ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

New Mexico State women’s basketball grabs 63-57 OT win over Utah Valley

By Sam Guzman
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GVaWE_0k3zZyCR00

OREM, Utah (KTSM) – New Mexico State women’s basketball earned a 63-57 overtime win against Utah Valley at the UCCU Center in Orem, Utah on Wednesday night.

New Mexico State grabbed its second win in Western Athletic Conference (WAC) play. The Aggies now sit with a 7-8, 2-1 WAC record after the win.

New Mexico State shot 33.8% from the floor, 33.3% from three, and 82.4% from the free throw line. Tayelin Grays led the Aggies in scoring with 18 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the floor and four free throws. Grays’ 18-point outing led her to totaling 500 points in her collegiate career.

Sylena Peterson tacked on 11 points coming off the bench. Soufia Inoussa recorded 10 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists in 39 minutes played. Defensively, the Aggies forced Utah Valley to commit 23 turnovers in the game.

Utah Valley shot 36.7% from the field, 31.3% from three, and 84.2% from the charity stripe. The Wolverines got a spectacular outing from Jaeden Brown. Brown scored 23 points on 7-of-18 shooting. Brown went 8-of-11 from the free throw line. Only one other Wolverine finished the night in double-digit scoring. Shay Fano recorded 11 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists in 43 minutes played.

New Mexico State led for a majority of the first quarter. The only time NMSU did not lead is when Utah Valley tied the game at 3 at the 8:48 mark of the quarter. NM State took a 18-12 lead at the end of the first frame of play.

In the second quarter, NMSU jumped out to a ten-point lead two times in the period. Taylor Donaldson made two free throws to put the Aggies up 24-14 with 4:33 left to play in the first half. Utah Valley managed to cut their deficit down to 6 at the end of the first half as NMSU took a 30-24 lead into halftime.

In the third quarter, NMSU managed to jump out to a 12-point lead at the 5:46 mark of the period as they led 40-28. Utah Valley responded with a 15-0 run to take a 43-40 lead with 1:01 to play in the third quarter. The Wolverines ended the third with a 45-40 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Utah Valley took their biggest lead of the game, six points, 48-42, with 8:01 left in regulation. NMSU went on a 8-0 run to take a 50-48 lead with 4:05 left. The two teams would go back and forth in the last minutes of the 4th quarter.

NMSU’s Tayelin Grays made a difficult lay-up to put the Aggies up 57-56 with four seconds left in the game.

Utah Valley called a timeout and drew up one more play. The Wolverines got the ball to Jaeden Brown, who was then fouled on the last second shot attempt. Brown went 1-of-2 from the free throw line and the game went into overtime tied at 57.

In overtime, New Mexico State outscored Utah Valley 6-0. The Aggies got buckets from Taylor Donaldson and Sylena Peterson.

Grays capped off the Aggies’ OT scoring with two made free throws to give them a 63-57 win against the Wolverines.

New Mexico State (7-8, 2-1 WAC) will not return back to Las Cruces. They are set to face Tarleton (6-7, 0-2 WAC) on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Pan American Center. Tipoff is at 4:00 p.m. MT.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

New Mexico State women’s basketball beat Tarleton, 61-43

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State women’s basketball grabbed a 61-43 win over Tarleton at the Pan American Center on Saturday. With the win, first year NMSU women’s basketball head coach Jody Adams has the Aggies off to their best start in WAC play since the 2018-19 season. That was the year […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

UTEP men drop fourth straight game to Louisiana Tech, 60-58

RUSTON, LA (KTSM) – Tae Hardy saw a potential game-winning three-pointer fall short as time expired and UTEP dropped its fourth consecutive game to Louisiana Tech on Saturday, 60-58. The defeat was the Miners’ fourth in a row by single digits as they’ve lost the last four by a total of just 14 points. UTEP […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP women’s basketball earn 72-66 win over Louisiana Tech

EL PASO, Texas – UTEP built a double-digit lead early in the fourth quarter and fended off a late LA Tech flurry to win 72-66 on Saturday afternoon in the Don Haskins Center. The Miners (10-3, 3-1 C-USA) shot a blistering 47.6 percent on 3-pointers on the way to drilling a season-high 10 to top the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP schedules home-and-home series with Utah State for 2025, 2028

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP football will play Utah State in a two game, home-and-home series in 2025 and 2028. UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter and Utah State interim Director of Athletics Jerry Bovee made the announcement on Thursday. The first meeting will be played on Aug. 30, 2025, at Merlin Olsen Field […]
EL PASO, TX
CBS Sports

New Mexico St. vs. California Baptist: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

California Baptist @ New Mexico St. Current Records: California Baptist 9-7; New Mexico St. 7-8 The New Mexico St. Aggies and the California Baptist Lancers will face off in a WAC clash at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Pan American Center. California Baptist should still be riding high after a victory, while the Aggies will be looking to regain their footing.
LAS CRUCES, NM
mwcconnection.com

Mountain West Reacts Results: Lobos lose, tourney teams.

We asked the questions, you vote on the answers, we provide the results. DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation. Of course the team loses as soon as I ask a question about them losing. But over half of you predicted correctly that they would lose before January was halfway up. Next time I’ll include the option “Before the results even post.”
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

UTEP aims to make adjustments to finish off close games

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP men’s basketball (8-6, 1-2 Conference USA) is back to work as they hope to get back into the win column when they play at Louisiana Tech (8-6, 1-2 Conference USA) on Saturday, Jan. 7. “We are on three game losing streak, three tough games, two of them going into […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson to race at Vado Speedway

VADO, N.M. (KTSM) – 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is in the Borderland this week to race at Vado Speedway’s Wild West Shootout for the first time. The races start Saturday, Jan. 7 and continue all week with the final being held Jan. 15th. Larson has raced on dirt tracks his entire life […]
VADO, NM
KTSM

El Paso Locomotive FC to host Sacramento Republic in home opener for 2023 season

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC is set to kick off its landmark fifth season at Southwest University Park against Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m. MT. The match will be available to stream on ESPN+.  The 2023 season will be Brian Clarhaut’s first season in charge as Locomotive’s new Head Coach and Technical […]
EL PASO, TX
rrobserver.com

Advanced Air set to offer flights between ABQ, Las Cruces

ALBUQUERQUE – After nearly two decades without commercial flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces, Southern California-based Advanced Air has been selected to provide the service again. Under the two-year contract beginning Jan. 16, the regional airline will provide seven flights per week between Las Cruces International Airport and the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces police respond to shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police are responding to a shooting near Young Park. The call is focused on the south corner at Lees Drive and Nevada. The nearby park has a kids' playground and a fishing pond. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts The post Las Cruces police respond to shooting appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

KTSM

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy