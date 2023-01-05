Read full article on original website
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
Murder of Four Students Rocks College Town, Suspect Pleads InnocenceMoscow, ID
According to various news sources, police used DNA databases to identify the perpetrator in the Idaho murdersMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Related
ABC 4
Affidavit links Kohberger DNA, cell records in Idaho killings
(NewsNation) — Police identified Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old criminal justice graduate student accused of killing four University of Idaho students, through a combination of DNA evidence at the scene, cell phone records and Kohberger’s white Hyundai Elantra, according to a newly unsealed probable cause affidavit. The court records...
ABC 4
Court Documents Reveal New Details on Idaho Murders
The court records — which became available Thursday morning shortly before Kohberger made his first appearance in court — reveal the justification authorities used to obtain a warrant for Kohberger’s arrest. Court Documents Reveal New Details on Idaho Murders. The court records — which became available Thursday...
Family of slain Utah family says husband took guns from home
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man who fatally shot his five children, mother-in-law and wife and then killed himself removed guns owned by himself and his wife days before the murder-suicide, leaving the family “vulnerable,” a relative said Friday. The wife, Tausha Haight, told her extended family that her husband, Mike Haight, took the guns from the family’s home this week, just two weeks after she had filed for divorce, sister-in-law Jennie Earl told The Associated Press. She said she did not know how Tausha Haight felt about the removal but said it “left the family vulnerable,” noting that both Tausha and her mother, Gail Earl, were trained in gun safety and personal protection. Jennie Earl’s comments came after the Earl family issued a statement lamenting the tragedy and revealing that guns had been removed. “Protective arms were purposely removed from the home prior to the incident because all adults were properly trained to protect human life,” the Earl family said in a statement. “This is the type of loss that will continue to occur in families, communities and this nation when protective arms are no longer accessible.”
fox29.com
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's dad mentioned WSU SWAT shooting in new police bodycam
MOSCOW, Idaho - Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger and his father mentioned a Washington State University shooting to an Indiana deputy during a traffic stop on their cross-country trip to Pennsylvania in mid-December, new bodycam footage reveals, along with the suspect's voice. The encounter happened several hours before state police...
Post Register
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old...
Utah pro MMA fighter allegedly punched woman in back of her head, giving her a seizure
A professional MMA fighter has been charged after allegedly assaulting a woman on two separate occasions, one of which involved the fighter punching the woman in the back of her head, which caused her to have a seizure when talking to police.
ABC 4
What child advocates are pushing for this legislative session
When the legislative session begins later this month, Voices for Utah Children will be advocating for kids in our state. What child advocates are pushing for this legislative …. When the legislative session begins later this month, Voices for Utah Children will be advocating for kids in our state. Utah’s...
KCRG.com
Missing Iowa 3-year-old found safe in Missouri
MOUNT AYR, Iowa (KCRG) - Three-year-old Fallon Wells has been found safe in Missouri. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation had issued an Endangered Person Advisory for the three-year-old, who was reported missing on Dec. 30, 2022. Officials said Wells is now with law...
upr.org
Enoch killings, latest Great Salt Lake warning and more on Behind the Headlines
Eight people are found dead in an Enoch home in southern Utah after what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide. Experts tell lawmakers that they have only months to act or the Great Salt Lake will vanish in the next five years. With Utah in limbo in the wake of the Supreme Court’s rejection of Roe v. Wade, state lawmakers from both parties propose new abortion bills for the upcoming legislative session. And the U.S. House stops functioning amid a Republican leadership standoff.
News Channel Nebraska
Missing inmate located in Iowa
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A missing Nebraska inmate has been located across the border in Iowa. 26-year-old Keith Duckett, who had gone missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs. He was then transported to the Pottawattamie County Jail. Duckett disappeared on December 16, 2022...
spectrumnews1.com
Utah woman who police say was killed along five kids and grandmother by her husband had recently filed for divorce
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — Utah woman who police say was killed along five kids and grandmother by her husband had recently filed for divorce. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
eastidahonews.com
Utah woman gets jail time, probation for putting cardboard boxes over children’s heads
TOOELE, Utah (KSL.com) — A mother will be spending a few months in jail after pleading guilty to harming minor children while attempting to discipline them by placing cardboard boxes over their heads. Lori Carling, 37, was sentenced on Tuesday to 60 days in jail and 36 months of...
Washington bank CEO survives deadly plane crash
PROVO, Utah — It was a snowy Monday morning in Provo, Utah where a plane barely made it off the runway before crashing. “We were cleaning up taxi lanes and clearing up some of the chunks of ice on the air field,” said Director of the Provo Airport, Brian Torgersen.
ABC 4
McCarthy Finally Won Speaker of the House on 15th Round
The longest vote to elect a Speaker of the House since before the civil war finally ended with a win for McCarthy. McCarthy Finally Won Speaker of the House on 15th …. The longest vote to elect a Speaker of the House since before the civil war finally ended with a win for McCarthy.
spectrumnews1.com
Officials say 8 found dead in southern Utah home were victims of murder-suicide carried out by 42-year-old father
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — Officials say 8 found dead in southern Utah home were victims of murder-suicide carried out by 42-year-old father. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Is The Latest Idaho In-N-Out Burger Location Information For 2023 True?
In-N-Out Burger coming to Idaho is not new news. The idea has been thrown around for a few years about possible dates, plans, and locations but it wasn’t until recently that things started coming together. Now there’s a new social media post being shared that appears to give a concrete timeline for the first In-N-Out restaurant in Idaho, but it may be fake.
wdayradionow.com
Texas man dies after falling into pit at North Dakota oil rig site
(Montrail County, ND) -- An oil worker from Texas is dead after he fell into a pit last week at an oil rig in Bismarck. The Montrail County Sheriff's Office says, 42-year-old Daniel Navarrete fell through an open hatch at a Nabors Industries' rig on Thursday. Efforts to rescue him from the pit were unsuccessful. Industry officials say the pits are used to collect spent drilling fluids and related materials.
ABC 4
Prince Harry Continues to Deal with Fallout From Accidental Memoir Release
Prince Harry's memoir, accidentally released over seas, causes uproar now from military leaders. Prince Harry Continues to Deal with Fallout From …. Prince Harry's memoir, accidentally released over seas, causes uproar now from military leaders. Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast – Jan. 7 at 10 p.m. Watch Utah's most...
agdaily.com
80 head of Colorado cattle worth $100,000 missing since December
Colorado authorities are searching for 80 head of cattle that went missing from Baca County, Colorado, in early December — totaling roughly two tractor-trailer loads and worth about $100,000. The missing cattle belong to 65-year-old Steve McEndree, a fourth-generation rancher. McKendree raises cattle on an 18,000-acre ranch 30 miles...
KSLTV
Driver charged with intentionally causing head-on crash on I-70
GREEN RIVER, Utah — A Kansas man who police say caused a head-on collision on I-70 in an attempt to kill himself is now facing charges accusing him of trying to kill the occupants of the other vehicle. About 6:20 p.m. Friday, Elijah James Schaller, 30, was involved in...
