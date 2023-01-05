US Border Patrol rounded up illegal migrants camped out on streets near a Catholic church in El Paso, Texas on Tuesday, the agency confirmed to The Post. Federal agents continued checking migrants on the streets of the border town throughout Wednesday and took any who were not authorized asylum seekers into custody. An eyewitness said: “They were asking people across from the church where many of them are staying for documents. If they produced them, they let them go. If not, they took them in.” Sources said dozens were arrested by border agents and most likely expelled to Mexico. As The Post has documented,...

EL PASO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO