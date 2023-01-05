ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Lottery scratchers worth a combined $42M sold recently in SoCal

Four Southern Californians found themselves becoming instant multimillionaires recently after they scratched off lottery tickets that paid a combined $42 million.

The California Lottery announced several recent scratcher wins in SoCal that include one ticket worth $20 million, two tickets worth $10 million each and one worth $2 million.

The $20 million ticket represented the biggest available prize for any California scratcher ticket and Mary Higelin became only the fourth person in state history to snag that jackpot. Her Set For Life Millionaire Edition ticket was sold at CN Liquor in Norco.

Retailers are paid a bonus of one-half of 1% for selling the winning tickets, meaning the liquor store gets $100,000.

A $10 million scratcher was sold at Jensen's Market on Maine Avenue in Baldwin Park. Salvador Carbajal is claiming that big win.

A store employee who sold the lucky ticket recalled making the sale.

"It was exciting!" store employee Milton Polanco told the California Lottery. "We sold the ticket back in September. I had this guy playing Scratchers for a while. He was playing different games, switching back and forth."

"It was big news in town," he added. "Our regular customers definitely know we sold that ticket."

Jensen's Market receives a bonus of $50,000 for selling the ticket.

Another $10 million ticket was sold in Sherman Oaks at Fulton Square Liquor. Roberto Nunes takes the prize for the $10 Million Dollar Titanium Black Scratchers ticket.

Nicholas Simpson won $2 million for an Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers ticket purchased in Los Angeles at the Sunwest 58 Mobil Station on Sunset Boulevard.

The Center Square

Los Angeles fire captain tops city's highest-paid list with $712,000 in 2022

(The Center Square) – Eighty-six Los Angeles Fire Department employees made more than $400,000 in 2022, including a fire captain who made $712,933 last year. That fire captain was the highest-paid employee in the city. The captain had a base pay of $169,764 and was paid $502,681 for overtime, along with $19,637 in other pay and personnel benefits of $20,851. In 2021, the highest-paid employee also was a fire captain. That captain made $434,394 in overtime in 2021, for total pay of $598,532. ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
