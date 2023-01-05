Read full article on original website
Deputies: Group wearing clown masks armed with sledgehammer robbed older woman in Orange County
Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. Four people are accused of robbing an older Orange County woman last month in a bizarre fashion, according to the sheriff’s office. Melissa Martinez, 23, Shakira Rivera Colon, 26, Jaydie Cintron Mayoral, 24, and Nelson Cruz Medina, 42, have...
2 injured after shooting in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Two people are injured after a shooting in Daytona Beach, police said on Saturday. Daytona Beach Police said they are investigating shooting scene on Hudson Street. Police said the two victims have non-life threatening injuries. They ask people to avoid the area. Check back with...
WESH
Police: 2 injured in Volusia County shooting
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Volusia County on Saturday is under investigation. The Daytona Beach Police Department said the shooting occurred near Hudson Street. Two people had injuries that were non-life-threatening. Police are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate the shooting.
WESH
1 dead, 1 injured in Port Orange shooting, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Port Orange Police Department, two people were shot Saturday night in Port Orange. Port Orange police responded to a home on Downing Drive for reports of a shooting around 8:20 p.m. On arrival, police found a 73-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman who both suffered gunshot wounds.
WESH
Deputies: 1 person taken to hospital after shooting at high school in Orange County
Orange County deputies responded to Wekiva High School Friday night regarding a shooting. According to the sheriff's office, one person was transported to the hospital. There's a large police presence in the area. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for a suspect. WESH 2 will bring you...
WESH
Orlando police: Man was robbed, killed for 'meaningless item' while leaving work
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In a video of Orlando police arresting Nicholas Anderson, he seems vaguely interested in his upcoming trip to the Orange County Jail. The 18-year-old is accused of killing a man, shooting him for nothing more than the meager possessions the victim was carrying in a bag.
click orlando
76-year-old woman knocked down in violent Casselberry robbery recounts attack
CASSELBERRY, Fla. – A 76-year-old woman who was robbed and knocked to the ground last week in a Casselberry parking lot just had one question: Why?. “I’m old. I’m 76 years old,” Melija Alla, the victim whose purse was snatched in the violent robbery, told News 6 on Friday. “Why?”
WESH
Deputies: Man arrested for strangling pregnant girlfriend at Orange County apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies arrested Pierre Floriant, 41, on Thursday for allegedly killing the pregnant mother of his child: Joanna Gomez-Simo. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the murder happened at Pointe Vista Apartments. According to the arrest affidavit, a deputy came to the apartment complex on Thursday morning...
flaglerlive.com
Ex-Palm Coast Doctor Facing Rape and Deceit Allegations Says He Was Never Served
A year and a half after a civil lawsuit was filed against him, claiming he deceived, drugged and raped a woman, Dr. Gerard Abate says he was never served. In June 2021 a woman identified as M.D. sued Abate, a physician who was living in Palm Coast at the time, alleging he had deceived her on a dating site by falsely claiming he was single, and that he had drugged and raped her during a date at his Cinnamon Beach Way condo, when he also allegedly exposed her to a sexually transmitted disease. (See: “Woman Claiming She was Drugged and Raped Sues Palm Coast Doctor Gerard Abate.”)
wogx.com
Mount Dora murders: Person of interest in deaths of Florida couple back in Lake County
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A person of interest in the investigation into the murders of a Florida couple killed inside their Mount Dora retirement community home has been extradited from Georgia and returned to Lake County. According to the Mount Dora Police Department, Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, of Savannah, Georgia,...
fox35orlando.com
Florida tow truck company owner arrested for unlawfully towing cars at crash scenes: FHP
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando tow truck business owner was arrested after troopers discovered that multiple cars were being unlawfully solicited at crash scenes, according to a press release. William Gonzalez, the owner of Ready for Action Collision turned himself into the Orange County Jail on Wednesday on several charges...
wogx.com
Man robbed Florida bank because he needed money to finish 'filming a movie:' DOJ
A Maryland man has pleaded guilty to a bank robbery after he robbed a credit union in Belle Isle while visiting Florida last year. Nacoe Ray Brown, 54, of Baltimore faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for the bank robbery offense after he robbed the McCoy Federal Credit Union in Belle Isle on June 28, 2022.
Man found shot to death at apartment complex in Orange County
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating after a man was found shot to death at an apartment complex Friday morning. Deputies said they are investigating a deadly shooting at the Seabrook apartment complex in east Orange County. Officials said they were called to one of the...
wogx.com
Woman struck in face by stray bullet at Florida home during New Year's Eve gathering
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly struck a woman in the face with a bullet in a Florida subdivision on New Year's Eve. Officers said they received information that a woman was struck on the face by an unknown metal object while attending a New Year's Eve party in the Crystal Ridge Subdivision in Lake Mary.
WESH
Car crashes into Wendy's restaurant in Seminole County, officials say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Seminole County Fire Department, a car struck a Wendy's Friday afternoon. Around 5:30 p.m., a car that rolled down a hill hit a Wendy's located in the area of West State Road 434 and Wekiva Springs Road. There were two people inside...
Person of interest in Florida double murder detained at Chatham County Detention Center
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A person of interest in a double murder in Lake County, Florida is being held in the Chatham County jail, after being stopped here over the weekend. A couple, both in their 80s, were found dead in their Mount Dora home on New Year’s Eve. Police today announced a person of […]
WESH
Man sentenced for shooting death of 18-year-old in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — According to the State Attorney's Office, a man has been sentenced for the death of an 18-year-old after a shooting. Jaquez Head, 23, was sentenced to two consecutive terms of life in prison, the State Attorney's Office said. Head along with three other men went...
‘Be responsible’: DeLand police ask residents to lock up their guns after rash of thefts from cars
VIDEO: ‘Be responsible’: DeLand police ask residents to lock up their guns after rash of thefts from cars ‘Be responsible’: DeLand police ask residents to lock up their guns after rash of thefts from cars. DeLAND, Fla. — DeLand police are pleading with residents to lock...
10NEWS
Central Florida town named lightning capital of the US
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Central Florida town just miles away from Walt Disney World has earned the 2022 Lightning Capital of the United States title, a spot previously held by another area near Orlando. For the last six years, Vaisala has released its annual lightning report showing the...
Body of woman in her 20s discovered at Orange County apartment complex
ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman in her 20s was discovered dead Thursday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they were called at 9 a.m. to the Pointe Vista Apartments on Pointe Vista Circle, near South Texas Avenue and Americana Boulevard. Investigators said a family member...
