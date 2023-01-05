ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

WESH

Police: 2 injured in Volusia County shooting

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Volusia County on Saturday is under investigation. The Daytona Beach Police Department said the shooting occurred near Hudson Street. Two people had injuries that were non-life-threatening. Police are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate the shooting.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

1 dead, 1 injured in Port Orange shooting, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Port Orange Police Department, two people were shot Saturday night in Port Orange. Port Orange police responded to a home on Downing Drive for reports of a shooting around 8:20 p.m. On arrival, police found a 73-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman who both suffered gunshot wounds.
PORT ORANGE, FL
WESH

Deputies: 1 person taken to hospital after shooting at high school in Orange County

Orange County deputies responded to Wekiva High School Friday night regarding a shooting. According to the sheriff's office, one person was transported to the hospital. There's a large police presence in the area. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for a suspect. WESH 2 will bring you...
flaglerlive.com

Ex-Palm Coast Doctor Facing Rape and Deceit Allegations Says He Was Never Served

A year and a half after a civil lawsuit was filed against him, claiming he deceived, drugged and raped a woman, Dr. Gerard Abate says he was never served. In June 2021 a woman identified as M.D. sued Abate, a physician who was living in Palm Coast at the time, alleging he had deceived her on a dating site by falsely claiming he was single, and that he had drugged and raped her during a date at his Cinnamon Beach Way condo, when he also allegedly exposed her to a sexually transmitted disease. (See: “Woman Claiming She was Drugged and Raped Sues Palm Coast Doctor Gerard Abate.”)
PALM COAST, FL
10NEWS

Central Florida town named lightning capital of the US

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Central Florida town just miles away from Walt Disney World has earned the 2022 Lightning Capital of the United States title, a spot previously held by another area near Orlando. For the last six years, Vaisala has released its annual lightning report showing the...
ORLANDO, FL

