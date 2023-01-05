ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Porte, IN

Top 30 boys basketball players to watch at 2023 NIBC La Porte Invitational

By Paige Otto
 3 days ago

LA PORTE, Ind. - It's almost time for 10 of the best high school boys basketball programs in the nation to square off in La Porte, Indiana for the 2023 NIBC La Porte Invitational.

AZ Compass Prep, Montverde Academy, Sunrise Christian, IMG Academy, and Simeon all hold spots in the current SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 Rankings , with Wasatch Academy and Cathedral right on the bubble from being in national consideration.

As the nation's top high school basketball programs head to Indiana, let's take a look at the loaded rosters of each National Interscholastic Basketball Conference (NIBC) team.

Here are the top 30 players to watch at the 2023 NIBC La Porte Invitational:

*Note: Players are listed in alphabetical order, and a ll prospect rankings are courtesy of 247 Sports *

Marvel Allen - Montverde Academy - 2023 - SG

Allen, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard, is a 4-star recruit committed to Georgetown and Patrick Ewing.

Tyler Bailey - La Lumiere - 2024 - SG

Bailey, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard, and a 3-star uncommitted recruit, currently holds offers from Creighton, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, VCU, Texas A&M, etc.

Layden Blocker - Sunrise Christian - 2023 - PG

Blocker is a 6-foot-2 point guard, and the No. 26 recruit in the nation that is committed to Arkansas.

John Bol - Sunrise Christian - 2024 - C

Bol, a 7-foot-1 center, is a 5-star prospect that is also the No. 4 center in the nation.

Xavier Booker - Cathedral - 2023 - C

Booker is the top-ranked center in the class of 2023, and a 5-star 6-foot-10 prospect headed to Michigan State. The Spartans' 2023 recruiting class is ranked No. 3 overall and includes Legacy 4-star power forward Coen Carr.

Mikel Brown Jr. - Sunrise Christian - 2025 - PG

Brown Jr., an explosive 5-foot-11 point guard, is a 5-star recruit and the No. 1 ranked player in Kansas in the class of 2025.

Matas Buzelis - Sunrise Christian - 2023 - SF

Buzelis, a versatile 6-foot-9 small forward, is a 5-star recruit and the No. 7 ranked prospect in the nation headed to the G-League Ignite.

Coen Carr - Legacy - 2023 - PF

Carr, an explosive 6-foot-7 power forward and 4-star prospect, is committed to Michigan State - joining the No. 1 center in the country, Xavier Booker, in East Lansing.

Pharaoh Compton - AZ Compass Prep - 2024 - PF

Compton, a 6-foot-6 power forward and the No. 6 ranked prospect in Arizona, is currently uncommitted.

Mookie Cook - AZ Compass Prep - 2023 - SF

Cook, a 6-foot-7 small forward and 5-star prospect, will join fellow top recruit Kwame Evans Jr. at Oregon next year. The No. 16 ranked prospect in the nation is also starring as a young LeBron James in the upcoming film ‘Shooting Stars.'

Malick Diallo - Wasatch Academy - 2024 - C

Diallo, a dynamic 4-star 6-foot-8 center, is still uncommitted but holds offers from BYU and Utah State.

VJ Edgecombe - Long Island Lutheran - 2024 - SF

Edgecombe, a 6-foot-5 small forward, is currently unranked on all major recruiting sites. However; people have started to take note of the junior wing - due to his fantastic showing at the Hoophall Classic in Arizona.

Kwame Evans Jr. - Montverde Academy - 2023 - PF

Evans Jr., a 6-foot-9 power forward and the nation's No. 11 ranked prospect in the senior class, joins AZ Compass Prep 5-star Mookie Cook at Oregon next year. The Ducks currently have the No. 8 ranked 2023 recruiting class.

Cooper Flagg - Montverde Academy - 2025 - PF

Flagg is the No. 2 ranked prospect in the class of 2025, behind only Carlos Boozer's son, 5-star 6-foot-9 power forward Cameron Boozer.

Kaleb Glenn - La Lumiere - 2023 - SF

Glenn, a 4-star Louisville commit and 6-foot-6 small forward, will fit in perfectly next year in the Cardinal's rebuilding roster.

Osiris Grady - Wasatch Academy - 2023 - C

Grady is currently an uncommitted 3-star recruit and the No. 2 ranked player in Utah that holds offers from Cal Poly, LMU, Nevada, New Mexico, etc.

Jalen Griffith - Simeon - 2023 - PG

Griffith, a shifty under-the-radar 5-foot-10 point guard, is currently unranked according to 247 Sports. The senior point guard currently has led Simeon (Derrick Rose's alma mater) to a national No. 21 ranking.

Isiah Harwell - Wasatch Academy - 2025 - SG

Harwell is a 5-star shooting guard, and is currently the No. 1 ranked recruit in Utah in the class of 2025.

Zayden High - AZ Compass Prep - 2023 - PF

High, a two-way versatile 6-foot-9 power forward, is a 4-star recruit committed to North Carolina.

Jeremiah Johnson - Wasatch Academy - 2024 - PG

Johnson, a 6-foot-3 point guard, is a 3-star recruit and the nation's No. 3 ranked prospect in Utah.

RJ Jones - Wasatch Academy - 2023 - SG

Jones, an explosive 6-foot-3 shooting guard, is a 4-star Kansas State commit and the nation's No. 4 ranked shooting guard.

Miro Little - Sunrise Christian - 2023 - PG

The No. 17 ranked point guard in 2023, and 4-star recruit, Little, is committed to Baylor.

Zaide Lowery - La Lumiere - 2023 - SG

Lowery, a 6-foot-4 3-star Marquette commit, is the nation's No. 25 ranked shooting guard in the senior class.

Scotty Middleton - Sunrise Christian - 2023 - SF

Middleton, a 6-foot-6 small forward, is a 4-star recruit committed to Ohio State.

Vyctorius Miller - AZ Compass Prep - 2024 - SG

Miller, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, is a 5-star uncommitted prospect and the No. 2 ranked prospect in Arizona.

Collin Murray-Boyles - Wasatch Academy - 2023 - PF

Murray-Boyles, a 6-foot-7 3-star South Carolina commit, is ranked the nation's No. 45 ranked power forward.

Sean Stewart - Montverde Academy - 2023 - PF

Stewart, a 6-foot-8 power forward, is a 5-star recruit and the No. 1 ranked prospect in Florida. In addition to Stewart, Duke's 2023 recruiting class includes all 5-star prospects and is the No. 2 recruiting class in the nation.

Bryson Tucker - IMG Academy - 2024 - SF

Tucker, a versatile 6-foot-6 small forward, is the No. 2 ranked prospect in Florida and a 5-star recruit. The junior wing is uncommitted, but holds offers from Michigan State, Duke, Illinois, and Indiana.

Jamie Vinson - Oak Hill - 2024 - PF

Vinson, a 6-foot-9 power forward, is a 3-star recruit that currently holds offers from Sam Houston State, Texas Tech, and Tulsa.

Gus Yalden - La Lumiere - 2023 - C

Yalden, a 6-foot-8 center, is a 4-star Wisconsin commit and the nation's No. 15 ranked center.

