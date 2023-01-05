ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

Santa Cruz County Storm: Where We Stand Wednesday Evening

By Christopher Neely
Lookout Santa Cruz
 3 days ago

(Via Surfline.com)

Road closures are beginning to pile up in North County, evacuation orders have been issued in parts of Watsonville and Capitola, Rio del Mar, Soquel Village, Paradise Park and in the northwest tip of the county, and rain is expected to continue into the late afternoon on Thursday.

High winds and falling power poles and trees remain the chief concern heading into the evening. Wind gusts have reached up to 50 mph in parts of the Santa Cruz Mountains and along the coast.

“The weather service is saying maybe not as much rain as initially expected, but higher winds,” says Melodye Serino, deputy county chief administrative officer. “So we may not have as much flooding, but we’ll have road problems because trees will come down, debris will get into the waterways.”

The San Lorenzo River, which reached 22 feet during the New Year’s Eve storm, is forecasted to only reach 17.5 feet around 1 a.m. Thursday morning. The Pajaro River, which reacts more slowly to rainfall, is expected to peak around 22 feet tomorrow night at 9pm, lower than the 26.5-foot high following the New Year’s Eve storm.

However, these waterways will remain under close watch. Matthew Machado, the county’s public works director, says the models used by the National Weather Service to predict river flooding are built for more major bodies of water and are not as accurate for the smaller rivers of Santa Cruz County.

As of 7 p.m., about 17,000 people were without power across the county, according to Serino. PGE Outage map here: https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outagecenter/

As of 8 p.m., the city of Santa Cruz reported that its lone shelter, at the Civic Auditorium, was nearly full, with 80 people using the space for the night. It’s a similar story in Watsonville, where 72 people were using the shelter as of 8:45pm, with room for only about 15 more people.

Christopher Neely

This story originally appeared in Lookout Local Santa Cruz .

Related
CBS San Francisco

Flood advisories issued as parade of atmospheric river events takes aim at Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- The latest storm in the parade of atmospheric river events sweeping into the Bay Area brought rain overnight to the North Bay and was spreading across the region Saturday. Forecasts show the storms will bring additional flooding, damaging winds and dangerous coastal conditions to communities still recovering from a week of damaging downpours.The National Weather Service Saturday urged people to stay current with forecast updates, adding "there is a direct threat to life and property from these storms." The weather service issued a Flood Watch for the Bay Area from 4 p.m. Saturday through 4 p.m. Tuesday. A...
WATSONVILLE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Neighbors along Soquel Creek say they had little warning their homes were about to flood

Several residents of Soquel Wharf Road told Lookout they had no warning from local officials that Soquel Creek would flood in last weekend's storms, leaving them without time to protect their homes. "It's kind of like the wild wild west out here right now," one resident said. Santa Cruz County Supervisor Manu Koenig said the National Weather Service assured the county three times that the creek was not at risk of flooding.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Highway 9 remains closed in Santa Cruz County

PARADISE PARK, Calif. — Highway 9 near Paradise Park remains closed after a mudslide. The road shut down in both directions after storm damage. The closed portion stretches from Glengarry Rd to the Paradise Park exit. Caltrans said they intended to reopen the road by the end of business...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

More treacherous rain is headed for the Bay Area, here is how it could effect you

OAKLAND calif., - The Bay Area is bracing for another round of strong wind rain, and possible flooding. Multiple storm systems are expected to make their way to the Bay starting Saturday. KTVU meteorologist, Rosemary Orozco, said the first round of wet weather will dry up by Sunday. According to...
Lookout Santa Cruz

Where we stand on Thursday evening: Storm damage and up 5 more inches of rain coming in next 2 storms

As of Thursday, Rio del Mar and the mouth of Pajaro River have flooded, strong high tide swells have wrecked the Seacliff pier and overwhelmed Santa Cruz's West Cliff Drive, forcing partial closure of road and an evacuation of the wharf. Across the county, at least 23 roads are closed. And while this storm has mostly subsided, two more storms will hit Santa Cruz County between Thursday and Monday.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz County receives $30 million for multimodal projects

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission and Caltrans, and Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District announced that the county had received $30 million in Mega Grant funding to help with RTC’s Watsonville-Santa Cruz Multimodal Corridor Program projects. This funding will assist with the Highway 1 bus on the shoulders and The post Santa Cruz County receives $30 million for multimodal projects appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Capitola officials hold news conference following coastal destruction

CAPITOLA, Calif. — Officials in Capitola are holding a news conference at 1 p.m. after high swells caused widespread destruction along the Santa Cruz County coast. >>Watch the press conference in the video player above. On Jan. 5, the remnants of a bomb cyclone that struck hundreds of miles...
CAPITOLA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Thousands without power in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) - Thousands are without power in Santa Cruz County as PG&E crews work around the clock to restore it. Over 8,000 customers are currently impacted. PG&E deployed over 200 workers to help with the situation. Of those personnel, some are from out of the area, coming to the Central Coast The post Thousands without power in Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Santa Cruz County, CA
