's happening at the Breckenridge Village Shopping Center in Little Rock. Anthony Valinoti explained that he's in the latter category— part of the "new."...
Benton family hitting the road to travel continental US
A central Arkansas family has been hitting the road – and will continue to do so until they complete their “MK and TJ - 50 States Tour”.
Hot Springs favorite Deluca’s Pizza heading to Little Rock
A favorite Hot Springs pizza place will soon be serving pies in Little Rock as Deluca's Pizza announced plans for opening a new location later in the spring.
mysaline.com
Food truck owner claims racism after Benton water company shut them down
A food truck operating in the city limits of Benton, Arkansas said they were racially profiled after someone from the utility company shut them down. There is a lot to this story. I have attempted to gather all the info so you can decide. Let’s start with what the food truck is saying:
Arkansas sawmill temporarily shutting down due to community concerns
MALVERN, Ark. — Anthony Timberland Incorporated is shutting down operations temporarily after neighbors in Malvern allege dangerous chemicals are hurting their land and their livestock. Residents who live in the neighborhood close to the sawmill are asking for answers and said they’ve been dealing with this for too long....
Crowds flock to celebrate Eli the parrot's 50th birthday
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Today is National Bird Day, and it was also a big day of celebration at the Museum of Discovery. Crowds flocked to the museum and gathered to see Eli, the lilac-crowned amazon parrot who was celebrating a milestone birthday!. Eli turned 50 years old, and...
Red Cross offers aid to Arkansas communities affected by tornado damage
ARKANSAS, USA — The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas are working to conduct disaster assessments in Jessieville, Montrose, and De Witt following strong storms, high winds, and tornado damage that occurred on Tuesday. Those affected will receive assistance from the Red Cross, including necessities such as shelter,...
Malfunctioning outdoor warning siren goes off in west Little Rock
A siren apart of the Little Rock Outdoor Warning System is malfunctioning and sounding an alert in west Little Rock.
Jessieville community comes together to clean up after tornado
JESSIEVILLE, Ark. — After severe storms swept through Arkansas on the second day of the near year, people in the Jessieville area spent the next day cleaning up the damage. Family, friends, and even strangers all came together to help clean up. "She called me probably about 30 minutes...
Blackberry Market brings family recipes and fresh food to Central Arkansas
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For the last month we have been hearing of a new eatery called Blackberry Market in North Little Rock’s Argenta Community. People are raving about this place, so we just had to go learn the story. It turns out, it’s a heartwarming story of family and dreams that have come true.
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Hot Springs
If you are looking for the hotel perfect in the Hot Springs town, you have arrived at the accurate place. I’ve shared on this blog the best hotel perfect these are basically located in the Hot Springs. You will get a Contact, direction, average internet users reviews, Web Link...
Conway restaurant reopens doors after being closed for most of 2022
A restaurant in Conway is reopening its doors after being closed most of last year.
KATV
Little Rock police warn public of a scam alert
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department announced that their detectives are aware of the newest scam attempt. The scam caller is attempting to collect money or gift cards by pretending to be law enforcement. Police are asking that if you have received this scam call to...
Regal UA Breckenridge Theater in Little Rock closing permanently after showtimes Thursday
A decades-long mainstay movie theater for many in Little Rock will be closing its doors for good.
Malvern sawmill closing for one month after 'chemical spill'
MALVERN, Ark. — The Anthony Timberlands, Inc (ATI) sawmill in Malvern announced that as of Saturday, January 7, they will pause operations for one month due to an "alleged petrochemical spill." Lumber inventory levels will also be drawn down at the facility’s planer mill, which will then pause operations. ...
Caught on video: Tornado rolls through Arkansas high school on students' return from winter break
The National Weather Service Office in Little Rock surveyed the damage and determined an EF-1 tornado impacted Jessieville High School in Garland County, Arkansas.
Jessieville community hit Monday by severe weather
A series of storms passing through Arkansas Monday left major damage in the town of Jessieville.
