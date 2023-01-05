Read full article on original website
Man City vs Chelsea live score, updates, highlights and lineups from FA Cup third round
ETIHAD STADIUM, MANCHESTER — Manchester City will aim to beat Chelsea for the second time in a week and the third time in a couple of months when they host Graham Potter's men in the third round of the FA Cup. Riyad Mahrez came off the bench to score...
Masters 2023 snooker prize money: How much does winner earn at Triple Crown event?
World number one Ronnie O'Sullivan and former champion Judd Trump are among the favourites as the Masters returns to London's Alexandra Palace for a second successive year. Trump, winner in 2019, says the atmosphere at the 2,200-capacity venue "sets the Ally Pally apart". "It's probably my favourite atmosphere of all the tournaments because of the whole setup," he says.
USA vs. Sweden final score, results: Chaz Lucius' OT winner lifts Americans to World Juniors bronze
The 2023 World Juniors bronze-medal game had it all. A total of 15 goals scored, multiple lead changes and tons of sloppy defensive play. But at the end of it all, the United States walked away with a bronze medal, defeating Sweden 8-7 in overtime of a wild bronze-medal game in Halifax.
Australian Open 2023: John Cain Arena - History, size and capacity
The 2023 Australian Open is nearly here and tennis fans cannot wait. Beginning January 16, the world's best players will travel to Melbourne Park to compete at the first Grand Slam of the tennis calendar. Played across six courts, 256 competitors (128 men and women's singles) battle it out for...
India vs Australia: Predicted lineups for 2023 Test cricket series
Australia will look to continue their strong form in the Test arena in February, with a four-game series scheduled away from home against India. After making light work of West Indies and South Africa, the top-ranked Test side will face a much tougher task when they head overseas and look to win their first series in India since 2004.
