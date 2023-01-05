Read full article on original website
I stayed in a Japanese capsule hotel for $26. My tiny sleeping pod was fine, but I wouldn't stay for more than a night.
I booked a pod at Nine Hours Otemachi in central Tokyo, and although it was a good value for my money, I wouldn't want to stay for very long.
Lumus May Have Cracked The Code For Smart Glasses That Don't Look Dorky
Lumus, the company behind the tech that powers augmented reality glasses, has unveiled the next leap in smart lenses. It's 50% smaller and 100% less dorky.
Razer's 'Project Carol' Gaming Chair Concept Sports Surround Sound And Haptics In Its Headrest
Razer hit the scene at CES with a new concept called "Project Carol," which is an audio-enabled headrest, adaptable to any gaming chair.
Alexa Will Soon Help You Find And Pay For EV Charging
EVgo is partnering up with Amazon to utilize Echo Auto and Alexa to help identify and pay for charging at thousands of EVgo charging stations in the U.S.
Goat Simulator 3 Review: An Even Better Fever Dream Than The First
This is the "Goat Simulator 3" review you read if you're on the precipice about buying the game and need a violent headbutt over the edge.
Acer's New Desk-Bike Can Help You Stay Fit And Charge Your Laptop While Your Work
Acer wants to rethink how workstation warriors glued to a PC all day take care of their physical health. The solution is the eKinect BD 3 desk-bike.
Nvidia Officially Brings RTX 40-Series GPUs To New Laptops
NVIDIA has announced the release of its latest 40-series GPUs for laptops, with references for the 4050 all the way up to the 4090.
Oddworld: Soulstorm (Switch) Review: Some Patience Required
Nintendo Switch has the latest release from Oddworld Inhabitants in the game Oddworld: Soulstorm -- a sort of remake of the original game. It's... sort of OK.
How To Add Or Remove Icons From The MacOS Menu Bar
With plenty of apps installed and running, sometimes the Menu Bar on MacOS can get a little cluttered. Here's how to clean it up and make some space.
Samsung SmartThings Station Is A Matter Hub And Charging Pad In One
Samsung is expanding its SmartThings portfolio with the SmartThings Station, a Matter hub that also doubles as a wireless charging pad for your phone.
SlashGear Asks: What's The Worst-Looking Lamborghini Model? – Exclusive Survey
Lamborghini makes some of the best luxury cars, and while many of them are stunning to behold, others aren't so beautiful, as evidenced by our survey.
You Can Schedule Messages On iPhone. Here's How
Depending on how you set up your iPhone text message automation or which trigger your pick, your program may run on a daily basis.
Citizen's New Smartwatch Taps NASA Tech To Give You Astronaut Alertness
Citizen's latest update to the CZ Smart line of watches includes some nice upgrades and features based on NASA and IBM science to help monitor your alertness.
