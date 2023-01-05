Read full article on original website
Is Naomi Osaka playing in the Australian Open? Updates on Japanese tennis star's 2023 status
As the first Grand Slam tournament of 2023 approaches, the status of one of tennis' biggest names is still unclear. Naomi Osaka has won the Australian Open twice - in 2019 and 2021 - but may not take part in this year's edition. The 25-year-old has not played since September...
Australian Open 2023: John Cain Arena - History, size and capacity
The 2023 Australian Open is nearly here and tennis fans cannot wait. Beginning January 16, the world's best players will travel to Melbourne Park to compete at the first Grand Slam of the tennis calendar. Played across six courts, 256 competitors (128 men and women's singles) battle it out for...
Is Venus Williams retiring? End is near for tennis legend after Australian Open withdrawal
Questions have been asked about whether Venus Williams is close to retirement after the tennis legend withdrew from Australian Open 2023. The seven-time Grand Slam winner, who is currently ranked 1003, had been given a wildcard to Melbourne Park to participate for the 22nd time. The Sporting News has all...
Australian Open 2023: 'It's tough' - Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of Grand Slam
World no.1 Carlos Alcaraz has officially pulled out of the 2023 Australian Open following another injury blow. Alcaraz - who had been limited by an abdominal tear in 2022 - revealed on Twitter that he is now facing time away from the game due to an injury in his right leg.
Nick Kyrgios vs Novak Djokovic: Tennis stars set to play in exhibition match before Australian Open
Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic are planning to play an exhibition match at Melbourne Park prior to the Australian Open, according to the 21-time Grand Slam champion. With Kyrgios' injured ankle meaning he was forced to pull out of the United Cup and Adelaide International, the Serbian star revealed there was talks in place for the two to play in a friendly match in the week leading up to the first Grand Slam of the year.
Australian Open 2023: Who is Margaret Court?
Dominant. Commanding. Superior. These are some words that describe Margaret Court's assault on tennis from the 1960s. Court burst onto the tennis scene from an early age and dominated immediately, leaving no stone unturned. Born 1942 in Albury, New South Wales, the Australian has won more Grand Slams (66) than...
Former NRL star Suliasi Vunivalu falls further down Wallabies pecking order
Prior to their series against England, Wallabies captain James Slipper said that all NRL convert Suliasi Vunivalu needs is “time in the saddle” in order for the star winger to apply his X-factor at the international level. Yet the Queensland back was nowhere to be seen on Dave Rennie’s 44-man list for the Wallabies training camp this coming week.
Masters 2023 snooker prize money: How much does winner earn at Triple Crown event?
World number one Ronnie O'Sullivan and former champion Judd Trump are among the favourites as the Masters returns to London's Alexandra Palace for a second successive year. Trump, winner in 2019, says the atmosphere at the 2,200-capacity venue "sets the Ally Pally apart". "It's probably my favourite atmosphere of all the tournaments because of the whole setup," he says.
India vs Australia: Predicted lineups for 2023 Test cricket series
Australia will look to continue their strong form in the Test arena in February, with a four-game series scheduled away from home against India. After making light work of West Indies and South Africa, the top-ranked Test side will face a much tougher task when they head overseas and look to win their first series in India since 2004.
World Juniors 2023 awards: Connor Bedard named MVP, All-Star and Best Forward at tournament
The 2023 World Junior Championship was one to remember. Multiple upsets, numerous contests decided in overtime and Canada earning the gold medal once again. Connor Bedard was the story of the tournament before and during the competition, and will continue to be in the weeks after. The 17-year-old phenom earned MVP, Best Forward and All-Star honors after setting multiple Canadian records. He finished the 2023 tournament first in goals, assists and points among all skaters.
