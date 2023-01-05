New Mexico State women’s basketball grabs 63-57 OT win over Utah Valley

OREM, Utah (KTSM) – New Mexico State women’s basketball earned a 63-57 overtime win against Utah Valley at the UCCU Center in Orem, Utah on Wednesday night.

New Mexico State grabbed its second win in Western Athletic Conference (WAC) play. The Aggies now sit with a 7-8, 2-1 WAC record after the win.

New Mexico State shot 33.8% from the floor, 33.3% from three, and 82.4% from the free throw line. Tayelin Grays led the Aggies in scoring with 18 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the floor and four free throws. Grays’ 18-point outing led her to totaling 500 points in her collegiate career.

Sylena Peterson tacked on 11 points coming off the bench. Soufia Inoussa recorded 10 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists in 39 minutes played. Defensively, the Aggies forced Utah Valley to commit 23 turnovers in the game.

Utah Valley shot 36.7% from the field, 31.3% from three, and 84.2% from the charity stripe. The Wolverines got a spectacular outing from Jaeden Brown. Brown scored 23 points on 7-of-18 shooting. Brown went 8-of-11 from the free throw line. Only one other Wolverine finished the night in double-digit scoring. Shay Fano recorded 11 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists in 43 minutes played.

New Mexico State led for a majority of the first quarter. The only time NMSU did not lead is when Utah Valley tied the game at 3 at the 8:48 mark of the quarter. NM State took a 18-12 lead at the end of the first frame of play.

In the second quarter, NMSU jumped out to a ten-point lead two times in the period. Taylor Donaldson made two free throws to put the Aggies up 24-14 with 4:33 left to play in the first half. Utah Valley managed to cut their deficit down to 6 at the end of the first half as NMSU took a 30-24 lead into halftime.

In the third quarter, NMSU managed to jump out to a 12-point lead at the 5:46 mark of the period as they led 40-28. Utah Valley responded with a 15-0 run to take a 43-40 lead with 1:01 to play in the third quarter. The Wolverines ended the third with a 45-40 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Utah Valley took their biggest lead of the game, six points, 48-42, with 8:01 left in regulation. NMSU went on a 8-0 run to take a 50-48 lead with 4:05 left. The two teams would go back and forth in the last minutes of the 4th quarter.

NMSU’s Tayelin Grays made a difficult lay-up to put the Aggies up 57-56 with four seconds left in the game.

Utah Valley called a timeout and drew up one more play. The Wolverines got the ball to Jaeden Brown, who was then fouled on the last second shot attempt. Brown went 1-of-2 from the free throw line and the game went into overtime tied at 57.

In overtime, New Mexico State outscored Utah Valley 6-0. The Aggies got buckets from Taylor Donaldson and Sylena Peterson.

Grays capped off the Aggies’ OT scoring with two made free throws to give them a 63-57 win against the Wolverines.

New Mexico State (7-8, 2-1 WAC) will not return back to Las Cruces. They are set to face Tarleton (6-7, 0-2 WAC) on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Pan American Center. Tipoff is at 4:00 p.m. MT.

