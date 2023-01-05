Read full article on original website
Cuban migrants awaiting deportation are freed after U.S. accidentally leaked their info
Several Cuban immigrants slated for deportation back to Cuba were instead freed from detention Thursday, after Immigration and Customs Enforcement accidentally posted their confidential data online last month and a U.S. official inadvertently passed the information on to the Cuban government.
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service
The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
A Murderer Known as ‘the Human Hyena’ Escaped Prison During a Conjugal Visit
A convicted murderer known as the “human hyena” escaped prison during a conjugal visit in Argentina this week. José Carmona spent the past 36 years behind bars until busting free after a blunder by prison authorities, shocking locals around the city of Cordoba who still remember his heinous crimes from the 1980s.
Biden decision to block asylum access at ports of entry caused hundreds of migrants to die, report finds
Since Joe Biden decided to block asylum access at the US posts of entry, several hundreds of migrants have lost their lives, a new report has revealed.The report says that for nearly two years, the Biden administration wielded the Trump administration’s Title 42 policy — a provision under the Public Health Service Act and initially invoked during Donald Trump’s presidency but kept in place under the Biden administration — to block people from seeking asylum at official ports of entry and claims that the “misuse of Title 42 has been a public health, border management and human rights issue”.The report...
ICE immigration arrests and deportations in the U.S. interior increased in fiscal year 2022
Arrests and deportations by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) increased in fiscal year 2022 after plummeting to record-low levels in 2021, according to a government report released Friday. During fiscal year 2022, a 12-month span between Oct. 2021 and Sept. 30, 2022, ICE deportation agents carried out 142,750 immigration...
Mexican authorities find 4 skulls in package bound for South Carolina
An x-ray uncovered four skulls wrapped in aluminum foil that were being sent from Mexico to an address in the Palmetto State.
Utah Murder-Suicide Leaves 3 Adults, 5 Children Dead Weeks After Wife Files For Divorce
The national response continues after Michael Haight allegedly fatally shot his wife, mother-in-law and five children in the close-knit community of Enoch, Utah, before turning the gun on himself. An apparent murder-suicide that left eight family members dead in southwestern Utah reverberates around the country. Michael Haight, 42, is identified...
Dozens of inmates escape, 14 dead after riot in Juárez prison
Five months ago, a similar incident occurred in the same city, which left 11 dead and several businesses scorched.
At least 14 dead in armed attack on prison in Mexican border city Juarez
MEXICO CITY, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Mexican authorities said on Sunday at least 14 people died in an armed attack at a prison in the northern border city Juarez and two more died during a later armed aggression elsewhere in the city.
Border Patrol arrests migrants near El Paso church as city continues to deal with crisis
US Border Patrol rounded up illegal migrants camped out on streets near a Catholic church in El Paso, Texas on Tuesday, the agency confirmed to The Post. Federal agents continued checking migrants on the streets of the border town throughout Wednesday and took any who were not authorized asylum seekers into custody. An eyewitness said: “They were asking people across from the church where many of them are staying for documents. If they produced them, they let them go. If not, they took them in.” Sources said dozens were arrested by border agents and most likely expelled to Mexico. As The Post has documented,...
U.S. ramps up immigration arrests mostly at Mexican border
NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Immigration arrests nearly doubled in 2022 compared to 2021 as border authorities apprehended more migrants and courts blocked efforts by U.S. President Joe Biden to more narrowly target detentions to focus on serious criminals.
borderreport.com
Inside an Arizona anti-smuggling unit ride-along
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (NewsNation) — A lack of manpower along the southern border is forcing authorities to release suspected smugglers. NewsNation’s Ali Bradley was able to go on a ride-along with a specialized anti-smuggling unit with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. During that time, NewsNation learned how thin the U.S. Border Patrol is being stretched.
BBC
Mexico prison break: Hunt for escapees turns deadly
At least seven people have been killed in a shoot-out in Mexico as officials searched for 30 inmates who staged a bloody prison break on Sunday. Gunmen opened fire on state investigators who were hunting the escapees, killing at least two of them. Five gunmen also died in the shoot-out,...
Thousands seeking asylum crowd Mexico refugee offices, fearing a U.S. policy change
TAPACHULA/MEXICO CITY — Thousands of migrants have flocked to government offices in southern Mexico seeking asylum since the United States said it would keep restrictions used to quickly expel hundreds of thousands of migrants who have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border. Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court said it would...
americanmilitarynews.com
Accused Times Square jihadist held without bail as new details emerge about his plan to kill cops
The recently radicalized Maine teen arrested in an unprovoked New Year’s Eve machete attack on police came to Times Square with murder on his mind, prosecutors charged Wednesday. Suspect Trevor Bickford was held without bail Wednesday at a Bellevue Hospital arraignment where authorities detailed his chilling confession to the...
U.S. to expand border expulsions, legal path for some migrants
Washington — The Biden administration is planning to announce on Thursday a "carrot and stick" migration management strategy that officials hope will reduce the historically high levels of unlawful crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border, two people familiar with the plans told CBS News.The effort would involve allowing migrants from Nicaragua, Cuba and Haiti with U.S.-based financial sponsors to enter the country legally through a program modeled after Biden administration policies that have offered a safe haven to displaced Ukrainians and Venezuelans. Eligible migrants from these crisis-stricken countries would enter the U.S. under the humanitarian parole authority, which allows beneficiaries to live...
americanmilitarynews.com
Fifteen Iranian women launch hunger strike in prison over conditions
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Fifteen Iranian women incarcerated in the Kachoui prison near Tehran have gone on a hunger strike to protest the conditions of their imprisonment and the lack of medical attention at the facility. Among those on...
KRGV
New app to help migrants request asylum
Louis Watson from Haiti is a free man in Brownsville and said that everyone who comes to the U.S. is looking for a better life. He lived in Chile for five years and is hoping to get asylum in the U.S. Now other Haitians, Cubans and Nicaraguans outside the U.S.,...
ICE arrests and deportations started to pick up in 2022, a federal report shows
Immigration arrests doubled this past fiscal year, largely as a result of assisting Border Patrol agents with the surge of migrants on the southern border.
KRGV
New plan to process asylum requests prompting concerns
President Joe Biden announced a new immigration plan that allows foreigners to ask for asylum through a smartphone app, but they must do so from their own country. The U.S. will also allow 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to enter the country and be able to work legally for up to two years after passing a background check and proving they have a financial sponsor in the U.S.
