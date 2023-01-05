ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Victor

Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service

The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Vice

A Murderer Known as ‘the Human Hyena’ Escaped Prison During a Conjugal Visit

A convicted murderer known as the “human hyena” escaped prison during a conjugal visit in Argentina this week. José Carmona spent the past 36 years behind bars until busting free after a blunder by prison authorities, shocking locals around the city of Cordoba who still remember his heinous crimes from the 1980s.
The Independent

Biden decision to block asylum access at ports of entry caused hundreds of migrants to die, report finds

Since Joe Biden decided to block asylum access at the US posts of entry, several hundreds of migrants have lost their lives, a new report has revealed.The report says that for nearly two years, the Biden administration wielded the Trump administration’s Title 42 policy — a provision under the Public Health Service Act and initially invoked during Donald Trump’s presidency but kept in place under the Biden administration — to block people from seeking asylum at official ports of entry and claims that the “misuse of Title 42 has been a public health, border management and human rights issue”.The report...
New York Post

Border Patrol arrests migrants near El Paso church as city continues to deal with crisis

US Border Patrol rounded up illegal migrants camped out on streets near a Catholic church in El Paso, Texas on Tuesday, the agency confirmed to The Post. Federal agents continued checking migrants on the streets of the border town throughout Wednesday and took any who were not authorized asylum seekers into custody. An eyewitness said: “They were asking people across from the church where many of them are staying for documents. If they produced them, they let them go. If not, they took them in.” Sources said dozens were arrested by border agents and most likely expelled to Mexico. As The Post has documented,...
EL PASO, TX
borderreport.com

Inside an Arizona anti-smuggling unit ride-along

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (NewsNation) — A lack of manpower along the southern border is forcing authorities to release suspected smugglers. NewsNation’s Ali Bradley was able to go on a ride-along with a specialized anti-smuggling unit with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. During that time, NewsNation learned how thin the U.S. Border Patrol is being stretched.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
BBC

Mexico prison break: Hunt for escapees turns deadly

At least seven people have been killed in a shoot-out in Mexico as officials searched for 30 inmates who staged a bloody prison break on Sunday. Gunmen opened fire on state investigators who were hunting the escapees, killing at least two of them. Five gunmen also died in the shoot-out,...
CBS New York

U.S. to expand border expulsions, legal path for some migrants

Washington — The Biden administration is planning to announce on Thursday a "carrot and stick" migration management strategy that officials hope will reduce the historically high levels of unlawful crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border, two people familiar with the plans told CBS News.The effort would involve allowing migrants from Nicaragua, Cuba and Haiti with U.S.-based financial sponsors to enter the country legally through a program modeled after Biden administration policies that have offered a safe haven to displaced Ukrainians and Venezuelans. Eligible migrants from these crisis-stricken countries would enter the U.S. under the humanitarian parole authority, which allows beneficiaries to live...
LOUISIANA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Fifteen Iranian women launch hunger strike in prison over conditions

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Fifteen Iranian women incarcerated in the Kachoui prison near Tehran have gone on a hunger strike to protest the conditions of their imprisonment and the lack of medical attention at the facility. Among those on...
KRGV

New app to help migrants request asylum

Louis Watson from Haiti is a free man in Brownsville and said that everyone who comes to the U.S. is looking for a better life. He lived in Chile for five years and is hoping to get asylum in the U.S. Now other Haitians, Cubans and Nicaraguans outside the U.S.,...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

New plan to process asylum requests prompting concerns

President Joe Biden announced a new immigration plan that allows foreigners to ask for asylum through a smartphone app, but they must do so from their own country. The U.S. will also allow 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to enter the country and be able to work legally for up to two years after passing a background check and proving they have a financial sponsor in the U.S.
BROWNSVILLE, TX

